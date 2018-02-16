USA | CFO Moves – week ending February 9, 2018

Heidrick & Struggles [CHICAGO] (NASDAQ: HSII) announced that Mark R. Harris joins the firm and will succeed Richard W. Pehlke as Chief Financial Officer when Pehlke retires. Harris had been CFO at Hercules Capital. Formerly, Harris was the Senior Managing Director/Head of Asia, Chief Financial Officer and Head of Asset Management of Avenue Capital Group’s Asia funds. Earlier he had been Corporate Financial Controller at Hutchison Telecom. Previously, he had been Vice President – Finance as well as General Manager for both the Financial Shared Services and Human Resources Solutions lines of business at Vsource in Singapore.



Citrix Systems, Inc. [FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.] (NASDQ: CTXS) announced that Andrew “Drew” Del Matto has been appointed executive vice president and Chief Financial Officer. He will succeed Mark Coyle, who has served as Citrix’s Interim CFO since July 2017. Andrew joins Citrix from Fortinet, where he has been CFO since 2014. He also served as Symantec’s corporate treasurer and vice president of finance business operations. Prior to Symantec, he held senior finance leadership roles with Inktomi Corporation and SGI Corporation.



Universal Corporation [RICHMOND, Va.] (NYSE: UVV) announced that David C. Moore, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the company, plans to retire. The Board of Directors has named Johan C. Kroner, currently Senior Vice President, to succeed Mr. Moore as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Kroner has been with the Company since 1993 and has served in numerous positions of increasing responsibilities in finance and operations, including overseas assignments in England and Italy.



Walmart Inc. [BENTONVILLE, Ark.] (NYSE: WMT) announced that it has appointed Sarah Friar, chief financial officer of Square, Inc., as a new independent director to the company’s board. Since July 2012, Friar, 45, has served as CFO of Square, Inc. Prior to that, she served as the Senior Vice President of Finance & Strategy at Salesforce. From July 2000 to April 2011, Friar served in various positions at investment banking company The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., including Managing Director in the Equity Research Division. Friar currently serves as a member of the board of directors of computer software company Slack, and at New Relic, Inc.



Valero Energy Corporation [SAN ANTONIO] (NYSE: VLO) announced that Michael Ciskowski has decided to retire as the Company’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Valero has appointed Donna Titzman, currently Senior Vice President and Treasurer, as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Ms. Titzman was elected as Senior Vice President and Treasurer of Valero in 2013. Ms. Titzman joined Valero in 1986. She held various leadership positions before being elected as Assistant Treasurer in 1997, Treasurer in 1998, and Vice President and Treasurer in 2001. She has also served as a Director and as the Chief Financial Officer of Valero Energy Partners since September 2013.



Cardinal Health [DUBLIN, Ohio] (NYSE: CAH) announced that its board of directors has elected Akhil Johri, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of United Technologies, to the Cardinal Health board. In addition, Johri has been named to the board’s Audit Committee. Akhil Johri has served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of United Technologies since January 1, 2015. Johri returned to United Technologies after serving as Chief Financial Officer for Pall Corporation. Prior to joining Pall Corporation, Johri spent 26 years at United Technologies in various executive positions of increasing responsibility. His most recent role was Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer for UTC Propulsion & Aerospace Systems. Before that, he led UTC’s Investor Relations and Financial Planning & Analysis groups. Johri also had senior financial roles at UTC Fire & Security, and Carrier Corporation, including 12 years in the Asia Pacific region.



Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. [ST. PAUL, Minn.] (NASDAQ: CSII) announced that Jeff Points was named Chief Financial Officer. Points succeeds Larry Betterley as CFO. Prior to CSI, he served as Assistant Controller at Empi. Points also held various leadership positions at CliftonLarsonAllen.



FormFactor, Inc. [LIVERMORE, Calif.] (NADAQ: FORM) announced that its Chief Financial Officer, Michael Ludwig, has notified the company of his plans to retire.



VictorOps [BOULDER, CO] announced the appointment of Jim Lejeal as chief financial officer. Prior to joining VictorOps, Jim served as CFO at Sphero, Inc. His other roles include CFO at Rally Software Development Corp; co-founder and CFO at Raindance Communications Inc.; corporate vice president of finance at ConferTech International; and advisor at Techstars Central LLC.



Airgain, Inc. [SAN DIEGO] (NASDAQ: AIRG) announced the appointment of Anil Doradla as Chief Financial Officer. Doradla will succeed Leo Johnson, who will remain at Airgain as principal financial officer and principal accounting officer. Prior to Airgain, Doradla served as an Equity Research Analyst at William Blair & Company. He also previously worked with the equity research groups at Deutsche Bank and Caris & Company. Prior to working on Wall Street, he held a variety of strategic and engineering roles at SBC Labs and LCC International, Inc.



SandRidge Energy, Inc. [OKLAHOMA CITY] (NYSE: SD) announced that Julian Bott, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, will depart from the Company. Mike Johnson, the Company’s Chief Accounting Officer, has agreed to serve as Interim Chief Financial Officer.



City of Hope [DUARTE, Calif.] announced the appointment Jennifer Parkhurst as the new chief financial officer. Most recently, Parkhurst served as a partner with PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) in San Francisco. Before joining PwC, Parkhurst was a partner at PRTM Management Consultants in Mountain View, California, and held several management roles at Eli Lilly.



Blackboard Inc. [WASHINGTON] announced the appointment of Rick Essex as Chief Financial Officer. Rick joins Blackboard from Survey Sampling International (SSI), where he served as CFO since 2012. Prior to joining SSI, Rick served as a Principal at Providence Equity Partners. Earlier, he held a variety of roles in private equity, investment banking and public accounting with BCI Partners, Dillon Read & Co (now UBS) and Arthur Andersen.



Cogent Energy Services [HOUSTON] announced David Gutierrez as its chief financial officer.



Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. [LAS VEGAS] (NYSE: SWX) announced that Roy Centrella, Senior Vice President/Chief Financial Officer, has announced his retirement from the company and its subsidiaries. Centrella began his career with Southwest Gas Corporation in 1983, has been Southwest’s Chief Financial Officer since August 2010, and became the Company’s Chief Financial Officer in connection with our holding company reorganization in January 2017. The Company announced that Gregory Peterson will assume the duties of the Company’s principal financial officer and be promoted to Senior Vice President/Chief Financial Officer of both the Company and Southwest. Peterson began his career with Southwest in 1993, has been Southwest’s Vice President/Controller and Chief Accounting Officer since August 2010, and became the Company’s Vice President/Controller and Chief Accounting Officer in January 2017.



Perion Network Ltd. [TEL AVIV & NEW YORK] (NASDAQ: PERI) announced that Ophir Yakovian has tendered his resignation as Perion’s Chief Financial Officer to pursue new professional business opportunities. Maoz Sigron, Perion’s Vice President of Finance and a senior finance executive has been appointed as Perion’s CFO. Mr. Sigron has served in various finance leadership and senior accounting, in positions at Tnuva Dairy Corporation as well as Allot Communications and Stratasys Ltd. Earlier in his career he served as a CPA with PwC.



Broward Health [FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.] has brought on Paul C. Schwarzkopf to assume the role of chief financial officer at Broward Health Medical Center. Schwarzkopf comes to Broward Health from Tenet Healthcare where he most recently served as senior director of regional finance for its Coastal Division. He began at Tenet in 1991 as CFO of the West Boca Medical Center and has also been director of regional finance for Florida. Prior to that, he was with Universal Health Services as controller of Wellington Regional Medical Center and held various positions at HCA Healthcare.



Central Logic [SANDY, Utah] announced that Brian Lanier has joined the company’s senior leadership team. Prior to National MedTrans Network, Lanier served in financial roles at AutoPoint, Service Repair Solutions, American Residential Services, and Ernst & Young.



Celmatix [NEW YORK] announced that Richard Hofbauer has joined its executive team in the role of Chief Operating Officer (COO) and interim Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Prior to Celmatix, Hofbauer was COO at Intersection, Inc., having previously served as a Partner at Control Group. Before that, he was the first employee hired at MortgageIT Holdings (MHL).



Liquidia Technologies, Inc. [RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.] announced the appointment of Kevin Gordon as President and Chief Financial Officer. Most recently, Mr. Gordon served as the Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Quintiles Transnational Holdings Inc. Prior to that, he served as Executive Vice President and CFO at Quintiles from 2010 to 2015. Before joining Quintiles, Mr. Gordon was Executive Vice President and CFO at Teleflex Incorporated. Mr. Gordon held various management positions with Teleflex, Package Machinery Company and KPMG. He currently serves on the board of Veracyte, Inc.



Omni-ID [ROCHESTER, N.Y.] announced that James Dole has recently retired as the company’s Chief Financial Officer and has been replaced by Mag Saba. Mag Saba joins Omni-ID from American Aerogel Corporation, where he was the Chief Financial Officer. He has held several executive roles at Bausch & Lomb Inc, including CFO positions for their Asia-Pacific, and “America’s” Divisions.



Mutualink, Inc. [WALLINGFORD, Conn.] announced Bill Leimkuhler as Chief Financial Officer. Bill joined Mutualink in November 2017 with over 30 years of experience.



Micron Technology, Inc. [BOISE, Idaho] (NASDAQ: MU) announced that the company has appointed David Zinsner as senior vice president and chief financial officer. Zinsner succeeds Ernie Maddock, who is retiring from Micron. Zinsner most recently served as president and chief operating officer at Affirmed Networks. Prior to that, Zinsner was senior vice president of finance and chief financial officer for eight years at Analog Devices, and before that, he was senior vice president and chief financial officer for four years at Intersil Corp.



Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. [CLEARWATER, Fla.] (NYSE: HRTG) announced that it has appointed Kirk H. Lusk as its Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Lusk will serve as co-Chief Financial Officer with Steven Martindale, the Company’s current Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Martindale’s contract expires on April 28, 2018, and he intends to pursue financial consulting opportunities. Mr. Martindale has agreed to remain involved with the Company and has been appointed to the Company’s Board of Directors. Mr. Lusk joined the Heritage team on November 30, 2017, when the Company acquired NBIC Holdings, Inc. Mr. Lusk served as Chief Financial Officer for NBIC since January 2013. Prior to NBIC, Mr. Lusk served as International Chief Financial Officer of Aetna, Inc., Chief Financial Officer of Alea Group Holdings Bermuda Ltd., and Chief Financial Officer of GE Employers Reinsurance Corporation Global Casualty and GE Capital Auto Warranty Services.



Corizon Health [BRENTWOOD, Tenn.] announced Shalin Shah has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer. Shah was most recently the CFO of two prominent St. Thomas Health medical centers – Midtown and West.



iboss [BOSTON] announced that it has hired Christian G. Kasper as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer. Prior to joining iboss, Kasper was President and CEO of Harvest Power, Inc. He has also served as CFO of several companies, including The Princeton Review, Inc.



Slack [SAN FRANCISCO] announced the company is naming long-time employee Allen Shim as the company’s first CFO.



Mercury Systems, Inc. [ANDOVER, Mass.] (NASDAQ: MRCY) announced that Michael D. Ruppert, Mercury’s Executive Vice President, Strategy & Corporate Development, has been named Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. Mr. Ruppert succeeds Gerald D. Haines, who assumed the role of Mercury’s Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer in 2014 after having joined the company in 2010 as head of Corporate Development. Mr. Ruppert joined Mercury in 2014 as Senior Vice President, Strategy and Corporate Development.



T2 Biosystems, Inc. [LEXINGTON, Mass.] (NASDAQ: TTOO) announced that John Sprague has been named chief financial officer. He replaces Darlene Deptula-Hicks, who is retiring to pursue other opportunities. Mr. Sprague was most recently the chief financial officer at Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics, Inc. Prior to Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics, Mr. John Sprague spent six years working in several financial positions at GE Healthcare, most recently being the chief financial officer of the US & Canada Core Imaging Division, GE Healthcare’s pharmaceutical business supplying contrast, Spect and PET imaging agents to heath care providers. Mr. John Sprague originally came to GE Healthcare through a merger with Xcellerex, Inc. where he was the chief financial officer.



Guess & Co. Corporation [Durham, North Carolina] announced that Kenneth Vanden Berg has been named Senior Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer. Prior to joining Guess & Co. Corporation, Mr. Vanden Berg was Senior Vice-President of Finance for an international manufacturer and distributor of cosmetics and nutritional products with locations in China, Hong Kong, United Kingdom, Mexico, Canada, Spain and Australia. Mr. Vanden Berg began his career at Arthur Andersen, where he was a Senior Audit Manager for 15 years.

