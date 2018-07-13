USA | CFO Moves – week ending July 6, 2018

Sabre Corporation [SOUTHLAKE, Texas] (NASDAQ: SABR) announced that Doug Barnett will join the company as executive vice president and chief financial officer. Barnett will succeed Rick Simonson, who previously announced his intention to retire as CFO in 2018. Barnett most recently served as chief financial officer for Informatica. His more than three decades of experience includes previous CFO positions at TriZetto Corporation and UGS Corporation.



United Rentals, Inc. [STAMFORD, Conn.] (NYSE: URI) announced that William Plummer will retire as executive vice president and chief financial officer. Mr. Plummer is the company’s longest-serving CFO, having joined United Rentals in 2008. He will remain with United Rentals until January 31, 2019, in an advisory capacity. The United Rentals board of directors has appointed Jessica Graziano as chief financial officer. Ms. Graziano joined United Rentals in December 2014 as controller and principal accounting officer and was promoted to her current role in March 2017. Ms. Graziano previously served as senior vice president, principal financial officer, chief accounting officer and corporate controller for Revlon Inc. Earlier, she held senior financial positions with UST Inc., Sturm, Ruger & Company Inc. and KPMG LLP.



Cable One, Inc. [PHOENIX] (NYSE: CABO) announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Steven Cochran as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Cochran will succeed Kevin Coyle as Chief Financial Officer. Coyle, who previously announced his intention to retire, will remain a Senior Vice President until early January 2019, serving in an advisory role and working closely with Cochran to ensure a seamless transition. Cochran recently spent 15 years at Wide Open West. During his tenure at WOW, Cochran held positions of increasing responsibility, including Chief Financial Officer, Chief Operating Officer, President and, most recently, Chief Executive Officer. Prior to WOW, Cochran was Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Millennium Digital Media.



Northwoods Energy LLC [DENVER] has appointed Nate Wells as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Wells most recently served as Chief Accounting Officer and Controller at Jonah Energy LLC. In addition, he has 11+ years of “Big 4” experience at KPMG and Arthur Andersen.



Daseke Inc. [ADDISON, Texas] (NASDAQ: DSKE) (NASDAQ: DSKEW) announced the appointment of Bharat Mahajan as the company’s new chief financial officer. Mahajan will assume the role of CFO from Scott Wheeler, who was named Daseke’s president earlier this year. Mahajan previously served as CFO for Aveda Transportation and Energy Services, which merged with Daseke in June.



MaxLinear, Inc. [CARLSBAD, Calif.] (NYSE: MXL) announced that Steven Litchfield has been appointed as its Chief Financial Officer and Chief Corporate Strategy Officer. Mr. Litchfield most recently served as Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer of Microsemi Corporation. Mr. Litchfield served in that position from 2009 until the closing of the acquisition by Microchip, in May 2018. Previously, he served as Microsemi’s Vice President, Analog and Mixed Signal Group from 2006 to 2009, as its Vice President, Corporate Marketing and Business Development from 2003 to 2006, and as its Director, Business Development from 2001 to 2003. Prior to joining Microsemi, Mr. Litchfield was an equity research analyst at Banc of America Securities and a production engineer at Toyota Motor Corporation.



Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. [HOUSTON] (NYSE: DO) announced that Scott Kornblau has been appointed Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Kornblau joined the Company in 1997 as Senior Accountant and has served in several finance and accounting leadership positions since. Most recently, Mr. Kornblau held the acting Chief Financial Officer role in addition to his Vice President and Treasurer position at the Company.