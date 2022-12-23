Vator Securities chooses Bricknode to administer share issue services

Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News
Vator Securities, a leading corporate finance and advisory service provider, has chosen Bricknode’s digital investment management platform to administer share issues.


Since its launch in 2010, Vator Securities has focused on financing growth companies through a range of issuance services. Vator raises capital from local and global institutional investors, as well as a proprietary network of family offices and high net worth investors.

By choosing Bricknode, Vator can administer its share issues with a highly automated digital investment platform, maintaining share ownership records and fulfilling operational processes. Bricknode’s scalable cloud platform will enable Vator’s ambition to support the growth of many more innovative companies.
“Our aim is to support the financing needs of growth companies as they expand and develop into tomorrow’s market leaders. We recognise that technology plays an important part in enabling us to scale and better serve our customers, ” said Jenny Lövesjö, Head of Issuer Services at Vator Securities. “We chose Bricknode because its platform makes it easy for us to digitalise our processes and streamline our share issue operations.”

“Securing capital is a vital step for most fast-growing companies and so we’re thrilled to be working with Vator Securities to help make their share issuance services more efficient,” said Erik Hagelin, co-CEO at Bricknode. “Vator will also be the first corporate finance company to use our Bricknode Broker solution, and we see a great deal of potential in supporting other corporate finance firms in this way.”

Bricknode Broker is a versatile digital investment platform, supporting the operations needs of banks, neobanks, asset managers, fintechs, and now corporate finance firms. The platform can be used by companies to launch new digital investment products and automate wealth management operations across a broad set of criteria.

About Vator Securities
Vator Securities focuses on identifying and financing growth companies as they expand and develop into tomorrow’s market leaders. We apply an entrepreneurial spirit to everything we do. We build long lasting relationships with our clients based on mutual trust. Vator Securities executes on opportunities that accelerate growth for its client companies whilst delivering results to the firm’s sophisticated investor clientele.

About Bricknode
Bricknode is a B2B-focused SaaS company that provides scalable, cloud-based software enabling financial companies to launch digital banking products at speed. The platform makes it easy for customers to build or transform almost any financial product with complete software for investment management, funds, lending, deposits and savings. The company also offers outsourcing solutions for back-office administration. Bricknode was founded in 2010 and supports financial companies globally.
