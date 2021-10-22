Tykes, Inc. Selects BEASY’s NFT Management Platform to Power New Tykeland Marketplace

Blockchain Made Easy, LLC (dba BEASY) announced today it has signed a multi-year enterprise licensing agreement with Tykes, Inc., a leading provider of digital likeness artwork to professional and college athletes as well as university sports and recruiting programs.



Through the licensing agreement, Tykes will adopt Blockchain Made Easy’s private-labelable core blockchain platform called BEASY Authentication™ to NFT-enable Tykeland, Tykes soon-to-be released online marketplace. Using BEASY’s technology, Tykeland plans to offer limited edition Tykes designs for use by Tykes customers as NFTs, including sovereign digital names and identities for use on any blockchain-based marketplace. In addition to Tykes use of BEASY’s technology, BEASY is using Tykes designs as player avatars within BEASY’s flagship sports and entertainment application called AthleteChain™.



AthleteChain - Powered by Beasy Authentication



“We’re thrilled to be working with Tykes,” says Bob Kramich, Founder and CEO of BEASY. “By transforming the Tykes they already trust and love into sovereign digital identity avatars, universities and athletes can jumpstart NFT collaboration and revenue generation with trust.”



Designed specifically for the sports and entertainment industry, AthleteChain™makes it easy for players, universities, teams, and sponsors to generate NFTs directly from their own computers, then sell and track them on any website or NFT marketplace. The first of its kind in sports, BEASY AthleteChain™ is a multi-party consensus network (MPCN), designed to verify and maintain the true state of asset ownership across all permissioned users, while also enabling users to buy, sell, trade or transfer intellectual property rights for physical and digital goods directly with one another.



“Through BEASY’s solution, our customers can use their existing Tykes to jumpstart new revenue streams while also learning about blockchain, NIL, and NFTs in a way that’s already aligned with how they recruit and operate today,” says Jason Woullard, CEO and Founder of Tykes, Inc. “Offering blockchain-authenticated Tykes to our valued customers is a natural extension of the work we are already doing for them,” Jason adds.



About BEASY™

Blockchain Made Easy™, LLC is a Massachusetts-based technology and professional services company empowering retail and business customers with the ability to deploy customized blockchain-based strategies through easy-to-use blockchain software products. The company’s core product, BEASY Authentication™, is a permissioned blockchain platform and associated wallet solution allowing users to seamlessly create, sell, and track digital goods in addition to a broad range of other applications such as digital identity management, fractional and whole digital asset ownership, royalties management, contract-to-smart contract management and more. BEASY is committed to making blockchain adoption easy.

www.BEASY1.com



About BEASY AthleteChain™

BEASY AthleteChain™ is a turnkey SaaS software product enabling users in sports to create and manage NFTs directly from their personal computers and sell on any NFT marketplace or Shopify-enabled website using both credit cards as well as cryptocurrencies. A comprehensive yet extremely easy-to-use blockchain enablement platform, AthleteChain™ benefits aspiring athlete entrepreneurs with business benefits such as personal brand trademarking and proof-of-use, quality-at-the-source contract-to-smart contract creation and control, business partner and friend network administration, perpetual revenue tracking, contract compliance verification, and more.

https://beasy1.com/athletechain



About Tykes, Inc.

Founded in 2014, Tykes is a design-centered messaging company which creates ‘art that articulates’ for professional and college athletes, universities and global brands. Tykes digital avatars and designs enable everyone from individuals and entrepreneurs, to Fortune 500 enterprises to break through marketing clutter and connect with target audiences in relevant, intelligent and timely ways. Tykes branded designs are proven to increase customer engagement, brand loyalty and revenues.

https://www.mytyke.com/

