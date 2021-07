What’s next for DeFi?

With every metric screaming DeFi’s phenomenal growth, what’s next?Jack Dorsey, Square’s CEO, last Thursday posted on Twitter that the company is “focused on building an open developer platform with the sole goal of making it easy to create non-custodial, permissionless, and decentralized financial services.” Square is the bank of the future and this announcement is a huge validation for Bitcoin DeFi.When it comes to DeFI, there are two kinds of organizations in the world right now: those who believe and support it and those who fight it. Banks being banks are fighting hard to defend their turf. But DeFi provides a significant opportunity for banks to avoid past mistakes. Banks can now create credible and trustworthy paths between the centralized financial services and the new global order of DeFi, and should use their weight and resources to build these trusted pathways.Cryptocurrency players such as Coinbase have been at the forefront of any substantial efforts to build a bridge between traditional finance and cryptocurrencies. There is no reason why big banks could not follow suit and provide similar offerings to clients interested in bitcoin trading with a broader range of platforms to choose from.Some other banks are making moves in the right direction.JP Morgan Chase became one of the first financial institutions to test the use of its own JPM digital coin in an actual real-world setting after enabling crypto trading in 2017. BBVA recently launched its first bitcoin transaction and custody service and Revolut has enabled crypto trading since 2017 and has recently added dogecoin to its offering.It is possible that DeFi could completely transform the global financial system by eliminating transaction costs and ramping up the battle for next-generation efficiency and speed, among other things. DeFi increases security, lowers transaction costs and does away with middlemen or banks to operate.What this basically means is that DeFi isn’t merely yet another unwelcome disruption for incumbent banks, it’s an existential threat. Unless incumbents don’t want to become the banking industry’s Blockbuster Video, it would make a lot of sense to let go of the brakes and embrace DeFi.Years ago, we use to banks to open bank accounts, get loans, and other financial services. As fintech companies grew, we started to do a lot of these things through our mobile phones. Now with DeFi in the picture, fintech companies can reach the next level in their evolution, using blockchain to improve their financial services.DeFi is borderless, anyone with a smartphone and Internet access can use it. It’s secure and transparent because it uses blockchain technology. Interest rates are purely determined by supply and demand, without an organization or a government being able to set rates.DeFi is the future of finance because it solves problems that traditional finance cannot. This is just the beginning and as DeFi matures even more, we will see services from one blockchain interact with other services on different networks.