Welovenocode, the no-code marketplace, raises $3 million while supporting Ukrainian citizens

The largest no-code marketplace that connects 5,000 companies and 36,000 no-code developers will also help Ukrainian citizens. The company launched an app that connects those in need with those who can help in communities all over the world.


WeLoveNoCode, the no-code marketplace, is announcing its $3 million funding round led by Mantis Venture Capital, with participation from K5 Global, Liquid2, CapitalX, Gaingels and Abe Burns. The marketplace expects to earn $24 million in ARR within a year, and as part of its response to the Ukrainian crisis, it will donate 10% of its margin income in March to help Ukrainians in need.

The startup is founded by Nik Shevchenko who has built 15+ no-code apps himself. In 2019, he went through the 500 Startups starting to help companies build products with no-code. On 20th of December 2020 he launched WeLoveNoCode and received offers on $10,000 on the first day of launching on ProductHunt. Welovenocode uses the subscription monetisation model and has two offices in the United States and UK. The startup plans to invest new funds to strengthen its market position.

“In the coming future, more than 11 million of software developers might either lose their jobs or be pressured to retrain to become no- or low-coders. I strongly believe that tech giants will eventually cease to dominate in the product area — any company in the world will be able to create comparable products with the help of no-coders who work way cheaper and faster. It is also our responsibility to support all Ukrainians and therefore we launch a new platform that will connect people in need with those who can help those in need,” notes Nik Shevchenko, CEO and founder of Welovenocode.

The global Low Code Development Platform market size is projected to reach almost $400 bln by 2027, 30.9% CAGR during 2021-2027. By 2024, 65% of all apps in the Western countries will be created by no-coders, more than half of IT services will be provided by alternative programming platforms. Currently, 90% of marketplace employers come from the United States, while 60% of developers come from Europe. Some of the projects developed by the coders employed through the platform include a B2B online community Revgenius and Near.org.

We encourage you to fill out the contact information form https://standwithukraine-wlnc.com/ if you need assistance in Ukraine or if you want to help.

About Welovenocode
Founded in 2019 by Nik Shevchenko, WeLoveNoCode is the largest talent marketplace that connects companies and developers helping startups, agencies, SMB, and enterprises solve all their product needs with the power of no-code. Profitable from day 1, WeLoveNoCode shows 30% MoM growth, disrupting the $45,5 billion market.

Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
