Lundi 24 Janvier 2022

WadzPay and LedgerFi - An Unbreakable Bond: Building a Decentralized Communicative Remittance Platform


While we are entering an era of Web 3.0, where the exchange of Digital Assets across the globe is evolving, expanding and innovating each passing day, we are still far behind in addressing the core challenges of simplifying this exchange beyond digital currencies.



With an aligned vision of building an ecosystem for seamless exchange of Digital Assets including but not limited to digital currencies, information, data, content, messages and emails, WadzPay & LedgerFi are now joining hands to allow each internet user to collaborate & communicate through an interoperable, trustless & user-friendly platform while providing the highest level of security, privacy and protecting the digital rights in a decentralized way!

WadzPay - a leading payments platform for interoperable & blockchain-enabled cross-border remittance of digital asset-based transaction processing & settlement is now partnering with LedgerFi IT Solutions to build the world's first Decentralized Communication Suite integrated with Decentralized Finance.

LedgerFi IT Solutions has recently launched LedgerMail – the world's first Decentralized Email solution built on a hybrid blockchain of XinFin network. Since its inception in August 2021, LedgerMail has successfully onboarded around 750,000 users while projecting to reach a million mark by the end of first quarter of year 2022.

WadzPay will be providing technology solutions and infrastructure support to enable the LedgerMail users and merchant network to accept Digital Currency payments and effect a Peer-to-Peer transfers for leading digital currencies within the LedgerFi ecosystem and third-party wallets.

"We are delighted to announce our strategic partnership with LedgerFi, which serves as a testament of WadzPay's technological capabilities in enhancing existing client propositions and platforms with innovations, as well as digital currency solutions. We share the same vision that blockchain technology is the future that will benefit every human being on this planet through security and data privacy," said Anish Jain, CEO and Managing Director at WadzPay.

Founder and CEO at LedgerFi, Vinay Krishna, quoted, "As we are experiencing the global adoption of digital currencies as a store of value, now we should take steps towards recognizing them as a Sound Money. This collaborative alliance between LedgerFi & WadzPay will start unfolding the true potential of digital assets and act as a benchmark for building a Web 3.0 Internet we deserve!"

The strategic partnership between WadzPay & LedgerFi is supposed to penetrate up to 7% of the global digital payments market, which is projected to be worth USD 11.29 Trillion by the year 2026. They expect to serve more than 10 million users by 2022, with exponential growth, massive adoption, and true disruption through this resilient partnership.

