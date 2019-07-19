Algorand Partners with World Chess to Become the Official Blockchain Partner of the FIDE Grand Prix Series.

articles liés
-
First CV Labs Incubation Program Ends with Success
-
Infinito Formally Announces Ecosystem Utility Token, INFT
-
Dusk Network Announces Listing of DUSK Token on Bitfinex, Bittrex International and Ethfinex
-
Crypto.com Chain Welcomes First Settlement Agent & Stablecoin Partners
-
OpenText et MasterCard s’associent pour transformer les processus financiers des supply chains mondiales
“Chess has been a sandbox for technology, from the first computer game to the latest artificial intelligence solutions. With Algorand joining the World Chess Championship cycle as a blockchain partner, chess has a chance to become a permanent part of this new and exciting technology,” said Ilya Merenzon, Chief Executive of World Chess, the organizer of the FIDE Grand Prix Series . “We see a lot of overlap among chess fans and blockchain enthusiasts, and also unlimited opportunities to develop blockchain solutions and projects that chess can test and adopt.”
Chess is fast becoming one of the world’s most popular spectator sports; more than 12 million viewers watched Magnus Carlsen beat Fabiano Caruana in the 2018 World Chess Championship. Both young stars reflect the sport’s rising popularity and global relevance: Carlsen, 27, was one of TIME Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People in the World, while Caruana, 26, was the youngest grandmaster in Italian and American history.
Algorand is driving the mainstream adoption of blockchain through the launch of its permissionless, pure proof-of-stake blockchain platform. Businesses like Asset Block, Otoy, and SyncSort rely on the Algorand platform to deliver the scale, security and performance needed to achieve real-world blockchain-based use cases in industries like real estate, entertainment and enterprise tech.
“A partnership between Algorand and World Chess is exciting given the overlap among early blockchain adopters, computer science and chess enthusiasts,” said W. Sean Ford, COO at Algorand. “Chess is an incredibly nuanced, complex and global sport that rewards strategic thinking, and is moving rapidly to the mainstream through events like the FIDE Grand Prix. As we see blockchain adoption and DApp development also move to the mainstream, we are excited to work with key FIDE events to bring these two worlds together.”
Algorand is furthering blockchain’s growth through new industry partnerships, resources and developer enablement tools. Other recent announcements include integration with the Tether stablecoin to support decentralized financial assets, membership at ISDA, the standards body dedicated to making global derivatives markets safer and more efficient, and a partnership with Flipside Crypto to provide a free user engagement analytics suite for Algorand developers.
About Algorand
Based in Boston and founded by cryptography pioneer and Turing award winner Silvio Micali, Algorand is an open-source software company building technical innovation for the borderless economy with a platform that delivers decentralization, scalability and security. Algorand’s first-of-its-kind, permissionless, pure proof-of-stake protocol supports the scale, open participation, and transaction finality needed by users to build opportunity and fulfill the promise of blockchain technology.
algorand.com
About FIDE Grand Prix
The main qualifier for the World Chess Championship, the FIDE Grand Prix is a Series of four tournaments staged in global cities. 21 of the world’s strongest chess players contest the qualification to challenge the incumbent World Chess Champion. The Series takes place over the course of 2019 in Russia, Latvia, Germany, and Israel. The Series is organized by World Chess and the Fédération Internationale des Echecs, (FIDE), the chess governing body.
worldchess.com
Chess is fast becoming one of the world’s most popular spectator sports; more than 12 million viewers watched Magnus Carlsen beat Fabiano Caruana in the 2018 World Chess Championship. Both young stars reflect the sport’s rising popularity and global relevance: Carlsen, 27, was one of TIME Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People in the World, while Caruana, 26, was the youngest grandmaster in Italian and American history.
Algorand is driving the mainstream adoption of blockchain through the launch of its permissionless, pure proof-of-stake blockchain platform. Businesses like Asset Block, Otoy, and SyncSort rely on the Algorand platform to deliver the scale, security and performance needed to achieve real-world blockchain-based use cases in industries like real estate, entertainment and enterprise tech.
“A partnership between Algorand and World Chess is exciting given the overlap among early blockchain adopters, computer science and chess enthusiasts,” said W. Sean Ford, COO at Algorand. “Chess is an incredibly nuanced, complex and global sport that rewards strategic thinking, and is moving rapidly to the mainstream through events like the FIDE Grand Prix. As we see blockchain adoption and DApp development also move to the mainstream, we are excited to work with key FIDE events to bring these two worlds together.”
Algorand is furthering blockchain’s growth through new industry partnerships, resources and developer enablement tools. Other recent announcements include integration with the Tether stablecoin to support decentralized financial assets, membership at ISDA, the standards body dedicated to making global derivatives markets safer and more efficient, and a partnership with Flipside Crypto to provide a free user engagement analytics suite for Algorand developers.
About Algorand
Based in Boston and founded by cryptography pioneer and Turing award winner Silvio Micali, Algorand is an open-source software company building technical innovation for the borderless economy with a platform that delivers decentralization, scalability and security. Algorand’s first-of-its-kind, permissionless, pure proof-of-stake protocol supports the scale, open participation, and transaction finality needed by users to build opportunity and fulfill the promise of blockchain technology.
algorand.com
About FIDE Grand Prix
The main qualifier for the World Chess Championship, the FIDE Grand Prix is a Series of four tournaments staged in global cities. 21 of the world’s strongest chess players contest the qualification to challenge the incumbent World Chess Champion. The Series takes place over the course of 2019 in Russia, Latvia, Germany, and Israel. The Series is organized by World Chess and the Fédération Internationale des Echecs, (FIDE), the chess governing body.
worldchess.com
FINYEAR & CHAINEUM
Lisez gratuitement le quotidien Finyear & sa newsletter quotidienne.
Recevez chaque matin par mail la newsletter Finyear, une sélection quotidienne des meilleures infos et expertises en finance digitale, corporate finance & crypto finance.
Read for free The daily newspaper Finyear & its daily newsletter.
Receive the Finyear's newsletter every morning by email, a daily snapshot of the best news and expertise in digital finance, corporate finance & crypto finance.
------------------------
Chaineum :
Fondée en 2015, Chaineum est un cabinet de conseil en opérations de haut de bilan offrant une expertise de premier plan en matière d’ICO et STO, avec une vision stratégique orientée tant vers le métier de ses clients que sur la technologie blockchain. A ce titre, Chaineum a participé à la mise en œuvre de bonnes pratiques dans le secteur (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
La division services blockchain de Chaineum, développe la technologie Chaineum Segment, une blockchain privée orientée objets.
About Chaineum:
Founded in 2015, Chaineum is a leading corporate finance advisory firm with a strong expertise in ICO and STO, and a strategic focus on both its clients' business and blockchain technology. As such, Chaineum paved the way in the implementation of certain best practices in this sector (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
Chaineum's blockchain services division, is developing Chaineum Segment technology, an object-oriented private blockchain.
-------------------------
Recevez chaque matin par mail la newsletter Finyear, une sélection quotidienne des meilleures infos et expertises en finance digitale, corporate finance & crypto finance.
Read for free The daily newspaper Finyear & its daily newsletter.
Receive the Finyear's newsletter every morning by email, a daily snapshot of the best news and expertise in digital finance, corporate finance & crypto finance.
------------------------
Chaineum :
Fondée en 2015, Chaineum est un cabinet de conseil en opérations de haut de bilan offrant une expertise de premier plan en matière d’ICO et STO, avec une vision stratégique orientée tant vers le métier de ses clients que sur la technologie blockchain. A ce titre, Chaineum a participé à la mise en œuvre de bonnes pratiques dans le secteur (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
La division services blockchain de Chaineum, développe la technologie Chaineum Segment, une blockchain privée orientée objets.
About Chaineum:
Founded in 2015, Chaineum is a leading corporate finance advisory firm with a strong expertise in ICO and STO, and a strategic focus on both its clients' business and blockchain technology. As such, Chaineum paved the way in the implementation of certain best practices in this sector (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
Chaineum's blockchain services division, is developing Chaineum Segment technology, an object-oriented private blockchain.
-------------------------
No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice, or Recommendations
This website is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by FINYEAR.
No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security.
Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction.
Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor.
This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors.
Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.
All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.
No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security.
Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction.
Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor.
This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors.
Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.
All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.