Visa Partners to Launch Payments on WhatsApp in Brazil

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) today announced that it is working with Facebook to help power the new payments feature on WhatsApp in Brazil. With the addition of Visa’s trusted payment technology, WhatsApp users will now be able to swiftly and securely send and receive money to family and friends, and to make purchases from small businesses on the popular global messaging service.



Payments on WhatsApp are made possible by tapping into the capabilities of Visa Direct, Visa’s real-time (1) push payments technology, and Visa Cloud Tokenization, Visa’s new cutting-edge security capability that launches today in conjunction with payments on WhatsApp.



“As digital becomes the epicenter of daily life during the global pandemic, being able to move money in real-time is increasingly critical for consumers and businesses,” said Jack Forestell, Chief Product Officer, Visa. “Using our technology to open up avenues like WhatsApp for more people to shop and pay each other digitally is an incredibly powerful proposition that we’re excited to bring to life.”



Thus far, Visa has seen global transactions on Visa Direct grow approximately 70 percent throughout COVID-19 (2). With the addition of payments on WhatsApp, Visa Direct continues to power P2P services with all the major global digital platforms (3).



“This is an exciting milestone for Visa, as it’s exactly how we strive to make payments easier for our partners – by harnessing our powerful products to help global technology platforms like WhatsApp enable compelling payment experiences,” continued Forestell.



Beginning today, select Brazilian WhatsApp users will gradually start seeing the payment option on the app, where they can set up an account by adding their Visa card to start sending and receiving money. For small businesses to be able to receive payments from customers, they simply need to create a WhatsApp Business app account.



“We are very excited to bring payments on WhatsApp to our users across Brazil. Making it easier to send and receive money could not be more important than at a time like this,” said Matt Idema, WhatsApp's Chief Operating Officer. “Small businesses are the backbone of the country. The ability to easily make sales right within WhatsApp will help business owners adapt to the digital economy, support growth, and financial recovery.”



Pioneering Visa Cloud Token to Secure Payments on WhatsApp



As consumers expand their use of devices for online shopping, Visa has enabled a new, cloud-based approach that allows more flexibility across their multiple devices. Visa Cloud Tokens protect and remove sensitive payment information by converting the data to tokens and storing them securely. Grounded in a flexible, standards-based approach, cloud tokens can be enabled across all of a consumer’s devices and are directly integrated with the consumer’s bank. This will help keep transactions even more secure using device biometrics and real-time threat assessments.



Brazilian consumers are the first in the world to use the new Visa Cloud Token technology to make secure payments on WhatsApp.



“We’re thrilled to debut Visa Cloud Token technology with payments on WhatsApp in Brazil,” Forestell said. “Apps are enabling payments to be made from anywhere, not only phones, but any device that has an internet connection. Visa will continue to innovate and apply our best-in-class security and fraud-fighting features to digital payment technology, as we scale this new technology around the world.”



The Cloud Token Framework technology removes operational risks around data protection for merchants and mobile carriers, reduces unnecessary steps and friction for the consumer, and allows Visa to implement the latest industry-leading security efforts that can be applied at both the network and financial institution level.



For Visa, furthering this new generation of real-time money movement between consumers and businesses allows the company to connect the world through the most innovative, reliable and secure payment network – enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive.



