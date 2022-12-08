Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News
Fintech, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 Daily News by Finyear

VC investment more effective for Fintech start-ups than credit availability

Venture capital availability has a greater impact on the formation of new Fintech start-ups than credit availability from banking institutions in countries with a strong Fintech scene, according to new research from Vlerick Business School.


VC investment more effective for Fintech start-ups than credit availability
The researchers found that one standard deviation increase in venture capital availability increased the number start-ups formed the next year by 26% for an average country. Meanwhile, one standard deviation increase in credit availability from banks increased the number of start-ups formed the next year by 12.5% for an average country.

Interestingly however, the confidence band of the effect of credit availability is generally much larger than the confident band around the effect of VC availability, despite it being less effective at stimulating new Fintech start-ups.

These findings come from research by David Veredas, Professor of Finance and Sustainability at Vlerick Business School, alongside Dr. Dimitrios Kolokas, Doctoral Researcher at Vlerick, as well as colleagues from Carlson School of Management and University of Exeter Business School.

The Professors wanted to understand how countries can stimulate entrepreneurship growth in new, emerging industries and whether venture capital (VC) and credit markets affect Fintech entrepreneurship in differently in each country.

To do so, the researchers reviewed Fintech entrepreneurship data across 53 countries, for the years 2009-2017. The researchers reviewed the investment at a country-level in both venture capital for Fintech start-ups, as well as credit availability, and then reviewed the impact this had on start-up formations the following year.

They also concluded that Fintech investment initiatives were much more effective in countries that already have a high-level of Fintech entrepreneurs. In fact, in countries where there were low levels of Fintech start-ups a one-unit increase in the VC availability index created a 25.2% increase in the number of FinTech start-up formations the following year. Whereas a one-unit increase in the VC availability index in countries with high levels of Fintech start-ups created an 62.6% increase in the number of FinTech start-up formations the following year.

Professor David Veredas says,
“The availability of investment for entrepreneurs is a vital tool for countries to increase their innovation, and thus increase both the productivity and GDP in turn for a country. New and emerging sectors, like Fintech, can act as a new industry to spawn large numbers of new start-ups, and thus it is important for countries to look for effective ways to invest in these.

This research shows that clearly utilising VC investment is a key approach to doing so, but countries with little current Fintech investment must catch-up, as the statistics show that firms with little current investment in this area could easily be left behind.”

The findings from this study have huge implications for policymakers round the world, say the researchers, with countries actively looking for effective ways to boost national innovation.
The researchers suggest that the findings showcase the importance of investment from both venture capital firms, as well as credit availability, in order to promote Fintech entrepreneurship, and wider emerging industries entrepreneurship, in each all countries.

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.
L'émetteur est seul responsable du contenu de cette annonce.
Autres articles

Jeudi 8 Décembre 2022




SEND / ENVOYER

OFFRES D'EMPLOI

SQLI France recrute 360 talents en 2023 pour accompagner sa croissance de 9%

Offre : Responsable back/middle office et compliance - Société de Gestion Impact

Offre : Manager Conseil en stratégie spécialisé en RSE F/H - Paris 8

Offre : Analyste experimenté en Due Diligence RSE/ ESG - Transaction Services - Paris

Les 7 plus grands cabinets d'audit-conseil lancent La Grande Question, une consultation inédite dédiée à la jeunesse

Voir plus >

OFFRES DE STAGES

Offre de Stage : Analyste Private Equity (Essling Expansion - Lead Investments)

Offre de Stage Private Equity (6 mois dès que possible)

Stagiaire Corporate Finance – Fusions - Acquisitions H/F

Venture Capital - Operating Analyst (6months) @Serena - September 2022

H/F ALTERNANCE EN COMMUNICATION - SEPTEMBRE 2022

Voir plus >

NOMINATIONS

Le groupe Orians recrute Florian Lecoeur au poste de CFO/DAF

OKX Appoints Experienced International Finance Lawyer Nicole Purin as Deputy General Counsel

Experteam annonce la nomination de Quentin Gauchet au poste de DAF/CFO

Freedom Finance appoints Paul Bevis as Head of Growth

Nomination de Pierre-Yves Lefebvre en tant que DAF/CFO

Voir plus >

DERNIERES ACTUALITES

ADDX fractionalises venture debt fund by Innoven Capital – a joint venture between Temasek subsidiary Seviora and UOB

VC investment more effective for Fintech start-ups than credit availability

Reltime’s global Web3 financial ecosystem changes the game of the USD 7.5 trillion Forex market

Accel nomme Soldo parmi les meilleures entreprises cloud en Europe

Avec le financement de factures en 48h, Cegid permet aux entrepreneurs d’optimiser leur trésorerie

7 astuces pour choisir le meilleur casino en ligne fiable

Podcasts | Bitcoin, échappatoire à la tyrannie, argent de la liberté !

Fighting The Growing Trend of Online Surveillance, Skiff Launches End-To-End Encrypted Digital Workspace

Cybersécurité en 2023 : les prévisions mondiales de Mandiant

Les cyberattaques frappent de plein fouet les entreprises Françaises, et seule une fraction d'entre elles est prête à s'en défendre

Voir plus >

POPULAIRES

Interview | Enevti: Driving the next evolution of NFTs

Crypto M&A Surge Will Continue As Weaker Firms Are Targeted

Interview | yuzu 🍋 devient PSAN et lance le premier livret d'épargne en cryptomonnaies éco-responsables

MakerDAO brings DAI Direct Deposit Module (D3M) to Compound

Lumo franchit le cap des 100 M€ investis en faveur de la transition énergétique

    Les meilleurs placements | Investir en bourse | Investir SCPI
    Finyear© - All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part in any form or medium without express written permission of Finyear© is prohibited
    Finyear : ISSN 2114-5369 (Copyright 2005-2022). Finyear, une marque et une publication de Calmon Partners Media & Events SAS, 34b rue Guillaume Tell, 75017 Paris.