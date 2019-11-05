Young Platform is Presenting its Exchange for Cryptocurrency Trading at the Lisbon Web Summit

articles liés
-
Santander investit 350 millions de livres sterling dans Ebury
-
AllianceBernstein (AB) : Analyses et perspectives de marché - octobre 2019
-
Linklaters conseille SIX sur la conduite d’une opération « equity-collar » d’un montant de 500 millions d’euros, relative à sa participation dans Worldline
-
Linklaters conseil du syndicat bancaire sur l’émission obligataire de Tikehau Capital d’un montant total de 500 millions d’euros
-
Atout Capital a conseillé DMS Group pour la prise de contrôle d'Hybrigenics
"With more than 70,000 visitors expected, including 1,500 investors and 2,000 journalists, we decided that the Web Summit would be the perfect event to officially present our flagship product, the cryptocurrency exchange," said Diego D'Aquilio, CMO and Head of International Expansion of Young Platform.
Only one year after its foundation, Young Platform has opened 3 offices, has grown the team from 6 to 18 full-time employees, and has successfully completed three fundraising rounds.
The most recent fundraising round was carried out through an equity crowdfunding campaign on the UK platform Seedrs, thanks to which the Italian startup raised 787,000 Euros from 751 Italian and international investors, bringing the company to an overall valuation of over 9 million of Euros.
Thanks to the raised funds and the closure of the technological partnership with Modulus, an American company that has such clients as Goldman Sachs and J.P.Morgan - Young Platform has been able to accelerate the development of the exchange in the recent months.
"The partnership signed with Modulus was a decisive step for us, as Modulus has actually provided us with the basic infrastructure on which to develop our exchange, guaranteeing the highest level of performance and safety," explained Samuele Raimondo, CTO and Co-Founder.
"We are committed to guaranteeing to our users the same level of privacy and security as that of any financial institution, relying on the best market partners," said COO and Co-Founder Alexandru Stefan Gheban. "We are also working on making Young Platform the first fully regulated Italian cryptocurrency exchange."
"Over 40% of the adult population and more than two billion people are not served by the banking system," said CEO and Co-Founder Andrea Ferrero. "Many live in poverty, and after the 2008 economic crisis, cryptocurrencies and the blockchain have opened up a new chapter in the financial history."
"Thanks to Young Platform, it will finally be possible to invest in these new digital assets in a simple and intuitive way," concluded Ferrero, "To allow anyone to take part in the technological revolution that will lead to the democratization of access to economic resources."
SOURCE Young Platform
Only one year after its foundation, Young Platform has opened 3 offices, has grown the team from 6 to 18 full-time employees, and has successfully completed three fundraising rounds.
The most recent fundraising round was carried out through an equity crowdfunding campaign on the UK platform Seedrs, thanks to which the Italian startup raised 787,000 Euros from 751 Italian and international investors, bringing the company to an overall valuation of over 9 million of Euros.
Thanks to the raised funds and the closure of the technological partnership with Modulus, an American company that has such clients as Goldman Sachs and J.P.Morgan - Young Platform has been able to accelerate the development of the exchange in the recent months.
"The partnership signed with Modulus was a decisive step for us, as Modulus has actually provided us with the basic infrastructure on which to develop our exchange, guaranteeing the highest level of performance and safety," explained Samuele Raimondo, CTO and Co-Founder.
"We are committed to guaranteeing to our users the same level of privacy and security as that of any financial institution, relying on the best market partners," said COO and Co-Founder Alexandru Stefan Gheban. "We are also working on making Young Platform the first fully regulated Italian cryptocurrency exchange."
"Over 40% of the adult population and more than two billion people are not served by the banking system," said CEO and Co-Founder Andrea Ferrero. "Many live in poverty, and after the 2008 economic crisis, cryptocurrencies and the blockchain have opened up a new chapter in the financial history."
"Thanks to Young Platform, it will finally be possible to invest in these new digital assets in a simple and intuitive way," concluded Ferrero, "To allow anyone to take part in the technological revolution that will lead to the democratization of access to economic resources."
SOURCE Young Platform
Finyear & Chaineum
Lisez gratuitement le quotidien Finyear & sa newsletter quotidienne.
Recevez chaque matin par mail la newsletter Finyear, une sélection quotidienne des meilleures infos et expertises en finance digitale, corporate finance & crypto finance.
Read for free The daily newspaper Finyear & its daily newsletter.
Receive the Finyear's newsletter every morning by email, a daily snapshot of the best news and expertise in digital finance, corporate finance & crypto finance.
------------------------
Chaineum :
Fondée en 2015, Chaineum est un cabinet de conseil en opérations de haut de bilan offrant une expertise de premier plan en matière d’ICO et STO, avec une vision stratégique orientée tant vers le métier de ses clients que sur la technologie blockchain. A ce titre, Chaineum a participé à la mise en œuvre de bonnes pratiques dans le secteur (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
La division services blockchain de Chaineum, développe la technologie Chaineum Segment, une blockchain privée orientée objets.
About Chaineum:
Founded in 2015, Chaineum is a leading corporate finance advisory firm with a strong expertise in ICO and STO, and a strategic focus on both its clients' business and blockchain technology. As such, Chaineum paved the way in the implementation of certain best practices in this sector (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
Chaineum's blockchain services division, is developing Chaineum Segment technology, an object-oriented private blockchain.
-------------------------
Recevez chaque matin par mail la newsletter Finyear, une sélection quotidienne des meilleures infos et expertises en finance digitale, corporate finance & crypto finance.
Read for free The daily newspaper Finyear & its daily newsletter.
Receive the Finyear's newsletter every morning by email, a daily snapshot of the best news and expertise in digital finance, corporate finance & crypto finance.
------------------------
Chaineum :
Fondée en 2015, Chaineum est un cabinet de conseil en opérations de haut de bilan offrant une expertise de premier plan en matière d’ICO et STO, avec une vision stratégique orientée tant vers le métier de ses clients que sur la technologie blockchain. A ce titre, Chaineum a participé à la mise en œuvre de bonnes pratiques dans le secteur (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
La division services blockchain de Chaineum, développe la technologie Chaineum Segment, une blockchain privée orientée objets.
About Chaineum:
Founded in 2015, Chaineum is a leading corporate finance advisory firm with a strong expertise in ICO and STO, and a strategic focus on both its clients' business and blockchain technology. As such, Chaineum paved the way in the implementation of certain best practices in this sector (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
Chaineum's blockchain services division, is developing Chaineum Segment technology, an object-oriented private blockchain.
-------------------------
No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice, or Recommendations
This website is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by FINYEAR.
No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security.
Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction.
Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor.
This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors.
Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.
All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.
No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security.
Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction.
Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor.
This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors.
Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.
All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.