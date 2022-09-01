peaq integrates with AllianceBlock’s Fundrs platform, unlocking cross-chain peer-to-peer fundraising for dApp builders As the first Polkadot ecosystem project to integrate with Fundrs, peaq opens access to cross-chain liquidity to the entire community.

peaq, the Web3 network powering the Economy of Things (EoT), announces its integration with Fundrs, a fully-decentralized peer-to-peer funding platform. Launched by end-to-end decentralized finance solutions provider AllianceBlock, Fundrs enables developers building decentralized applications (dApps) on peaq to raise funds on a cross-chain platform based on reputation and merit.



peaq is the first project within the Polkadot ecosystem to integrate with Fundrs, granting the larger Polkadot community access to its contributor community spanning across leading layer-1 blockchains with market caps counting in billions. The integration begins with peaq’s Agung testnet, accessible on the Fundrs app at this link – here is how you can add Agung to your Metamask wallet. In the future, the integration will expand to peaq’s mainnet once it goes live, enabling the Fundrs community to support projects geared toward decentralizing real-world services.



Till Wendler, Co-Founder of peaq, commented: “We are delighted to be the first member of the Polkadot ecosystem to integrate with Fundrs, enabling the community to leverage the vast liquidity this platform brings to the table. The integration continues a strong partnership between peaq and AllianceBlock, which was forged to power the Web3 Economy of Things using DeFi. Fundrs grants new capital-raising opportunities to teams building on peaq, helping them aim higher and innovate faster. In the long-term, the continued integration of AllianceBlock’s stack will help peaq to revolutionize how people own and govern machines. There are more integrations to come from this partnership, which we’re excited to share in the future.”



Fundrs’ financing platform enables founders to pitch start-ups and secure community financing while providing platform users with early access to their tokens. The fully decentralized application is meant to foster cross-chain communication and funding, bringing the blockchain space together to develop and grow.



Rachid Ajaja, CEO and Co-founder of AllianceBlock, said: “We are looking forward to seeing the peaq community list its first projects on the Fundrs dApp. Economy of Things projects aim at tangible, real-world processes and services, which contributors using Fundrs will likely appreciate a lot. Besides that, the integration will also work as our first bridge with the wider Polkadot ecosystem, enabling hundreds of leading Web3 projects to fund-raise across the entire blockchain space.”



Fundrs initially launched on Avalanche and Ethereum, with more integrations set to be announced in the coming months. The aim of Fundrs is to support the entire blockchain community, and it has established partnerships with leading DLT players such as Ocean Protocol, BNB Chain, Hedera, and Polygon. It has also partnered with experts in tech and banking, including Natwest, the London Stock Exchange Group, and AWS Activate.



This announcement builds on an existing partnership between peaq and AllianceBlock. peaq leverages AllianceBlock’s end-to-end decentralized infrastructure to enhance the capabilities of peaq’s economic mechanisms, accelerating the creation of the Web3 machine economy.



www.peaq.network/

www.allianceblock.io



About peaq

peaq is the Web3 network powering the Economy of Things (EoT). peaq enables people to build decentralized applications (dApps) for vehicles, robots and devices, while empowering dApp builders and dApp users to govern and earn from machines providing goods and services to people and other machines. The peaq network leverages Machine DeFi and Machine NFTs to align the incentives of all stakeholders in the Economy of Things. peaq is designed to solve some of our most pressing societal and economic challenges of our time, ensuring that people earn more as machine-associated job automation increases.



About AllianceBlock

AllianceBlock is bridging the gap between decentralized finance and traditional finance, by remedying issues that exist in both spheres and linking them more closely together. They see the future of finance as an integrated system in which the best of both worlds can work together to increase capital flows and technological innovation.



Building this future by bridging traditional finance with compliant, data-driven access to new decentralized markets, DeFi projects and ecosystem-scaling tools such as funding and interoperability. As such, they are building a next-generation financial infrastructure that aims to provide regulated financial entities around the world with the tools they need to seamlessly access the DeFi space.



