Analyst Intern - Eurazeo Brands Europe - Private Equity - Paris - July 2024

- Sectors research and analysis
- Company overviews
- Business Plans
- Company valuation
- Drafting of Investment Committee’s memos on investment recommendations
- 2nd / 3rd year student in a top-ranked Business / Engineering School
- Corporate Finance Basics
- Experience in M&A/PE
- Interest and knowledge in consumer trends & brands
- Curiosity and initiative
- Autonomy and multi-tasking
- Integrity, reliability and team spirit
- Good level of English
- Microsoft Office tools (Excel / Powerpoint / Word) and databases (Bloomberg / Thomson / Factiva)
- Team : Eurazeo Brands Europe
- Position Title : Analyst Intern
- Position Location : Paris
- Start date : July 2024
- Duration : 6 months
If you wish to apply to this position, please feel free to send your CV to: recrutementstage@eurazeo.com
Please mention in the subject line FINYEAR + the job title you are applying for.
About Eurazeo
• Eurazeo is a leading European investment group with €33.5bn in diversified assets under management, including €23bn on behalf of institutional and private clients through its private equity, private debt, real estate and infrastructure strategies. The Group supports more than 600 mid-market companies, leveraging the commitment of its 400 employees, its sector expertise, its privileged access to global markets via 12 offices in Europe, Asia and the United States, and its responsible approach to value creation based on growth. The company's institutional and family shareholding structure, and its solid financial structure, ensure its long-term viability.
• Eurazeo has offices in Paris, New York, London, Frankfurt, Berlin, Milan, Madrid, Luxembourg, Shanghai, Seoul, Singapore and Sao Paulo.
• Eurazeo is listed on Euronext Paris.
About Eurazeo Brands Europe
Eurazeo Brands Europe aims to invest tickets between €15 million and €70 million (minority or majority stake) in high potential European consumer companies with differentiated brands across a wide range of verticals including beauty, fashion, home, wellness, leisure and food & beverage. Eurazeo Brands Europe partners with visionary founders and strong management teams to drive value creation by leveraging Eurazeo’s brand building and operating expertise, as well as its global network. Investments include Axel Arigato, Ultra Premium Direct, Gisou and EX NIHILO.
A propos de Calmon Partners Executive Search
Né en 2020, Calmon Partners Executive Search est un cabinet de chasse de têtes spécialisé dans les métiers de l’investissement. Composées de professionnels issus du monde de la finance, nos équipes accompagnent nos clients – Fonds d’Investissement, Family Office, Banques, Conseils & Cabinets, Codir - dans le développement de leurs expertises en France comme à l’international. Présents à Paris et Genève, nos experts établissent leur mission sur une véritable relation de confiance entre clients et candidats dans le respect de leurs valeurs et raison d’être.
Calmon Partners Executive Search est une filiale de Calmon Partners Group.
