What is SOL Coin?

Those engaged in cryptocurrency trading have heard about the Solana project. It is the name for a platform and a crypto coin, which is among the most popular digital assets on all the crypto rankings lately.


As a platform, Solana is a blockchain enabling the development and deployment of decentralized applications (that can be blockchain games, NFT marketplaces, metaverses, etc.). Solana has become incredibly popular for the following reasons:
• It offers the highest network throughput (65,000 transactions per second).
• It charges minimal transaction fees ($0,00025 per transaction).
• It allows staking coins.

With all these advantages, the Solana blockchain has the chance to surpass the Ethereum network in popularity.

As a crypto asset, Solana is used for transaction fees and staking. Solana price has not avoided the huge market collapse during the bearish trend in spring 2022. As of September 2022, the SOL coin costs $32,20.

Where Can I Buy and Convert SOL Crypto?

Being on the top crypto rankings, SOL coin has been listed on all large and credible exchanges. We recommend using only reliable and legitime crypto exchanges. For example, a good option would be WhiteBIT. The platform offers a comprehensive set of tools and information for an efficient trading experience. Use the Solana chart on WhiteBIT to investigate how the Solana price changed and find historical price indicators.

WhiteBIT offers crypto smart staking, futures trading, leverage, margin, spot markets, p2p, and many other trading options all in one place. Using a convenient WhiteBIT mobile app, you can trade on the go. Both beginner users and advanced traders appreciate the adjustable WhiteBIT interface and the variety of investment tools. The platform charges low fees - 0,10%.

On WhiteBIT, you can make crypto pairs with fiat currencies. This option is available only to registered and verified users. You can deposit fiat money to your account, buy crypto with it, convert it back if needed, and withdraw it to your bank card. Pairs Solana to GBP, SOL EUR, and SOL USD are the most popular on WhiteBIT.

