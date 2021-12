This year the ultra-rich got even richer. Elon Musk saw his fortune grow by $194 billion during the COVID-19 pandemic, followed by Jeff Bezos who saw his fortune increase by $85 billion. The world’s economic powers made the rich even richer, and the poor even poorer. To explain why this happened we need to look at the Cantillon Effect. The basic theory of the Cantillon Effect refers to the change in relative prices resulting from a change in money that’s in circulation. Cantillon explained that the first ones to receive the newly created money see their wealth rise, whereas the last ones to receive the newly created money see their purchasing power decline because inflation hits. In simple English when a state prints a lot of money, the biggest share of the wealth goes to those at the very top. Bitcoin and decentralization constitute the perfect antidote. In a bitcoin world, rather than being rewarded for privilege, status, and geography, only those living closer to the truth can reap the fruits of value creation. This past year has been a groundbreaking year for bitcoin and the cryptocurrency industry everywhere across the planet. There are so many examples of how the market for cryptocurrencies has expanded just in the last year. What’s ahead in 2022 for cryptocurrencies?2021 was a breakout year for cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin made strides towards mainstream acceptance with major websites like Expedia and Microsoft accepting it as a means of exchange, even universities like Penn begin to accept crypto for tuition payments. Coinbase’s IPO was a landmark moment for crypto. The first Bitcoin ETF started trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Companies diversified their portfolios and cash reserves with bitcoin. Defi has more than quadrupled from 2020 to $100 billion. Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) gained ground, with sales of these assets setting new records at major auction houses. El Salvador became the first country in the world to accept bitcoin as legal tender. Regulators made it clear they are paying attention to the crypto industry.Cryptocurrencies moved from the fringes of society to become a focal point for policymakers, big tech, and institutional investors. In the coming year, there are many areas where cryptocurrencies will gain steam and several things we need to pay attention to: Adoption, Regulation, Defi, Hacks, NFTs.This has been a crazy year for cryptocurrencies, with a tremendous amount of real activity. Adoption by financial institutions such as Square, PayPal, Revolut, and Robinhood has brought blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies mainstream. About half of the crypto traders in the US got into the market in the last year and there are now at least 300 million crypto accounts worldwide. In “ Geography of Cryptocurrency ”, a report by Chainalysis, the number of new wallets worldwide increased 45% from January 2020 to January 2021, to an estimated 66 million. Coinbase says it has now over 73 million users and 10,000 institutions using its platform. Gemini released its “ State of U.S. Crypto Report ,” which found 21.2 million Americans own some cryptocurrency.