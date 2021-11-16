VCs Will Spend Billions More To Make The Metaverse A Reality

articles liés
-
ICD FINANCE accompagne la société GENEVA RELOCATION dans son rachat par COOPTALIS
-
Le groupe Calmon Partners rachète le quotidien Finyear
-
Plan A lève 10M$ pour sa plateforme de gestion des émissions carbone et d'amélioration des performances ESG
-
Fintech start up Tot closes €2M financing ahead of early 2022 market entry
-
Levée de fonds de 40 M$ d'Ometria en série C
But despite well over $10 billion in venture funding going toward the concept already this year and high-profile bets by Big Tech players, those in the industry say much more capital is poised to flow toward startups working to bring truly interactive virtual worlds to life.
What is the metaverse?
While still a fairly nebulous concept, the metaverse is, broadly speaking, viewed by many as the next phase of the internet, where online experiences will combine to form something of an immersive virtual experience. It combines virtual reality, augmented reality, gaming, and other digital social experiences into 3D virtual worlds.
That idea is so alluring that both Big Tech rivals—most notably, Facebook, which last month renamed itself Meta and said it was going all-in on the metaverse—and startups are betting their destinies on the concept.
READ MORE
What is the metaverse?
While still a fairly nebulous concept, the metaverse is, broadly speaking, viewed by many as the next phase of the internet, where online experiences will combine to form something of an immersive virtual experience. It combines virtual reality, augmented reality, gaming, and other digital social experiences into 3D virtual worlds.
That idea is so alluring that both Big Tech rivals—most notably, Facebook, which last month renamed itself Meta and said it was going all-in on the metaverse—and startups are betting their destinies on the concept.
READ MORE