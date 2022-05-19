Wirex Wallet Launches NFT Functionality and New Payment Methods The Wirex Wallet, hailed as the world's first mass-market non-custodial wallet, has expanded its next generation features and functionality.

Users globally can now add NFTs to their wallet, purchase crypto directly on multiple blockchains, and pay via Apple and Google Pay. Customers in India, Malaysia, Indonesia and Portugal will also benefit from new alternative payment methods.



Wirex Wallet holders can now store and hold NFTs on multiple blockchains purchased on popular marketplaces such as OpenSea within the Wallet. In addition to over 100 cryptocurrencies, this feature will allow users to hold all their blockchain-based assets in one place for the ultimate convenience. The Wallet's unique biometric-based security system removes the need for private keys, meaning Wallet users will have straightforward access to their NFTs. Similarly, multi-party computation (MPC) offers unparalleled security by ensuring only authenticated owners can access their assets.



Wirex is also releasing a suite of new features making crypto purchase on the Wallet easier than ever. Users can now directly purchase crypto on multiple blockchains in-app, saving them large amounts in gas fees. Following a partnership with uTorg, this feature will offer an unparalleled user experience by providing a direct on-ramp for purchasing tokens on the Ethereum, Fantom, Avalanche, Polygon, and Binance Smart Chain blockchains.



The company has also expanded the payment methods for users to buy crypto, including Apple and Google Pay, which adds to the debit/credit option already offered globally. They've also launched multiple alternative payment methods popular across the globe in India, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Portugal.



The CEO and Co-Founder of Wirex, Pavel Matveev, said: "The Wirex Wallet has already proven popular with hardcore crypto fans as well as mainstream users thanks to its intuitive UX and market-leading security features and technology. With NFT ownership growing at an unprecedented rate, the addition of NFTs to the Wallet will connect NFTs to the real world and give added layers of security and trust like never before to them. Flexibility and choice will be a key component, by expanding the payment methods for multiple blockchains, further widening access and appeal."



The announcement comes following the launch of a strategic partnership with metaverse NFT project, Tori Zero. Having recently released the first NFT collection that utilises motion capture technologies, this will be the first NFT project integrated into the Wirex Wallet.



James Wildbore, Co-Founder of Redlab Studio, said: "Last week, we launched our newest NFT collection, which is the first virtual idol project in the blockchain industry. The timing is great since Wirex Wallet users can now store these NFTs within the Wallet. Over the coming months, we have plans to collaborate further in exclusive cross-branded products and payment solutions."



The Wirex Wallet is a non-custodial wallet connecting users with defi services. The Wirex Wallet is not offered or developed by Wirex. See terms and conditions for more information.



About Wirex



Wirex is a worldwide digital payment platform and regulated institution that has forged new rules in the digital payments space. In 2015, the firm developed the world's first crypto-enabled payment card that gives users the ability to seamlessly spend crypto and traditional currencies in real life.



Wirex was created in 2014 by CEOs and co-founders Pavel Matveev and Dmitry Lazarichev, who identified the need to open up the esoteric world of cryptocurrencies and make digital money accessible for everyone. With the core aim of making it as easy as possible to use digital assets in everyday life, Wirex provides a trusted and cost-effective service for crypto and traditional currency transactions by incorporating the next generation of payments infrastructure integrated with cryptocurrency blockchains



With over 4.5 million customers across 130 countries, the company offers secure accounts that allow customers to easily store, buy and exchange multiple currencies instantly at the best live rates on one centralised mobile app. Quick and simple crypto transfer options are available, as well as the freedom to spend 150+ traditional and cryptocurrencies in more than 68 million locations around the world using the Wirex card.



Wirex continues to develop the product in line with market developments, whilst adhering to regional regulations and securing appropriate licensing where it exists. A proven industry pioneer, Wirex launched their own native utility token, WXT, and introduced the world's first crypto reward programme, Cryptoback™, which earns cardholders up to 2% back in WXT for every transaction they make.



To reflect the growth of the metaverse, throughout 2021, the company has expanded their product to enable mainstream access to DeFi. Starting with the launch of their popular X-Accounts feature, offering unprecedented levels of interest, Wirex has continued to add to their DeFi arsenal with the release of the non-custodial Wirex Wallet and a partnership with Nereus, a decentralised liquidity market.



Wirex is based in London, with offices in Singapore, Kyiv, Dallas, Dublin and Atlanta. With over $5bn worth of transactions processed already and rapid expansion into new territories, including the US, Wirex is uniquely placed to support and promote the mass adoption of a cashless society through creative solutions.

