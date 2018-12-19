AMNIS Integrates Swiss Bank-Grade Authentication by Futurae Technologies

The two Zurich-based Fintech companies AMNIS and Futurae have joined forces to provide user-friendly and secure authentication to AMNIS users.



AMNIS provides a unique Fintech solution for SME. It simplifies foreign exchange, international payments and collections. The fully automated electronic platform gives clients access to a transparent fee schedule, smart automations and integrations.



With the Futurae integration in December 2018, AMNIS joins other leading Fintechs in raising the standard in customer-centric security.



Futurae offers a comprehensive, innovative authentication suite. Its core product is “Zero-Touch”, a two-factor authentication solution that works without user interaction. The technology uses a machine learning algorithm to securely authenticate the user via ambient noise and ultrasound technology.



“We are excited to be working with AMNIS, as trailblazers with their novel vision to make foreign exchange trading more sustainable and usable to SME”, said Sandra Tobler, CEO of Futurae. Philippe Christen, CTO of AMNIS added “The integration of the Futurae authentication solution was smooth and easy. Futurae enables an even more convenient client journey and moves our platform to the next security level”.



About AMNIS Treasury Services AG:

AMNIS Treasury Services AG was founded in 2014 by three treasury professionals who aim to build state-of-the-art treasury solutions to serve small and medium enterprises. AMNIS operates a 24-hour platform to provide its clients with transparently priced foreign exchange, international payment and collection services, tailored to SME’s needs. The platform not only has an intuitive easy to use interface, it also serves to automate and integrate SME’s business processes and organization.

amnistreasury.ch



About Futurae:

Futurae Technologies AG was founded by ETH Zurich security researchers and offers a strong portfolio of multi-factor authentication tools that provide a high degree of security and protection of user privacy without compromising on customer experience. The suite offers a full range of authentication methods that grants companies complete flexibility (e.g. “One-Touch” solutions, single device, IoT authentication or sound-based; the innovative autonomous “Zero-Touch” product). In addition, Futurae human-centric technologies also enable swift and uncomplicated integration into a company’s existing infrastructure and reducing overall operating costs for customers.

futurae.com

