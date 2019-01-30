Trust Square appoints Thomas Meister as general manager

In the newly created role of general manager, Thomas Meister is responsible for the overall management of Zurich’s Trust Square and will be driving the hub’s further buildup. In addition to the development and implementation of a sustainable location strategy for Zurich, this will include the evaluation of Trust Square projects outside of Switzerland. Along with the recently completed expansion of the hub to a total of 3,500 square metres at Zurich’s Bahnhofstrasse, Trust Square is broadening its focus by adding cyber and information security to its core topics.



Thomas Meister joined Trust Square from electronics retailer Mediamarkt, where he was a member of the board of directors of Mediamarkt Zurich AG and general manager of the Mediamarkt Sihlcity branch. Prior to this, he worked as a project and location lead at Swiss retailer Migros, where he was responsible for the implementation of strategic projects and branch development. Thomas Meister has earned degrees as a certified marketing leader and business manager and attended the Swiss hotel management school in Lucerne. He started his position at Trust Square at the beginning of this year.



Trust Square co-founder Marc Degen said: “Thomas Meister is a proven leader with a first-class track record in implementing complex projects, and we are very pleased to have him on the team. The rapid growth of our hub since its start in the previous year has shown the vast potential of our idea. Thomas will act as a driving force to help us further exploit this potential.”



With its recent expansion, Trust Square’s capacity at Zurich’s Bahnhofstrasse 3 has increased significantly. At the moment, there are still a limited number of desks in a shared office environment as well as separate offices available to startups working in the fields of blockchain and cyber security. In addition, Trust Square is now offering established corporations additional ways to get engaged in the hub by becoming a corporate partner.



About Trust Square

Right in the heart of Switzerland’s commercial centre, Trust Square offers blockchain and cyber security ventures, researchers and investors a place where they can bring their ideas to life. Today, more than 350 workstations are located on four floors, spanning 3,500 square metres on Zurich’s Bahnhofstrasse. Trust Square is privately funded and run by a team of five founders. The centre works closely with ETH Zurich, the Universities of Zurich, Basel, Lucerne and St. Gallen, the Universities of Applied Sciences Rapperswil, Lucerne and Zurich, the Frankfurt School Blockchain Center as well as the Business and Economic Development Division of the Canton of Zurich.

trustsquare.ch

