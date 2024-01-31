Analyst Intern - Private Equity - Secondary Transactions - July 2024

Responsibilities will include:

Initial deal review and screening of secondary opportunities

Business, financial and industry due diligence on private equity funds & companies

Financial modelling and valuation analysis

Investment memorandum preparation; and,

Deal execution support and post-investment transaction monitoring

Secondary Private Equity is one of the fastest growing asset classes in private equity with a market volume increasing eight-fold over the past decade. The market provides liquidity to private equity investors, allowing them to sell existing positions in private equity funds. Secondary private equity investors also support general partners in restructuring private equity funds, providing liquidity to existing investors, and creating further value from portfolio companies.Within Eurazeo, the Private Funds Group has been focusing on delivering strong returns to investors for over 20 years, leveraging on our collaborative approach across our three investment strategies: primary fund investments, co-investments and secondary investments.With over 100 secondary transactions carried out since 2003, the Private Funds Group has established itself as a leading European secondary investor. Eurazeo provides tailor-made investment solutions by (i) acquiring portfolios of private equity interests (LP-interests transactions) and (ii) fund restructuring working with leading managers (GP-led transactions).This is an excellent opportunity for a motivated individual seeking an exposure to a fast-growing private equity asset class at a European and global scale. The Intern will be fully involved in all aspects of private equity investing as part of a growing team and is expected to meaningfully contribute to the team performance.