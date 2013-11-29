UK | CFO Moves - week ending 22 november 2013

Aviva announced the appointment of Colm Holmes as Chief Financial Officer for Aviva’s UK and Ireland General Insurance (UK & I GI) business. Colm joins Aviva from Zurich Insurance Group where he was Group Treasurer and Head of Capital Management. Prior to this role, Colm was the Chief Executive Officer at Zurich’s Centrally Managed Business (CMB) and Head of Zurich Banking Group. Before that he served as the Chief Executive Officer of CMB Europe and Chief Operating Officer for Zurich’s Centre Solutions in New York and Dublin. Mr. Holmes joined Zurich in 2001 from JP Morgan.



Rialto Energy announced that Andrew Rose, currently Interim Chief Financial Officer, has been appointed Chief Financial Officer of Rialto Energy. Andrew’s appointment will be effective 1 December 2013. Andrew was previously CFO of AIM listed, MENA focussed, Gulfsands Petroleum. Prior to his role at Gulfsands, which he held for four years, Andrew was CFO of LSE listed Burren Energy from 2001 until 2008. Prior to joining Burren Energy, Mr. Rose spent over 20 years as an investment banker in London including being Co-Head of Corporate Finance for Emerging Europe, Middle East & Africa at Société Générale, as well as roles with ING Barings and JP Morgan.



International Personal Finance plc announced the appointment of Adrian Gardner to its board as Chief Financial Officer, effective from 2 January 2014. David Broadbent, who has served as Finance Director since the Company was listed in 2007, is taking on the role of Chief Commercial Officer with effect from the same date. Adrian joins the Company from RSM Tenon where he has been overseeing their re-structuring following his arrival there in late 2011. Previously, Adrian was CFO of PA Consulting Group and earlier in his career he was a Managing Director of Lazard LLC, having qualified as a Chartered Accountant with Price Waterhouse. Adrian is also a non-executive director of Amdocs Limited.



IFG Group plc announced the appointment of John Cotter as Finance Director of the Group. John will join IFG on 2nd December 2013. John has significant experience of UK Financial Services having held senior roles in finance and operations in Collins Stewart, The Royal Bank of Scotland Group and Morgan Stanley.