Analyst Intern - Private Equity - Secondary Transactions - July 2024

As part of the secondary team and the broader Private Funds Group, you will be involved in screening, evaluating, and executing secondary transactions as well as monitoring secondary investments. You will gain a broad experience and contribute to every aspect of our investment cycle.


Responsibilities

Secondary Private Equity is one of the fastest growing asset classes in private equity with a market volume increasing eight-fold over the past decade. The market provides liquidity to private equity investors, allowing them to sell existing positions in private equity funds. Secondary private equity investors also support general partners in restructuring private equity funds, providing liquidity to existing investors, and creating further value from portfolio companies.

Within Eurazeo, the Private Funds Group has been focusing on delivering strong returns to investors for over 20 years, leveraging on our collaborative approach across our three investment strategies: primary fund investments, co-investments and secondary investments.

With over 100 secondary transactions carried out since 2003, the Private Funds Group has established itself as a leading European secondary investor. Eurazeo provides tailor-made investment solutions by (i) acquiring portfolios of private equity interests (LP-interests transactions) and (ii) fund restructuring working with leading managers (GP-led transactions).

Core Role & Responsibilities

  • Responsibilities will include:
  • Initial deal review and screening of secondary opportunities
  • Business, financial and industry due diligence on private equity funds & companies
  • Financial modelling and valuation analysis
  • Investment memorandum preparation; and,
  • Deal execution support and post-investment transaction monitoring

This is an excellent opportunity for a motivated individual seeking an exposure to a fast-growing private equity asset class at a European and global scale. The Intern will be fully involved in all aspects of private equity investing as part of a growing team and is expected to meaningfully contribute to the team performance.

Key Success Factors

  • Previous internship experience in M&A or financial services related role (Corporate Finance, Private Equity, Transaction Services) is essential
  • Strong analytical, accounting and numerical skills
  • Exceptional interpersonal skills, working in a team under tight deadlines
  • Strong working knowledge of Excel and PowerPoint
  • Fluent written and spoken English is required (other language desirable)

Team and position overview

Team : Private Funds Group
Position Title : Private Equity - Secondary Transactions - Analyst Intern
Position Location : Paris
Start date : July 2024
Duration : 6 months

If you wish to apply to this position, please feel free to send your CV to: recrutementstage@eurazeo.com
Please mention in the subject line FINYEAR + the job title you are applying for.

About Eurazeo
Eurazeo is a leading global investment group, with a diversified portfolio of €33.5 billion in diversified assets under management, including €23 billion on behalf of institutional and retail clients through its private equity, private debt, real estate and infrastructure strategies. The Group supports more than 600 mid-market companies, leveraging the commitment of its 410-strong workforce, its in-depth sector expertise, its privileged access to global markets, and its responsible approach to value creation based on growth. Its institutional and family shareholding, and its solid financial structure, enable it to have a long term perspective.

Eurazeo has offices in Paris, New York, London, Frankfurt, Berlin, Milan, Madrid, Luxembourg, Shanghai, Seoul, Singapore and Sao Paulo. Eurazeo is listed on Euronext Paris.

We specialize in three asset classes in which we have developed substantial expertise, helping finance businesses across the investment spectrum. We apply our expertise across all expanding sectors, including tech, healthcare and financial services. As a committed investor, we can help companies achieve virtuous and responsible growth.
Eurazeo

