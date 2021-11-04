bitcoin : OLB Group Announces Support for #Mastercard Cryptocurrency Processing

articles liés
-
2021 : l'année de démocratisation des cryptoactifs ?
-
#crypto : CoinSmart fait son entrée sur les marchés publics à la NEO Bourse
-
Huobi Launches Trial for NFT Marketplace, Furthering its GameFi and Metaverse Expansion Strategy
-
CoinSmart Now Registered as a Restricted Dealer in Canada; Registration Paves the Way for Public Listing
-
Moonwalk Partners With New York’s Flagship Esports Organization Andbox To Deliver Web3 Engagement and NFT Utility
The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLB), a provider of cloud-based omnicommerce and payment acceptance solutions for small- and mid-sized merchants and Bitcoin mining company, announced that it is ready to process Mastercard Bitcoin payments immediately. Merchants utilizing OLB’s OmniSoft business management platform and the company’s SecurePay Payment Gateway Platform can activate Mastercard cryptocurrency transaction processing at any time.
“The recent announcement from Mastercard that it is supporting cryptocurrency should accelerate public acceptance of Bitcoin and other currencies for conducting everyday business,” said Ronny Yakov, chief executive officer for the OLB Group. “We have enabled crypto commerce throughout our OmniSoft and SecurePay portfolio which enables merchants to offer a broad choice of payment options that match customer’s expectations.”
The SecurePay Payment Gateway Platform is a Mastercard SDP program. OLB’s platform supports the processing of multiple cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Ethereum, USDC, and DAI across all merchant platforms. The gateway provides traditional credit and debit card processing, digital wallet services such as Apple Pay® and Google Pay®, and crypto commerce functions including conversion to fiat currencies, as well as end-to-end cryptocurrency transactions.
Omnisoft point-of-sale (POS) options for online, mobile, and in-store use offer direct transaction support with cryptocurrency wallets such as MetaMask™, Coinbase Wallet™, Crypto.com, and Trust Wallets™. The OmniSoft platform offers merchants a simple means to configure payment options to meet the unique needs of their business and customer demographics.
Merchants interested in implementing crypto commerce or omnicommerce services can set up an OmniSoft account at https://cardaccept.com/#contact.
For more information about solutions, services, or to find a reseller, please visit www.olb.com. Investor information is available at www.olb.com/investors-data.
Future OLB Press Releases and Updates
Interested investors or shareholders can be notified of future Press Releases and Industry Updates by e-mailing investorrelations@OLB.com .
About The OLB Group, Inc.
The OLB Group, Inc. is a diversified Fintech eCommerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin crypto mining enterprise. The Company's eCommerce platform delivers cloud-based merchant services for a comprehensive digital commerce solution to over 9,500 merchants in all 50 states. DMint, a wholly owned subsidiary of OLB Group, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin utilizing sustainable natural gas with an initial deployment of efficient 1,000 ASIC-based S19j Pro 96T mining computers projected by end of 2021.
olb.com
“The recent announcement from Mastercard that it is supporting cryptocurrency should accelerate public acceptance of Bitcoin and other currencies for conducting everyday business,” said Ronny Yakov, chief executive officer for the OLB Group. “We have enabled crypto commerce throughout our OmniSoft and SecurePay portfolio which enables merchants to offer a broad choice of payment options that match customer’s expectations.”
The SecurePay Payment Gateway Platform is a Mastercard SDP program. OLB’s platform supports the processing of multiple cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Ethereum, USDC, and DAI across all merchant platforms. The gateway provides traditional credit and debit card processing, digital wallet services such as Apple Pay® and Google Pay®, and crypto commerce functions including conversion to fiat currencies, as well as end-to-end cryptocurrency transactions.
Omnisoft point-of-sale (POS) options for online, mobile, and in-store use offer direct transaction support with cryptocurrency wallets such as MetaMask™, Coinbase Wallet™, Crypto.com, and Trust Wallets™. The OmniSoft platform offers merchants a simple means to configure payment options to meet the unique needs of their business and customer demographics.
Merchants interested in implementing crypto commerce or omnicommerce services can set up an OmniSoft account at https://cardaccept.com/#contact.
For more information about solutions, services, or to find a reseller, please visit www.olb.com. Investor information is available at www.olb.com/investors-data.
Future OLB Press Releases and Updates
Interested investors or shareholders can be notified of future Press Releases and Industry Updates by e-mailing investorrelations@OLB.com .
About The OLB Group, Inc.
The OLB Group, Inc. is a diversified Fintech eCommerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin crypto mining enterprise. The Company's eCommerce platform delivers cloud-based merchant services for a comprehensive digital commerce solution to over 9,500 merchants in all 50 states. DMint, a wholly owned subsidiary of OLB Group, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin utilizing sustainable natural gas with an initial deployment of efficient 1,000 ASIC-based S19j Pro 96T mining computers projected by end of 2021.
olb.com
------------------------------------------------------------------------
Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.
L'émetteur est seul responsable du contenu de cette annonce.
Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.
L'émetteur est seul responsable du contenu de cette annonce.