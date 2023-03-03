U.S. Bancorp Invests in Digital Assets Fintech, Ownera

Funding will be used to accelerate Ownera’s deployment of a global interoperability network to unlock the institutional market for Tokenized Assets.



Ownera is working to digitize paper-heavy and illiquid private markets, allowing banks, asset managers and exchanges to route assets more efficiently. Ownera aims to help institutional clients of regulated financial institutions discover, invest in and trade assets with instant transaction settlement and transfer of ownership. These clients will be able to receive real-time visibility into the characteristics and history – including ownership details – of a wide-range of assets such as bonds and syndicated corporate loans.



Ownera’s objective is to unlock distribution and liquidity by connecting asset tokenization venues to wealth platforms and exchanges across the world. Based on the open-source FinP2P protocol, Ownera’s offering for regulated financial institutions aims to seamlessly connect any type of asset tokenization platform on any blockchain, private distributed ledger, or even traditional ledgers.



“This investment will allow us to play an important role in shaping the future of capital markets, one where issuers and institutional investors have more real-time visibility into assets and can more efficiently transfer ownership and settle transactions,” said Jim Kelligrew, Vice Chair and Head of Corporate & Commercial Banking, U.S. Bank. “Our goal is to provide our capital markets clients a more streamlined experience, helping them save time and money, all while experiencing unprecedented transparency.”



“We are excited to add U.S. Bancorp to our latest investment round. We brought the industry together to solve the problem of global distribution and liquidity for digital assets and strategic investment from major institutions such as U.S. Bancorp is key to ensuring that the FinP2P network is bringing high quality, institutional size investment opportunities to pools of accredited and institutional investors around the world.” added Ownera Co-Founder & CEO, Ami Ben-David.



About Ownera:

At Ownera we believe that investors should be able to digitally discover, buy and sell any type of asset with instant transfer of ownership. We led the creation of the open-source network protocol called FinP2P and we are using this to build the institutional rails for the new multi-trillion-dollar digital assets market. Our peer-to-peer network unlocks global distribution and liquidity by connecting regulated institutions across the world for the instant issuance, distribution, trading, settlement and collateralization of asset transactions.

Ownera recently announced its Series A investment round including strategic investment from J.P. Morgan, Draper Goren Holm, tokentus Investment AG, Accomplice Blockchain, Polymorphic Capital, The Ropart Group and Archax.

www.ownera.io



About U.S. Bank:

U.S. Bancorp, with approximately 77,000 employees and $675 billion in assets as of December 31, 2022, is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association. The Minneapolis-based company serves millions of customers locally, nationally and globally through a diversified mix of businesses: Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; Corporate & Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Investment Services. MUFG Union Bank, consisting primarily of retail banking branches on the West Coast, joined U.S. Bancorp in 2022. The company has been recognized for its approach to digital innovation, social responsibility, and customer service, including being named one of the 2022 World’s Most Ethical Companies and Fortune’s most admired superregional bank. Learn more at usbank.com/about.

