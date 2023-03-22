VC Analyst Digital Venture

About

Elaia is a European top-tier VC firm with a strong tech DNA. We back tech disruptors with global ambition from early stage to growth development. For the past 19 years, our commitment has been to deliver high performance with values.



We are proud to have been an active partner in over 100 startups including success stories such as Criteo (Nasdaq), Orchestra Networks (acquired by Tibco), Volterra (acquired by F5), Mirakl (valued $3.5B in Series E) and Shift Technology.



Elaia is a team of 40 people composed of a variety of age group, gender, backgrounds and nationalities. We all love tech and are passionate about helping our portfolio entrepreneurs, we have even a name for it: Venture Care! We define our job as performance with values.



Job Description

The Internship :



Within the investment team, you will take part in the following missions:



Dealflow management: screening and analysis of investment opportunities and weekly presentation to the investment team



Investment process: meeting with entrepreneurs, investment opportunities in-depth analysis (technology, product, market, business plan, team, etc.) together with other members of the investment team, support in investment processes (due-diligence, legal and financial negotiations)



Portfolio and business monitoring: support in portfolio companies monitoring, industry and sector analysis, management of relationships with portfolio entrepreneurs, etc.



Ecosystem events: active participation to the events of the digital ecosystem (demo days, pitch contests, etc.)



Preferred Experience



The Profile :



Top notch academic background, business school



You’re a digital and start-up ecosystem enthusiast



You’re not frightened by strong tech



You love analyzing stuff and explaining it to anybody



Giving your opinion and fighting for it is your favorite sport



Proactivity, autonomy and motivation are your middle names



And English is not a problem, obviously



Recruitment Process

PLEASE READ CAREFULLY



Apply by e-mail internship@elaia.fr, with your CV and a quick presentation of 3 startups in which Elaia digital venture should invest (1 page max in the "lettre de motivation" section)



Quick first call of introduction

First round with juniors

Last round with partners



Additional Information

Contract Type: Internship

Location: Paris

Occasional remote authorized



internship@elaia.fr