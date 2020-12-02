André Charles Legendre, CEO Kalima Systems

André Charles Legendre bonjour, vous êtes fondateur-CEO de Kalima Systems. Quel est la genèse du projet ?
J'ai commencé à travailler sur un projet distributed ledger (DLT) pour l'industrie en 2009 et j'ai décidé de créer Kalima Systems en 2012 pour sa première utilisation dans la "supply chain just in time" d'un équipementier automobile.
En 2016 j'ai implémenté les fonctionnalités blockchain pour mieux sécuriser les données puis les smart contrats pour simplifier les développements applicatifs et en 2018 j'ai élargi son panel applicatif aux Smart City et e-Santé.
Qu'est-ce qui différencie Kalima de ses concurrents ?
Ce qui différencie Kalima des autres blockchain est sa capacité à être embarquée dans de petites devices et dans des mobiles afin d'avoir une blockchain de bout en bout capable d'exécuter des modèles d'intelligence artificielle dans ses smart contrats, sa simplicité de développement et de mise en œuvre et son faible coût d'usage.
Quels vos principaux marchés et clients à ce jour ?
Ce sont la supply chain, l'industrie et les infrastructures.
Nos principaux clients sont Valeo, Enedis, Tenneco, Daher, Spie et Rs Components.
Vous lancez une levée de fonds (STO). Pourquoi cette levée de fonds ? Quels sont vos objectifs ?
Le marché français représente 4% du marché mondial de la blockchain IOT, nous devons donc lever des fonds pour financer notre développement international et pour bénéficier de la croissance des marchés blockchain.
André Charles Legendre je vous remercie.
