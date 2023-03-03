Web City Club Launches PFP NFTs and Upcoming NFT Game

Playing the Web City Club (WCC) game is simple. Owners of the PFP NFTs are eligible to enter the lotteries offered by the WCC partner, Betspider. Alternatively, players can purchase tickets with cryptocurrencies to participate in the weekly lotteries. There is a weekly jackpot, and the sole survivor wins the entire prize like the Squid Game-style gameplay. The prize pool is determined by the total number of NFT and ticket sales each week. 90% of the sales are allocated to the weekly lottery and the ambassador program, while the remaining 10% is reserved for marketing efforts.
Lucky numbers are generated randomly at every round, and survivors are selected using the latest block hash. This process is repeated until the sixth round, where only one survivor remains. The owner of the surviving Pet 3pider is eligible to claim the jackpot. The winner will be announced first on the Betspider website and later on the official Web City Club Twitter and Discord channels.
Betspider has been active for four years and the NFT lottery game is expected to launch in April 2023.
There will be presale, and public sale periods, with the opportunity to secure a whitelist spot for the presale NOW.
There are two classifications of the whitelist – guaranteed and competition – with the whitelist spot guaranteeing an affordable price for purchasing NFTs. The first 4,000 NFTs will be sold during the presale period, with 4,660 NFTs available during the public sale, expected in March 2023.
Pet 3pider NFTs grant lifetime access to the lotteries and offer additional utilities for NFT holders. NFT owners will have the ability to vote on DAO proposals and receive additional incentives for being active promoters of WCC products. There will also be a VIP channel for NFT holders on the official Discord channel, where exclusive VIP events will be shared. Moreover, NFT holders of this inaugural collection will have benefits in future drops, such as price discounts and priority access.
Web City Club has partnered with Betspider, a Curacao-licensed online casino compatible with EOS and Tron, and plans to build more partnerships throughout 2023. NFT holders will be eligible to play all future games, including those provided by WCC partners.
Stay tuned for the latest updates by following the Web City Club Discord channel. NFTs purchased before the public mint will be disclosed after the public sale ends. Get ready for a new and exciting gaming experience with Web City Club.
About Web City Club
Web City Club is a company that specializes in gaming and blockchain. The company has recently launched the PFP NFT collection, which is now available on the Polygon network. The team is composed of professionals with diverse backgrounds, including entrepreneurship, public relations, product development, digital marketing, creative design, and software development.
The company’s primary objective is to offer an exceptional gaming experience to its users. The company continuously explores different approaches to widen its reach and establish partnerships that can help in accomplishing its objectives.
Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.
L'émetteur est seul responsable du contenu de cette annonce.
Les avis financiers et/ou économiques présentés par les contributeurs de Finyear.com (experts, avocats, observateurs, bloggers, etc...) sont les leurs et peuvent évoluer sans qu’il soit nécessaire de faire une mise à jour des contenus. Les articles présentés ne constituent en rien une invitation à réaliser un quelconque investissement.
The financial and/or economic opinions presented by Finyear.com contributors (experts, lawyers, observers, bloggers, etc.) are their own and may change without the need to update the content. The articles presented do not constitute an invitation to make any investment.
Les avis financiers et/ou économiques présentés par les contributeurs de Finyear.com (experts, avocats, observateurs, bloggers, etc...) sont les leurs et peuvent évoluer sans qu’il soit nécessaire de faire une mise à jour des contenus. Les articles présentés ne constituent en rien une invitation à réaliser un quelconque investissement.
The financial and/or economic opinions presented by Finyear.com contributors (experts, lawyers, observers, bloggers, etc.) are their own and may change without the need to update the content. The articles presented do not constitute an invitation to make any investment.
