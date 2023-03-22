Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News
Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain News

VC Deep Tech Analyst

Elaia is a European top-tier VC firm with a strong tech DNA. We back tech disruptors with global ambition from early stage to growth development. For the past 19 years, our commitment has been to deliver high performance with values. Internship, Starting Sept 2023.


VC Deep Tech Analyst
About
Elaia is a European top-tier VC firm with a strong tech DNA. We back tech disruptors with global ambition from early stage to growth development. For the past 19 years, our commitment has been to deliver high performance with values.

We are proud to have been an active partner in over 100 startups including success stories such as Criteo (Nasdaq), Orchestra Networks (acquired by Tibco), Volterra (acquired by F5), Mirakl (valued $3.5B in Series E) and Shift Technology.

Elaia is a team of 40 people composed of a variety of age group, gender, backgrounds and nationalities. We all love tech and are passionate about helping our portfolio entrepreneurs, we have even a name for it: Venture Care! We define our job as performance with values.

Job Description
The Internship :
Within the investment team, you will take part in the following missions:

Dealflow management: screening and analysis of investment opportunities and weekly presentation to the investment team

Investment process: meeting with entrepreneurs, investment opportunities in-depth analysis (technology, product, market, business plan, team, etc.) together with other members of the investment team, support in investment processes (due-diligence, legal and financial negotiations)

Portfolio and business monitoring: support in portfolio companies monitoring, industry and sector analysis, management of relationships with portfolio entrepreneurs, etc.

Ecosystem events: active participation to the events of the ecosystem (demo days, pitch contests, etc.)

Preferred Experience

The Profile :

Top notch academic background, engineering school

You’re a tech and start-up ecosystem enthusiast

You’re not frightened by deep tech

You love analyzing stuff and explaining it to anybody

Giving your opinion and fighting for it is your favorite sport

Proactivity and motivation are your middle names

And English is not a problem, obviously

Recruitment Process
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY

Apply by e-mail internship@elaia.fr with your CV and a quick presentation of 3 startups in which Elaia deep tech seed team should invest (1 page max in the "lettre de motivation" section)

Quick first call of introduction
First round with juniors
Last round with partners

Additional Information
Contract Type: Internship
Location: Paris
Occasional remote authorized

internship@elaia.fr

Mercredi 22 Mars 2023




Articles similaires
< >

Mercredi 22 Mars 2023 - 21:59 VC Analyst Digital Venture

Mardi 7 Mars 2023 - 15:57 Côme, le Family Office - Investment Analyst en stage F/H

Jeudi 12 Janvier 2023 - 10:25 Offre de Stage : Consultant(e)s stagiaires en évaluation financière - Lyon (F/H)

OFFRES D'EMPLOI

Director M&A Healthcare

Associate/VP - M&A – Boutique Smid

Senior Manager/Director en M&A Ops

PE Officer - Client & Success Partners

Senior Associate/VP M&A and Fundraising – technology sector TECH

Voir plus >

OFFRES DE STAGES

VC Analyst Digital Venture

VC Deep Tech Analyst

Côme, le Family Office - Investment Analyst en stage F/H

Offre de Stage : Consultant(e)s stagiaires en évaluation financière - Lyon (F/H)

Offer: Mergers and Acquisitions Intern

Voir plus >

NOMINATIONS

Nominations | Plug & Play annonce la nomination de Thomas Bigagli et Carolin Wais en qualité de Partners

Nominations | Serena nomme Émilie Benayad et Sébastien Le Roy aux postes de Partner.

Nomination | Banque Hottinguer annonce l’arrivée d’Isabelle de VERNON et de Jérémy BLACKWELL en qualité de Directeurs

Nomination | Allen & Overy nomme Guillaume Isautier Associé

Nomination | Apax nomme Annick Bitoun, Associée Debt Capital

Voir plus >

DERNIERES ACTUALITES

TMS Network (TMSN) Powers Up As Cryptocurrency Domain Appears Unstoppable. What Does This Mean For Dogecoin (DOGE) and Solana (SOL)?

The Growing Popularity of Crypto Payments: Could TMS Network (TMSN), Alchemy Pay (ACH), and Ripple (XRP) Lead The Way Despite The Whales?

DigiFT DEX Raises $10.5M in Pre-Series A Funding Led by Shanda Group

Giddy Wallet Announces First-Ever Autogas Feature for Polygon

Tezos (XTZ) and Cardano (ADA) Investors Stake Tokens for Passive Income -- Here's Why They Should Invest In TMS Network (TMSN) Instead

The Race To Develop dApps Gives Fantom (FTM) (FTM) and Optimism (OP) (OP) An Edge. Could TMS Network's (TMSN) Presale Event Overtake Them?

Virtuality Web3 Summit, le salon professionnel dédié aux solutions Web3, ouvre ses portes les 16 et 17 mars

Comment l'utilisation de la fintech a-t-elle contribué à promouvoir la culture financière et à améliorer l'éducation financière ?

Bitcoin Payments: Xapo Bank Partners With Lightspark

Metis Unveils First-of-Its-Kind Optimistic and ZK Hybrid Rollup at ETH Denver to Accelerate Transaction Speeds

Voir plus >

POPULAIRES

Entretien | Michael Amar, Paris Blockchain Week : « Les pionniers de la crypto sont habitués à ces périodes : ils restent motivés et persuadés de l’adoption à moyen ou long terme. »

Nomination | Banque Hottinguer annonce l’arrivée d’Isabelle de VERNON et de Jérémy BLACKWELL en qualité de Directeurs

Nominations | Plug & Play annonce la nomination de Thomas Bigagli et Carolin Wais en qualité de Partners

Apax Partners devient Seven2

Etude | 2022 : une année de transition pour la fintech

    Les meilleurs placements | Investir en bourse
    Finyear© - All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part in any form or medium without express written permission of Finyear© is prohibited
    Finyear : ISSN 2114-5369 (Copyright 2005-2023). Finyear, une marque et une publication de Calmon Partners Media & Events SAS, 34b rue Guillaume Tell, 75017 Paris.