Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News
Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain News

U.S. Chamber of Commerce calls for AI regulation

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce on Thursday called for regulation of artificial intelligence technology to ensure it does not hurt growth or become a national security risk, a departure from the business lobbying group's typical anti-regulatory stance. (WASHINGTON, March 9 - Reuters)


U.S. Chamber of Commerce calls for AI regulation
WASHINGTON, March 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. Chamber of Commerce on Thursday called for regulation of artificial intelligence technology to ensure it does not hurt growth or become a national security risk, a departure from the business lobbying group's typical anti-regulatory stance.

While there is little in terms of proposed legislation for AI, the fast-growing artificial intelligence program ChatGPT that has drawn praise for its ability to write answers quickly to a wide range of queries has raised U.S. lawmakers' concerns about its impact on national security and education.

The Chamber report argues policymakers and business leaders must quickly ramp up their efforts to establish a "risk-based regulatory framework" that will ensure AI is deployed responsibly.

It added that AI is projected to add $13 trillion to global economic growth by 2030 and that it has made important contributions such as easing hospital nursing shortages and mapping wildfires to speed emergency management officials' response. The report emphasized the need to be ready for the technology's looming ubiquity and potential dangers.

The report asserts that within 20 years, "virtually every" business and government agency will use AI.

A product of a commission on artificial intelligence that the Chamber established last year, the report is in part a recognition of the critical role the business community will play in the deployment and management of AI, the Chamber said.

Even as it calls for more regulation, the Chamber is careful to caveat that there may be broad exceptions to how regulation is applied.

"Rather than trying to develop a one size-fits-all regulatory framework, this approach to AI regulation allows for the development of flexible, industry-specific guidance and best practices," the report says.

Link to The Chamber Report

Dimanche 12 Mars 2023




SEND / ENVOYER

OFFRES D'EMPLOI

PE Officer - Client & Success Partners

Senior Associate/VP M&A and Fundraising – technology sector TECH

1 Sénior & 1 Manager en TS/Modeling Financier

Sénior en M&A Litigation/Forensic Advisory (2-4 ans)

Gérant SCPI - Tertiaire – F/H

Voir plus >

OFFRES DE STAGES

Côme, le Family Office - Investment Analyst en stage F/H

Offre de Stage : Consultant(e)s stagiaires en évaluation financière - Lyon (F/H)

Offer: Mergers and Acquisitions Intern

Offre de Stage : Analyste Private Equity (Essling Expansion - Lead Investments)

Offre de Stage Private Equity (6 mois dès que possible)

Voir plus >

NOMINATIONS

Web3 Foundation Appoints Chief Financial Officer to Strengthen the Executive Management

David Holtzman joins Naoris Protocol as Chief Strategy Officer

Former Samsung Corporate President and CSO Young Sohn joins Web3 compliance platform Astra Protocol as Advisor

John Woods appointed Chief Revenue Officer at Zenus Bank

Mathilde Ffrench est nommée Chief Blockchain Officer

Voir plus >

DERNIERES ACTUALITES

TMS Network (TMSN) Powers Up As Cryptocurrency Domain Appears Unstoppable. What Does This Mean For Dogecoin (DOGE) and Solana (SOL)?

The Growing Popularity of Crypto Payments: Could TMS Network (TMSN), Alchemy Pay (ACH), and Ripple (XRP) Lead The Way Despite The Whales?

DigiFT DEX Raises $10.5M in Pre-Series A Funding Led by Shanda Group

Giddy Wallet Announces First-Ever Autogas Feature for Polygon

Tezos (XTZ) and Cardano (ADA) Investors Stake Tokens for Passive Income -- Here's Why They Should Invest In TMS Network (TMSN) Instead

The Race To Develop dApps Gives Fantom (FTM) (FTM) and Optimism (OP) (OP) An Edge. Could TMS Network's (TMSN) Presale Event Overtake Them?

Virtuality Web3 Summit, le salon professionnel dédié aux solutions Web3, ouvre ses portes les 16 et 17 mars

Comment l'utilisation de la fintech a-t-elle contribué à promouvoir la culture financière et à améliorer l'éducation financière ?

Bitcoin Payments: Xapo Bank Partners With Lightspark

Metis Unveils First-of-Its-Kind Optimistic and ZK Hybrid Rollup at ETH Denver to Accelerate Transaction Speeds

Voir plus >

POPULAIRES

TMS Network (TMSN) Powers Up As Cryptocurrency Domain Appears Unstoppable. What Does This Mean For Dogecoin (DOGE) and Solana (SOL)?

Aria lève une dette 50M€ auprès du fonds institutionnel britannique M&G

Tezos (XTZ) and Cardano (ADA) Investors Stake Tokens for Passive Income -- Here's Why They Should Invest In TMS Network (TMSN) Instead

DigiFT DEX Raises $10.5M in Pre-Series A Funding Led by Shanda Group

Masa to Launch Soulbound Token-Powered “Prosperity Passports” on Celo

    Les meilleurs placements | Investir en bourse
    Finyear© - All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part in any form or medium without express written permission of Finyear© is prohibited
    Finyear : ISSN 2114-5369 (Copyright 2005-2023). Finyear, une marque et une publication de Calmon Partners Media & Events SAS, 34b rue Guillaume Tell, 75017 Paris.