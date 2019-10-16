doxo Wins Gold in Seattle Business Magazine's 2019 Tech Impact Awards

articles liés
-
Pacte productif pour le plein emploi : discours de Bruno Le Maire du mardi 15 octobre 2019
-
Etude sur la sensibilisation à la DSP2 : disparités entre les attentes des commerçants et celles des consommateurs européens
-
Algeco digitalise sa facturation clients à l’échelle européenne grâce à Esker
-
Dématérialisation des factures en environnement SAP : ITESOFT lance le connecteur le plus performant du marché
-
La Fintech TechX présente ARYA, la solution de trading pilotée qui permet de générer des revenus complémentaires
doxo provides simple, secure, all-in-one bill pay to 50,000 billers across the country. With a mobile-first bill pay experience that makes it easier for consumers to stay on top of their bills each month, doxo helps reduce the hassle and anxiety of managing household spending. The Tech Impact Awards recognize companies in Washington State that are using technology to have a significant impact on business, industry, or society.
“The recognition from Seattle Business Magazine is a testament to doxo’s commitment to innovation, market leadership, and mission to repair the broken bill pay process and alleviate common frustrations felt by both consumers and billers,” said doxo CEO and co-founder, Steve Shivers. “The majority of bill payments we facilitate for our users each month originate from their mobile devices, so delivering a world-class, mobile-first user experience has been a priority for us. Taking home the gold in this category is especially validating and meaningful, and we’re honored to be selected and recognized by Seattle’s creative and ambitious community of innovators.”
During a ceremony at MoPOP in Seattle, doxo joined 29 other honorees who were celebrated for their achievements in Washington’s tech sector. Honorees were chosen by a panel of judges from a group of nominees in categories such as security, enterprise, entertainment, and SaaS. Several new categories were added this year to highlight achievement in the artificial intelligence, blockchain, education, health tech, mobile and tech services/consulting sectors.
“It’s well-known that more than 120 technology companies based elsewhere have opened offices here to take advantage of our thriving tech scene,” said Rob Smith, executive editor of Seattle Business Magazine. “The Tech Impact Awards recognize the sort of work that inspires even greater leaps forward.”
doxo helps consumers pay all of their billers from one login, on any device, with any payment method, meaning users never have to click away to different sites or manage various credentials and accounts. Over the past year, the company has grown to more than three million user and has seen tremendous growth in its provider network. With the goal of making bill pay information transparent for consumers and participating billers alike, the company also launched doxoINSIGHTS, a collection of analytics reports, earlier this year. The first report, America’s Household Bills, Unbundled, offers a never-before-seen look at the cost of common expenses across the top 25 metros of the U.S.
Consumers use doxo to simplify and manage recurring household bills. doxo users benefit from the ability to organize all their bills and due dates in one place; pay their billers using the most convenient method (including via bank account, credit, debit card, or Apple Pay); set reminders when specific bills are due; schedule automatic payments for recurring bills; check on payment status with real-time payment tracking; pay bills on the go with a mobile device; and save time by managing all bill payments in a single, secure location with a single password. Additionally, doxo users benefit from Private Payment Account Protection™, eliminating the need to share personal payment account information across many biller websites, and overdraft protection, providing users with their verified, real-time bank balance prior to making a payment.
doxo’s gold award in the Mobile category from Seattle Business Magazine's Tech Impact Awards is the company’s latest accolade, having recently being awarded Product of the Year by the American Business (“Stevie”) Awards.
About doxo
doxo is a simple, secure all-in-one bill pay service that facilitates secure payment to any biller, with any payment method, on any device. doxo currently serves over three million paying users who can make payments to over 50,000 local and national businesses, making doxo the largest bill pay directory in the nation. Billers on the network get paid directly, fast and free – and consumers have complete bill pay independence over when and how they pay their bills. doxo more than doubled its user base in the past year, and is expanding its team to further accelerate growth and change the bill pay landscape to focus on the customer. doxo investors include MDV, Sigma Partners, and Bezos Expeditions. doxo is based in Seattle, WA. For more information visit www.doxo.com.
About Seattle Business
Seattle Business is a monthly magazine read by thousands of business executives across the state. Annual events tied to its editorial coverage include the Executive Excellence Awards, Leaders in Health Care Awards, Washington Manufacturing Awards, Tech Impact Awards, Community Impact Awards, Family Business Awards, 100 Best Companies to Work For and Daring Women. Seattle Business is owned by Minneapolis-based Tiger Oak Publications, which also publishes Seattle magazine, Seattle Bride magazine and more than 20 other leading regional magazines.
“The recognition from Seattle Business Magazine is a testament to doxo’s commitment to innovation, market leadership, and mission to repair the broken bill pay process and alleviate common frustrations felt by both consumers and billers,” said doxo CEO and co-founder, Steve Shivers. “The majority of bill payments we facilitate for our users each month originate from their mobile devices, so delivering a world-class, mobile-first user experience has been a priority for us. Taking home the gold in this category is especially validating and meaningful, and we’re honored to be selected and recognized by Seattle’s creative and ambitious community of innovators.”
During a ceremony at MoPOP in Seattle, doxo joined 29 other honorees who were celebrated for their achievements in Washington’s tech sector. Honorees were chosen by a panel of judges from a group of nominees in categories such as security, enterprise, entertainment, and SaaS. Several new categories were added this year to highlight achievement in the artificial intelligence, blockchain, education, health tech, mobile and tech services/consulting sectors.
“It’s well-known that more than 120 technology companies based elsewhere have opened offices here to take advantage of our thriving tech scene,” said Rob Smith, executive editor of Seattle Business Magazine. “The Tech Impact Awards recognize the sort of work that inspires even greater leaps forward.”
doxo helps consumers pay all of their billers from one login, on any device, with any payment method, meaning users never have to click away to different sites or manage various credentials and accounts. Over the past year, the company has grown to more than three million user and has seen tremendous growth in its provider network. With the goal of making bill pay information transparent for consumers and participating billers alike, the company also launched doxoINSIGHTS, a collection of analytics reports, earlier this year. The first report, America’s Household Bills, Unbundled, offers a never-before-seen look at the cost of common expenses across the top 25 metros of the U.S.
Consumers use doxo to simplify and manage recurring household bills. doxo users benefit from the ability to organize all their bills and due dates in one place; pay their billers using the most convenient method (including via bank account, credit, debit card, or Apple Pay); set reminders when specific bills are due; schedule automatic payments for recurring bills; check on payment status with real-time payment tracking; pay bills on the go with a mobile device; and save time by managing all bill payments in a single, secure location with a single password. Additionally, doxo users benefit from Private Payment Account Protection™, eliminating the need to share personal payment account information across many biller websites, and overdraft protection, providing users with their verified, real-time bank balance prior to making a payment.
doxo’s gold award in the Mobile category from Seattle Business Magazine's Tech Impact Awards is the company’s latest accolade, having recently being awarded Product of the Year by the American Business (“Stevie”) Awards.
About doxo
doxo is a simple, secure all-in-one bill pay service that facilitates secure payment to any biller, with any payment method, on any device. doxo currently serves over three million paying users who can make payments to over 50,000 local and national businesses, making doxo the largest bill pay directory in the nation. Billers on the network get paid directly, fast and free – and consumers have complete bill pay independence over when and how they pay their bills. doxo more than doubled its user base in the past year, and is expanding its team to further accelerate growth and change the bill pay landscape to focus on the customer. doxo investors include MDV, Sigma Partners, and Bezos Expeditions. doxo is based in Seattle, WA. For more information visit www.doxo.com.
About Seattle Business
Seattle Business is a monthly magazine read by thousands of business executives across the state. Annual events tied to its editorial coverage include the Executive Excellence Awards, Leaders in Health Care Awards, Washington Manufacturing Awards, Tech Impact Awards, Community Impact Awards, Family Business Awards, 100 Best Companies to Work For and Daring Women. Seattle Business is owned by Minneapolis-based Tiger Oak Publications, which also publishes Seattle magazine, Seattle Bride magazine and more than 20 other leading regional magazines.
Finyear & Chaineum
Lisez gratuitement le quotidien Finyear & sa newsletter quotidienne.
Recevez chaque matin par mail la newsletter Finyear, une sélection quotidienne des meilleures infos et expertises en finance digitale, corporate finance & crypto finance.
Read for free The daily newspaper Finyear & its daily newsletter.
Receive the Finyear's newsletter every morning by email, a daily snapshot of the best news and expertise in digital finance, corporate finance & crypto finance.
------------------------
Chaineum :
Fondée en 2015, Chaineum est un cabinet de conseil en opérations de haut de bilan offrant une expertise de premier plan en matière d’ICO et STO, avec une vision stratégique orientée tant vers le métier de ses clients que sur la technologie blockchain. A ce titre, Chaineum a participé à la mise en œuvre de bonnes pratiques dans le secteur (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
La division services blockchain de Chaineum, développe la technologie Chaineum Segment, une blockchain privée orientée objets.
About Chaineum:
Founded in 2015, Chaineum is a leading corporate finance advisory firm with a strong expertise in ICO and STO, and a strategic focus on both its clients' business and blockchain technology. As such, Chaineum paved the way in the implementation of certain best practices in this sector (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
Chaineum's blockchain services division, is developing Chaineum Segment technology, an object-oriented private blockchain.
-------------------------
Recevez chaque matin par mail la newsletter Finyear, une sélection quotidienne des meilleures infos et expertises en finance digitale, corporate finance & crypto finance.
Read for free The daily newspaper Finyear & its daily newsletter.
Receive the Finyear's newsletter every morning by email, a daily snapshot of the best news and expertise in digital finance, corporate finance & crypto finance.
------------------------
Chaineum :
Fondée en 2015, Chaineum est un cabinet de conseil en opérations de haut de bilan offrant une expertise de premier plan en matière d’ICO et STO, avec une vision stratégique orientée tant vers le métier de ses clients que sur la technologie blockchain. A ce titre, Chaineum a participé à la mise en œuvre de bonnes pratiques dans le secteur (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
La division services blockchain de Chaineum, développe la technologie Chaineum Segment, une blockchain privée orientée objets.
About Chaineum:
Founded in 2015, Chaineum is a leading corporate finance advisory firm with a strong expertise in ICO and STO, and a strategic focus on both its clients' business and blockchain technology. As such, Chaineum paved the way in the implementation of certain best practices in this sector (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
Chaineum's blockchain services division, is developing Chaineum Segment technology, an object-oriented private blockchain.
-------------------------
No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice, or Recommendations
This website is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by FINYEAR.
No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security.
Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction.
Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor.
This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors.
Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.
All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.
No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security.
Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction.
Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor.
This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors.
Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.
All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.