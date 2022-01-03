Corporate Finance, Hybrid Finance News
              


Web3.0 REALM — Build Your Dreamland On Meta City Chain


Simulation game Meta City Chain, developed by NFT + GameFi and based on Refrrar architecture, will officially launch the NFT blind box pre-sale on January 1, 2022, at 8:00 pm (GMT+8).



Simulation game Meta City Chain, developed by NFT + GameFi and based on Refrrar architecture, will officially launch the NFT blind box pre-sale on January 1, 2022, at 8:00 pm (GMT+8). The NFT blind box module will offer three optional blind boxes with a 100% probability of winning NFT cards for this round. The Meta City Chain (MCC) game is expected to officially launch on January 20, 2022 (GMT+8).Players use previously drawn NFT cards to build desired cities to earn money in the game.

With its Web3.0 framework and distributed application, Refarrar is currently developing highly autonomous, open, and free game organizations that offer unprecedented information exchange and management services to NFT game lovers. The project is designed to develop a Web3.0 infrastructure and an underlying framework using blockchain technology. It provides open resource services that support developers, artists, game players, and influencers in creating their own value using the Web3.0 infrastructure.

Web3.0 will be built on the concept of value attribution. Refarrar has always worked on this principle, allowing users to apply the value they own to Refarrar at their discretion, empowering players to create, manage and choose their own value.

With the concept of “Play to Earn,” Meta City Chain players collaboratively build a city adhering to their ideas. Players construct a virtual city by allocating lands, bosses, and employees, acquired by drawing blind boxes or trading on markets. In MCC, all the elements are NFTs, which can be upgraded to add value to one's own city, or players can collaborate with others who own NFTs to create an ideal city.

MCC aims to build a basic Internet facility based on Web3.0, provide Web3.0 use cases to help developers, game enthusiasts, artists, and influencers conveniently uses and participate in, and create a more free and safer information and value exchange network through Web3.0.

About Refarrar
Refarrar is a distributed application based on Web3.0 framework, it provides unprecedented information management and value exchange services for users. Refarrar also aims to build a Web3.0 infrastructure and an underlying framework based on blockchain technology, and provides open resource services to help developers, artists, game players and KOLs simply create their own value through the Web3.0 infrastructure.
Website: metacc.io

The information provided in this release is not investment advice, financial advice or trading advice. It is recommended that you practice due diligence (including consultation with a professional financial advisor before investing or trading securities and cryptocurrency).

