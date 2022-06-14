Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News
Stage proposé par Serena.


Venture Capital - Operating Analyst (6months) @Serena - September 2022
Serena invests in bold ventures, providing them on-demand expertise and operational support. Serenaportfolio companies can leverage our Operating Team and benefit from the support of our very activeC-Level community through the Serena Squad platform.

Serena was founded in 2008 byentrepreneurs for entrepreneurs, based on the core belief that VCs should work for their portfolio companies, not the other way around.

We are looking for an amazing intern to join our Operating team! Your role will be to support all the team in their daily missions to enable our portfolio company's growth.

Missions of the internship:
- Provide the C-Level community through the Serena Squad platform with the best content : Prepare and attend the weekly workshops, draft the report of the workshops to publish them; Write different types of contents (articles, playbooks, LinkedIn posts…) & keep on tracking the new trend subjects in the ecosystem and use them to nurture the different written contents.
- Work with the operating team on long term projects (Ex. Recruitment methodology and playbook, Diversity & Inclusion…): Coordinate different stakeholders (Serena, Portfolio, External Experts…) to improve the topic understanding & write the first draft of playbook contents and template.
- Bring analytics and benchmarks: Build and share with the team metrics on portfolios’ companies activities & complete benchmarks on other VCs operating team activities to bring up new ideas.
- Guarantee the updates of the squads information, tools and KPIs.
- Build different type of support (presentations, templates…) to be used by the team.

Ideal candidate background:
- A creative mind with the ability to write in both French and English.
- Strong analytical skills and excellent ability to multitask.
- Strong entrepreneurial, high level of autonomy and extra mile mindset.
- Good interpersonal skills.
- Curious, proactive and flexible.

Why should you join Serena?
Serena can offer you the opportunity to gain invaluable experience in a venture capital in all aspects:investment part (dealflow, partners meeting…) and operating part (meeting with C Level, onboarding of new companies in our portfolio…).

With endless learning and growth opportunities, during your internship you will access all our contents (workshops, articles…).

At the end of your internship, venture capital will no longer have secrets for you !

Want to join the adventure?
Reach out to us:elodie@serena.vc

Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.
L'émetteur est seul responsable du contenu de cette annonce.

