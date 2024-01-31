Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News
Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain News

Analyst Intern - Eurazeo Brands Europe - Private Equity - Paris - July 2024

The intern will be part of the Investment Team of Eurazeo Brands Europe in Paris composed of four professionals.
You will contribute to the sourcing activity and to the review and evaluation of new targets, supporting the team in the due diligence of potential investments. As you will be part of a small team within Eurazeo, this will be a dynamic and entrepreneurial internship, with exposure and autonomy.


Analyst Intern - Eurazeo Brands Europe - Private Equity - Paris - July 2024
Key contributions

  • Sectors research and analysis
  • Company overviews
  • Business Plans
  • Company valuation
  • Drafting of Investment Committee’s memos on investment recommendations

Key Success Factors

  • 2nd / 3rd year student in a top-ranked Business / Engineering School
  • Corporate Finance Basics
  • Experience in M&A/PE
  • Interest and knowledge in consumer trends & brands
  • Curiosity and initiative
  • Autonomy and multi-tasking
  • Integrity, reliability and team spirit
  • Good level of English
  • Microsoft Office tools (Excel / Powerpoint / Word) and databases (Bloomberg / Thomson / Factiva)

Team and position overview
  • Team : Eurazeo Brands Europe
  • Position Title : Analyst Intern
  • Position Location : Paris
  • Start date : July 2024
  • Duration : 6 months

How to apply

If you wish to apply to this position, please feel free to send your CV to: recrutementstage@eurazeo.com
Please mention in the subject line FINYEAR + the job title you are applying for.

About Eurazeo
Eurazeo is a leading European investment group with €33.5bn in diversified assets under management, including €23bn on behalf of institutional and private clients through its private equity, private debt, real estate and infrastructure strategies. The Group supports more than 600 mid-market companies, leveraging the commitment of its 400 employees, its sector expertise, its privileged access to global markets via 12 offices in Europe, Asia and the United States, and its responsible approach to value creation based on growth. The company's institutional and family shareholding structure, and its solid financial structure, ensure its long-term viability.
Eurazeo has offices in Paris, New York, London, Frankfurt, Berlin, Milan, Madrid, Luxembourg, Shanghai, Seoul, Singapore and Sao Paulo.
Eurazeo is listed on Euronext Paris.
Eurazeo

About Eurazeo Brands Europe
Eurazeo Brands Europe aims to invest tickets between €15 million and €70 million (minority or majority stake) in high potential European consumer companies with differentiated brands across a wide range of verticals including beauty, fashion, home, wellness, leisure and food & beverage. Eurazeo Brands Europe partners with visionary founders and strong management teams to drive value creation by leveraging Eurazeo’s brand building and operating expertise, as well as its global network. Investments include Axel Arigato, Ultra Premium Direct, Gisou and EX NIHILO.
Eurazeo

Analyst Intern - Eurazeo Brands Europe - Private Equity - Paris - July 2024
A propos de Calmon Partners Executive Search
Né en 2020, Calmon Partners Executive Search est un cabinet de chasse de têtes spécialisé dans les métiers de l’investissement. Composées de professionnels issus du monde de la finance, nos équipes accompagnent nos clients – Fonds d’Investissement, Family Office, Banques, Conseils & Cabinets, Codir - dans le développement de leurs expertises en France comme à l’international. Présents à Paris et Genève, nos experts établissent leur mission sur une véritable relation de confiance entre clients et candidats dans le respect de leurs valeurs et raison d’être.
Calmon Partners Executive Search est une filiale de Calmon Partners Group.
Calmon Partners
Autres articles

Mercredi 31 Janvier 2024

OFFRES D'EMPLOI

Contrôleur Financier & Administratif - Family Office - Paris

Senior Analyst / Associate (2-3y) - Paris

Manager/Senior Manager Deal Strategy & Execution - Financial Services - Paris

Auditeur Interne Groupe (3/5 ans) - Fonds de PE - Paris

Financial Manager – Private Debt

Voir plus >

OFFRES DE STAGES

Stagiaire Analyst Intern - Private Equity - UI Investissement

Analyst Intern - Private Equity - Secondary Transactions - July 2024

Analyst intern – Eurazeo Planetary Boundaries Fund – Paris - July 2024 at the latest

Analyst intern – Eurazeo Small-Mid Buyout Private Equity – Paris – July 2024

Analyst Intern - Eurazeo Brands Europe - Private Equity - Paris - July 2024

Voir plus >

NOMINATIONS

Nomination | Lincoln International annonce Lalit Kasat en tant que Directeur Général à Londres

Nomination | Lacourt Raquin Tatar accueille une nouvelle Associée, Anne-Laure Gauthier

Nomination | Banque Richelieu France renforce son équipe de banquiers privés avec Jean-Luc Olivier Akoto

Nomination | Marlborough Partners annonce l'arrivée de Hamish Buckland au poste de Président

Nomination | IVO Capital Partners enrichit son équipe de gestion avec l’arrivée de Perceval Desforges, normalien et ex-Mazars, comme Senior Portfolio Quantitative Researcher

Voir plus >

DERNIERES ACTUALITES

Voir plus >

POPULAIRES

Frenchfounders, une levée de fonds de 4,5M€ auprès de Tikehau Capital et de Bpifrance

Internship - VC Analyst - Data Ventures I, II - September 2024

Nomination | EY Consulting annonce l'arrivée de Philippe Sebag en qualité d’associé au sein de l’activité cybersécurité

Nomination | Nexia S&A annonce l'arrivée de 3 Directeurs Associés

Stagiaire Analyste M&A - Paris

    Les meilleurs placements | Investir en bourse
    Finyear© - All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part in any form or medium without express written permission of Finyear© is prohibited
    Finyear : ISSN 2114-5369 (Copyright 2005-2024). Finyear, une marque et une publication de Calmon Partners Media & Events SAS, 34b rue Guillaume Tell, 75017 Paris.