Corporate Finance News, Hybrid Finance News
              


Jeudi 10 Février 2022

Umbria Network Partners with Polygon Alliance to Support NFT and DeFi Projects


Umbria and Polygon Alliance are helping NFT and DeFi projects on the Polygon network access the best tools and resources, and are offering support and networking opportunities.



articles liés
Umbria Network Partners with Polygon Alliance to Support NFT and DeFi Projects
- bringing the cheapest ETH to WETH bridging to a wider audience –

Umbria is working with Polygon Alliance to ensure projects on the Polygon network have access to the Narni Bridge for the fastest and most cost-effective cross-chain transactions.

Polygon Alliance - a platform for the Polygon community to network, collaborate, learn, and grow - provides resources and support for projects in the space. It recommends Umbria’s Narni bridge to its members as the cheapest and fastest solution for bridging ETH (Ether) to the Polygon network from Ethereum Mainnet and vice versa. Polygon Alliance has also integrated Umbria’s Narni bridge widget into its site for a seamless user experience.

Umbria continues to enhance its presence in the field with further collaborations. Its latest partners (detailed below) endorse the Narni Bridge and promote it to their communities for bridging crypto.

Invaluable Club – INVALUABLE is a utility driven NFT marketplace and ecosystem created by collectors for collectors featuring its own metaverse, the INVALUABLE CLUB. The club is essentially a digital playground that brings collectors, artists, musicians, athletes, and brands together through an interactive and immersive experience.
https://invaluable.club/

Funky Otters - Baby Otters is a community focused collection of 7777 randomly generated NFTs from 170+ traits, living on the Polygon blockchain. By owning a Baby Otter and Funky Otter, you will be part of a long-term brand, vision and community. With metaverse, giveaways, comics, merchs, collaborations, charity, events, Otters and much more to come in 2022.
Check out more on the website: funkyotters.com

Collections: https://opensea.io/collection/baby-otters
https://opensea.io/collection/funkyotters

Troll Game - Troll Game is a fast paced, quickly updating play to earn Polygon blockchain game. In this game you can experience the fun of raiding, protecting your dwarves, visiting the bank, and having some fun in the casino! The main focus of the game is $BERYL. The coveted token that dwarves mine and trolls desire. You will want to hold as much $BERYL as possible to obtain loot, armor, and even buildings to place on your land.

CRAZY BEARS is a community-driven collectibles NFT project. CRAZY BEARS consists of over 300 attractive characteristics of faces, hats, bodies, accessories, items, and backgrounds. You will find the perfect bear for you. Each CRAZY BEAR is an NFT on the Polygon blockchain. We believe that with the help of imaginative CRAZY OWNERS and BEARS, we can create content that will change the world.
https://opensea.io/collection/the-crazy-bears

The Matic Greys - The Matic Greys are a brand-new collection of 7,747 out of this world NFTs, invading the polygon blockchain. Each hand-drawn Grey is randomly generated with over 100 distinct attributes of varying rarity, stored as ERC-721 tokens, and hosted on IPFS each one referencing an aspect of Earthly pop culture. Owning a Matic Grey not only provides you with a rare, one-of-a-kind, work of art, but also provides access to the Mothership on TCG World: a metaverse community where members can play games, win prizes, and vote on charitable donations.
https://opensea.io/collection/thematicgreys

MicroBuddies - is an NFT strategy game developed by Good Gaming, Inc. and powered by Polygon. In game, players passively earn GOO from their MicroBuddies, which can be spent to create rarer MicroBuddies who produce even more GOO. To date, over 50,000 MicroBuddies have been created, producing over two billion GOO in total.
https://microbuddies.io.

MonstyNFT - Official Monstys NFT is a collection made up of 200 unique handmade Monstys on the Polygon blockchain. A very small volume of Monstys will be minted as a limited edition, which will make them rare. Monstynfts were created with different moods with each Monsty having different and unique properties and movement/animation.
The collection can be found here: https://opensea.io/collection/monstys: and more info about the project here: https://monsty.ck.page/

Crypto Goonz - A collection of 6000 Goonz travelling the Goonizverse on the Polygon Blockchain. Featuring OG, FemGoonz, ZombGoonz, DeadGoonz, AstroGoonz and CyborGoonz! Designed to showcase the perfection in imperfection, they exist to serve one purpose; take over the Gooniverse. Our collections can be found here: https://opensea.io/collection/cryptogoonz…
https://opensea.io/collection/deadgoonz

“Through partnerships we are improving the user experience for growing numbers within the DeFi and NFT space by facilitating the cheap migration of assets cross-chain. We’re helping projects onboard new communities easily and providing a platform to increase their visibility whilst simultaneously increasing our own profile,” said Barney Chambers, co-lead developer/founder of Umbria. “Usage of Umbria’s Narni Bridge has accelerated substantially in the last few weeks, and we keep surpassing all-time highs on transactions. We’d like to take this opportunity to thank our partners – old and new - for their support and promotion of Umbria and the Narni Bridge.”

Dave Swainbank of Polygon Alliance commented: “As a co-founder of Polygon Alliance, one of our main drives is to bring together anyone that can offer value to the Polygon community. I am excited to be working with Umbria, who have consistently offered value to Polygon NFT projects via their bridge; a simple and effective way to reduce gas fees.”

“The greatest challenge in onboarding new players to a blockchain game today is wallet funding. Umbria simplifies this process by allowing players to seamlessly bridge funds from Ethereum to Polygon in a fast and gas-efficient manner. Additionally, the tools Umbria provides will allow us to eventually integrate their bridge directly into the MicroBuddies app, streamlining the process for our users and making wallet funding easier than ever before,” said Fluxty, founder of MicroBuddies.

Umbria recently launched its Binance Smart Chain and Avalanche bridges and is looking for projects on these networks who would like to partner and introduce their communities to the fastest and cheapest Ethereum mainnet to AVAX and BSC bridging. Anyone interested in a partnership should fill out this form: https://partner.umbria.network/

See the latest data on UMBR on CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko:
https://coinmarketcap.com/currencies/umbria-network/news/
https://www.coingecko.com/en/coins/umbria-network

About Umbria
https://umbria.network/
https://bridge.umbria.network/

Operating within the DeFi and NFT space, Umbria Network enables anyone to migrate cryptocurrency assets across chain cheaply and quickly and earn high APYs on those assets with no impermanent loss.

Umbria’s flagship Narni cross-chain bridge is solving current blockchain interoperability issues. Narni removes the difficulty and expense of moving assets between blockchains and is the fastest and cheapest cross-chain liquidity bridge between the Ethereum and Polygon networks. Narni eliminates the barriers to entry for engaging with DeFi applications and NFTs making them much more accessible to a wider audience.

The Umbria ecosystem, built on Polygon, has three major protocols:
- A Cross-chain Asset Bridge: enables the fast and cheap transfer of assets between otherwise incompatible blockchains and cryptocurrency networks.
- A Staking Pool: users can earn interest on their crypto assets by providing liquidity to the Narni bridge
- A Decentralised Exchange (DEX): an automated liquidity protocol powered by a constant product formula, deployed using smart contracts and governed entirely on-chain. Provides fast and cheap token swapping

UK-publicly listed Online Blockchain plc (LSE: OBC) acts as Umbria's coordinator, administrator and advisor. This provides a level of transparency rare in the DeFi space.

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.
L'émetteur est seul responsable du contenu de cette annonce.


SEND / ENVOYER
dernières opinions & actus / latest opinions & news
 

    No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice, or Recommendations. This website is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by Finyear©. No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security. Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction. Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor. This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors. Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change. All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances. Cryptocurrencies: It is important to remember that all cryptocurrencies carry risks due to their volatile and speculative nature. Financial experts warn investors should only invest what they can afford to lose. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part in any form or medium without express written permission of Finyear© is prohibited
    Les meilleurs placements | Investir en bourse | Pierre Leloup - Graphiste - Webdesigner - Freelance |
    Finyear : ISSN 2114-5369 (Copyright 2005-2022). Finyear, une marque et une publication de Calmon Partners Media & Events SAS, 34b rue Guillaume Tell, 75017 Paris.