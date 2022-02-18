Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News
Brokerage companies providing Forex services can be highly profitable. The right time may have come for you to start your own brokerage company if you've successfully worked as an introducing broker or a Forex trader in the past.



What is an MT4 White Label?
However, if you are out there on your own, starting a FX brokerage firm from scratch can be intimidating, time-consuming, and costly. White label solutions are an excellent option for those who want to save time and start their business as soon as possible.

How does White Label work?

The marketing term white label refers to a rebranded product or service. In essence, white label refers to the practice of labeling products as yours and sending them out to your customers.

Simply put, white label refers to purchasing a product from one company and re-labeling it as the product of another. Using ready-to-use software, entrepreneurs can create a brand based on existing technology, while taking into account all the new developments on the market.

In terms of Forex brokerage white label is a very good option for people who do not have much experience or have limited knowledge in building such a business.

White Label Solutions in Forex

White Label Forex Solution is a way of partnering with a reputable Forex developer that allows you to get turnkey trading software and management systems.

You can launch your own forex brokerage or multi-asset business with the Forex White Label Solution in a short time.

What is White Label MetaTrader 4 Solution?

MetaTrader 4 (MT4) white label services make it easy for you to launch a Forex company or a Multi-Asset company quickly.

White Label service eliminates the need to purchase a costly MetaTrader platform from MetaQuotes along with other services such as server hosting, organization and maintenance of backup systems, creation of worldwide networks of access servers, and 24/7 server maintenance. All this and more is usually included in the price of a White Label MT4 package.

Why MetaTrader 4?

MetaTrader 4 is the most popular trading platform, used by more than 30 percent of brokers and over 50 percent of traders worldwide. In addition to its stability and ease of use, it offers many features for technical analysis and trading.

Integrated indicators and a wide range of graphical tools make it simple to conduct technical analysis in real-time by simply watching exchange rates and collecting data. Orders are executed within seconds, allowing for rapid response to events and timely decision-making. Different types of orders allow you to implement different trading strategies.

Many beginner brokers choose to get this MetaTrader White Label solution along with a set of plugins and individual setups.

Among the key advantages of the platform are:
- The platform offers superior security for trading operations;
- Different trading intervals are possible;
- Diverse execution methods — Instant Execution and Market Execution;
- It is possible to create and test your own indicators and scripts;
- Tools to analyze the market in real time;
- Multiple news feeds from several information sources are available. The MT4 platform currently features a news feed from the renowned Dow Jones agency.



