Vueling and CaixaBank present its new loyalty card

• The Vueling Visa card, exclusively presented with CaixaBank, allows users to accumulate Avios with each purchase and provides benefits for future trips, such as priority boarding or further flexibility when changing a flight.

• Through its subsidiary CaixaBank Payments & Consumer, CaixaBank is the sector leader in Spain with 31.2 million cards on the market.

• Visa makes the VisaNet network available, which guarantees customers using this new loyalty card fast and secure payments anytime, anywhere.



Vueling, a company part of IAG, and CaixaBank, through its subsidiary CaixaBank Payments & Consumer, have today presented the new Vueling Visa card. This new loyalty card allows the airline's users to accumulate Avios with each purchase made and provides direct benefits in future trips, such as priority boarding, exclusive check-in desks, fast track or further flexibility when changing a flight.



The new card's main goal is to build customer loyalty through frequent purchases. This all adds to the Vueling Club's benefits and discounts, which boasts over 4 million members. The Vueling Visa, marketed by CaixaBank and Vueling, offers a service for paying in instalments and financing purchases, which are typical of credit cards. This way, customers can split or defer payments of their purchases while also keeping track of their spending. This card is integrated into the financial institution's various technology solutions and channels like CaixaBankNow, xPays and others.



Visa, on its part, makes available the VisaNet network to CaixaBank and Vueling, guaranteeing customers using this new loyalty card fast and secure payments anytime, anywhere.



Cards suited to everyone's particular needs



The new card has two levels: Vueling Visa (classic) and Vueling UP! Visa (premium). Both cards are free the first year. As of the second year, the card's basic level has a cost of 45 euros a year.



In exchange, customers will receive up to 4,500 Avios as a welcoming gift, 1 Avios per 2 euros spent with the card and 4 Avios for every euro spent in Vueling, depending on the type of fare chosen. In addition, users will enjoy benefits such as priority boarding, making changes to the booking on the same day of travel and an exclusive call centre.



In the Premium level, with an annual cost of 90 euros as of the second year, customers will receive up to 9,000 Avios as a welcoming gift, 1 Avios per 2 euros spent with the card and 8 Avios for every euro spent in Vueling, depending on the type of fare chosen. Besides the benefits provided in the basic level, this card adds priority boarding and fast track.



A pioneering bank in the manufacture of cards with sustainable materials



This new loyalty card, which is launched together with Vueling and can be taken out digitally, is added to the list of cards issued by CaixaBank that, as of this year, are made exclusively from recycled and biodegradable materials. As a result, CaixaBank culminates a process launched in 2019, when it introduced cards made from sustainable materials for the first time in Spain.



In 2019, CaixaBank started to market its entire range of gift cards (some 150,000 units a year) made from a biodegradable material (polylactic acid, derived from cornstarch). In August 2020, CaixaBank launched its recycled Visa & Pay card, the first card marketed in Spain made from 100% recycled materials (in this case, R-PVC). There are currently 125,000 recycled Visa & Pay cards in circulation.



CaixaBank's decision to issue its entire range of cards using more sustainable materials will help to reduce its carbon footprint. According to technical data, 45% less water is consumed, and 15% less CO2 is emitted to manufacture an R-PVC card than a plastic card.



About Vueling

The company maintains its priority of guaranteeing maximum protection and the health of both its passengers and employees. As a result, it has implemented strict disinfection and cleaning protocols in its aircraft and the airports it operates, following all the health and safety measures recommended by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), such as the mandatory use of surgical masks throughout the flight. Vueling planes are equipped with HEPA filters that refresh the air every three minutes. In addition, Vueling still maintains a policy of flexibility that simplifies its customers' decision-making process, and it advises all customers to use its website online tool and mobile application, where up-to-date information is provided on the documents required to travel to each destination.



About CaixaBank Payments & Consumer

CaixaBank Payments & Consumer, 100% subsidiary of CaixaBank, is the leading company in consumer financing and payment methods in Spain.

The company, chaired by Juan Antonio Alcaraz, General Director of CaixaBank, and with Juan Gandarias as CEO, manages an outstanding credit of over €8,500 million and is the leading bank in card payments, with 31.2 million units on the market and a market share in turnover of 33.6% in purchases and 37.5% through retail establishment POS terminals.

The company's mission focuses on developing solutions to offer the best payment experience and facilitate the funding of our customers' projects and dreams, in a simple, agile and responsible way, through its own channels and agreements with major commercial distributors.

CaixaBank Payments & Consumer, with an international vocation and more than 22.5 million customers in Spain and Portugal, also works to accelerate the digital transformation and technological capacities of the company.



About Visa Inc.

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is the world’s leader in digital payments. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, reliable and secure payment network - enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. Our global processing network, VisaNet, provides secure and reliable payments around the world, and it is capable of handling more than 65,000 transaction messages a second.

The company’s relentless focus on innovation is a catalyst for the rapid growth of digital commerce on any device, and a driving force behind the dream of a cashless future for everyone, everywhere. As the world moves from analogue to digital, Visa is applying its brand, products, people, network and scale to reshape the future of commerce.

www.visa.es

