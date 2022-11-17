peaq partners with Crust to bring decentralized data storage to Economy of Things With the integration, developers building on peaq can leverage Crust to host decentralized applications and tap into its data storage marketplace.

peaq, the Web3 network powering the Economy of Things (EoT), announces its partnership with Crust Network, the Web3 data storage protocol. The integration opens a vast array of new opportunities for developers building on peaq, enabling them to leverage Crust’s functionality of decentralized data storage as part of their decentralized applications (dApp).



While geared toward handling transaction data, blockchains are not ideal for storing large datasets and heavyweight digital assets, such as entire usage histories of vehicles. This represents an array of challenges and potential vulnerabilities for Web3 builders. For example, if a dApp’s frontend is hosted on a traditional Web2 server, it can face the same risks as a usual Web application.



With the Crust integration, developers building on peaq can leverage the network to process and store various data assets for their dApps in a decentralized manner. Crust enables them to leverage a variety of storage solutions, such as the peer-to-peer Interplanetary File System, for a variety of use cases, which include:



• Hosting dApp frontend in a decentralized manner. This solution enables the builders to make the interface connecting the user and the blockchain more resilient and accessible.

• Hosting and handling Web3 application data. With Crust, developers building on peaq can leverage Web3 storage solutions to hold and run computations on their dApp data stacks.

• Securely storing machine data. Machines on the peaq network generate a lot of data, which can be stored securely and in a decentralized way leveraging Crust’s functionality.



“Secure, accessible, and decentralized data storage is crucial for truly decentralizing Web3 applications and services,” says Leonard Dorlöchter, Co-Founder of peaq. “By partnering with Crust, we empower builders innovating on peaq to leverage Crust’s network for processing their dApps’ data needs. From safely hosting the user interfaces on Web3 networks to powering advanced operations on data, this integration will greatly expand our overall versatility.”



“Operations on data are a key part of almost any application,” says Luke Fan, CTO and Co-Founder of Crust Network. “We are thrilled to be empowering the community of peaq developers with advanced data functionality that they can tap as they create the future of the IoT. peaq is innovating the way we run and govern connected machines, and Web3 data flows will be the beating heart of this breakthrough digital infrastructure.”



About peaq

peaq is the Web3 network powering the Economy of Things (EoT) on Polkadot, the most environmentally-friendly blockchain network. peaq enables entrepreneurs and developers to build decentralized applications for vehicles, robots, and devices, while empowering users to govern and earn as connected machines provide goods and services. Together with leading consortia, including Gaia-X and MOBI, peaq is co-creating the standards that will power the future of mobility and other connected industries while working to democratize abundance in the Age of Automation.

https://www.peaq.network/



About Crust Network

Crust Network is a versatile, purpose-built storage blockchain that delivers truly decentralized file storage and hosting capabilities for the entire Web3 ecosystem, empowering privacy and data ownership. Crust Network enables dApp hosting, NFT metadata storage and encrypted file storage across a wide range of blockchains.

https://crust.network/



