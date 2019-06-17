Ziyen Inc. to Tokenize Oil Assets on the Ethereum Blockchain

articles liés
-
MyTVchain sélectionné pour rejoindre le plus grand accélérateur mondial sport et blockchain, Hyve Sports Innovation
-
OKEx Native Token OKB and OKLink Stablecoin USDK Listed on Bitfinex
-
IBM, KPMG, Merck and Walmart to collaborate as part of FDA's program to evaluate the use of blockchain to protect pharmaceutical product integrity
-
Blockpass and Beam Collaborate on Research to Provide User-Centric Solutions that put Privacy First
-
Blockpass to Service Ampleforth IEO on New Tokinex Platform
CEO Alastair Caithness stated, “This is historic, monumental and revolutionary. I could not be more proud of our team. We are now in a position to complete the tokenizing of a commodity on the Ethereum Blockchain; ZiyenCoin will likely become a market leader in the space. The goal of the company is always to enhance the energy industry. Satoshi Nakamoto invented Bitcoin, but also invented the blockchain and by creating this hybrid model utilizing the technology of the blockchain, it will nevertheless have positive, cost-saving ripple effects across a $5 trillion industry.
It is our mission to be the first company to implement this groundbreaking strategy.
By tokenizing the royalty interest working rights in a producing asset that can now be sold, Ziyen will create new liquidity to the US domestic oil market and provide the ability to sell your working interest which currently cannot be done. At the moment the owner of a working interest in the producing lease would routinely receive their monthly royalty check until the well runs dry, but under tokenization they will now have the ability to sell this. This groundbreaking notion is a key step forward in the development of a global energy currency.”
What is Oil Blockchain? – Ziyen Inc CEO Vlog
Ziyen plans to use ERC-20 standards combined with certain features of traditional securities. Each ERC-20 security token sold by ZiyenCoin will have certain rules defined and enforced in a smart contract that is unassailable once it is deployed to the Ethereum blockchain.
ERC-20 defines a common list of rules for Ethereum tokens to follow within the larger Ethereum ecosystem, allowing developers to accurately predict interaction between tokens. These rules include how the tokens are transferred between addresses and how data within each token is accessed.
The oil blockchain industry is being developed by a key organization out of Houston, Texas and is overseen by a network of oil and gas professionals who work for major operators and have founded the Oil and Gas Blockchain Consortium, which is rapidly growing in members due to its innovativeness and relevance in the discourse of blockchain in which they aim to establish “solution frameworks and standards to leverage blockchain technology.” https://www.oocblockchain.com/
Learn more about Ziyen Inc. and ZiyenCoin by reading our 2019 Ziyen Inc. Corporate Overview. ZiyenCoin is the First Energy Security Token Offering (STO) under SEC Regulation D, 506(c) and is only available to accredited investors through it’s opening round of funding.
About Ziyen Inc.
Ziyen Inc. is a technology-driven energy company Incorporated in the State of Wyoming, U.S.A. in April 2016. Originally formed as a software company providing information on the oil, gas, power and energy sectors, Ziyen Intel specializes on business information, contracts, news and information by developing cutting edge procurement and supply chain software to provide clients with intelligence on industry specific government and private contracts. Seeing a unique opportunity, the company strategically pivoted and created an Oil and Energy Company securing the first oil asset in 2017. Ziyen Energy was created to capitalize on information and opportunities in the oil and gas marketplace with the intent to produce oil in the U.S. with advanced extraction methods and technology implemented and guided by career experts in the oil and gas industry. Ziyen intends to produce oil by securing and developing smaller, marginal oil fields in the U.S. that have been otherwise overlooked by major oil companies yet still provide multi-million- dollar yield potential. Ziyen Energy currently has 18 oil assets based in the Illinois Basin, which covers Illinois, Indiana and Kentucky. ZiyenCoin is a new division created by Ziyen Inc., which will focus on Oil Blockchain and work with leading industry leaders to develop new technology to cut oil and energy costs. Given the data-intensive opportunities available through the growth of the Internet, the Oil Industry sees blockchain as an important vessel to carry the industry’s data transformation forward. ZiyenCoin is set up to be the first Oil & Energy Security Token Offering (STO) to be compliant by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), creating a fully trackable and unencumbered worldwide movement of digital currency in concert with blockchain supply chain management and the certainty of blockchain verified contracting. ZiyenCoin is filed under the same regulation, as JPM Morgan’s, JPM Coin, 506c Security Token Offering. For more information visit www.ziyen.com.
It is our mission to be the first company to implement this groundbreaking strategy.
By tokenizing the royalty interest working rights in a producing asset that can now be sold, Ziyen will create new liquidity to the US domestic oil market and provide the ability to sell your working interest which currently cannot be done. At the moment the owner of a working interest in the producing lease would routinely receive their monthly royalty check until the well runs dry, but under tokenization they will now have the ability to sell this. This groundbreaking notion is a key step forward in the development of a global energy currency.”
What is Oil Blockchain? – Ziyen Inc CEO Vlog
Ziyen plans to use ERC-20 standards combined with certain features of traditional securities. Each ERC-20 security token sold by ZiyenCoin will have certain rules defined and enforced in a smart contract that is unassailable once it is deployed to the Ethereum blockchain.
ERC-20 defines a common list of rules for Ethereum tokens to follow within the larger Ethereum ecosystem, allowing developers to accurately predict interaction between tokens. These rules include how the tokens are transferred between addresses and how data within each token is accessed.
The oil blockchain industry is being developed by a key organization out of Houston, Texas and is overseen by a network of oil and gas professionals who work for major operators and have founded the Oil and Gas Blockchain Consortium, which is rapidly growing in members due to its innovativeness and relevance in the discourse of blockchain in which they aim to establish “solution frameworks and standards to leverage blockchain technology.” https://www.oocblockchain.com/
Learn more about Ziyen Inc. and ZiyenCoin by reading our 2019 Ziyen Inc. Corporate Overview. ZiyenCoin is the First Energy Security Token Offering (STO) under SEC Regulation D, 506(c) and is only available to accredited investors through it’s opening round of funding.
About Ziyen Inc.
Ziyen Inc. is a technology-driven energy company Incorporated in the State of Wyoming, U.S.A. in April 2016. Originally formed as a software company providing information on the oil, gas, power and energy sectors, Ziyen Intel specializes on business information, contracts, news and information by developing cutting edge procurement and supply chain software to provide clients with intelligence on industry specific government and private contracts. Seeing a unique opportunity, the company strategically pivoted and created an Oil and Energy Company securing the first oil asset in 2017. Ziyen Energy was created to capitalize on information and opportunities in the oil and gas marketplace with the intent to produce oil in the U.S. with advanced extraction methods and technology implemented and guided by career experts in the oil and gas industry. Ziyen intends to produce oil by securing and developing smaller, marginal oil fields in the U.S. that have been otherwise overlooked by major oil companies yet still provide multi-million- dollar yield potential. Ziyen Energy currently has 18 oil assets based in the Illinois Basin, which covers Illinois, Indiana and Kentucky. ZiyenCoin is a new division created by Ziyen Inc., which will focus on Oil Blockchain and work with leading industry leaders to develop new technology to cut oil and energy costs. Given the data-intensive opportunities available through the growth of the Internet, the Oil Industry sees blockchain as an important vessel to carry the industry’s data transformation forward. ZiyenCoin is set up to be the first Oil & Energy Security Token Offering (STO) to be compliant by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), creating a fully trackable and unencumbered worldwide movement of digital currency in concert with blockchain supply chain management and the certainty of blockchain verified contracting. ZiyenCoin is filed under the same regulation, as JPM Morgan’s, JPM Coin, 506c Security Token Offering. For more information visit www.ziyen.com.
Finyear & Chaineum
Lisez gratuitement le quotidien Finyear & sa newsletter quotidienne.
Recevez chaque matin par mail la newsletter Finyear, une sélection quotidienne des meilleures infos et expertises en finance digitale, corporate finance & crypto finance.
Read for free The daily newspaper Finyear & its daily newsletter.
Receive the Finyear's newsletter every morning by email, a daily snapshot of the best news and expertise in digital finance, corporate finance & crypto finance.
----------------
Chaineum - Conseil haut de bilan & stratégie blockchain
Fondée en 2015, Chaineum est un cabinet de conseil en opérations de haut de bilan offrant une expertise de premier plan en matière d’ICOs et STOs, avec une vision stratégique orientée tant vers le métier de ses clients que sur la technologie blockchain. A ce titre, Chaineum a participé à la mise en œuvre de bonnes pratiques dans le secteur (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
Besançon - Paris + réseau international de partenaires.
About Chaineum
Founded in 2015, Chaineum is a leading corporate finance advisory firm with a strong expertise in ICOs and STOs, and a strategic focus on both its clients' business and blockchain technology. As such, Chaineum paved the way in the implementation of certain best practices in this sector (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
Chaineum Segment, Chaineum's blockchain services division, is developing Chaineum Segment technology, an object-oriented private blockchain.
https://www.chaineum.com
Recevez chaque matin par mail la newsletter Finyear, une sélection quotidienne des meilleures infos et expertises en finance digitale, corporate finance & crypto finance.
Read for free The daily newspaper Finyear & its daily newsletter.
Receive the Finyear's newsletter every morning by email, a daily snapshot of the best news and expertise in digital finance, corporate finance & crypto finance.
----------------
Chaineum - Conseil haut de bilan & stratégie blockchain
Fondée en 2015, Chaineum est un cabinet de conseil en opérations de haut de bilan offrant une expertise de premier plan en matière d’ICOs et STOs, avec une vision stratégique orientée tant vers le métier de ses clients que sur la technologie blockchain. A ce titre, Chaineum a participé à la mise en œuvre de bonnes pratiques dans le secteur (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
Besançon - Paris + réseau international de partenaires.
About Chaineum
Founded in 2015, Chaineum is a leading corporate finance advisory firm with a strong expertise in ICOs and STOs, and a strategic focus on both its clients' business and blockchain technology. As such, Chaineum paved the way in the implementation of certain best practices in this sector (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
Chaineum Segment, Chaineum's blockchain services division, is developing Chaineum Segment technology, an object-oriented private blockchain.
https://www.chaineum.com
No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice, or Recommendations
This website is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by FINYEAR.
No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security.
Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction.
Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor.
This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors.
Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.
All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.
This website is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by FINYEAR.
No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security.
Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction.
Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor.
This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors.
Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.
All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.