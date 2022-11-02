Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News
Fintech, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 Daily News by Finyear

TrendSpider Review: When AI & Active Trading Collide

Do you consider yourself to be an active trader? Would peers describe you as a day trader, or perhaps a swing trader?


TrendSpider Review: When AI & Active Trading Collide
If so, then you’re in for a treat with this TrendSpider review Active trading relies heavily on making informed, split-second decisions during market hours to maximize your profits. However, trying to mentally process data can be taxing and time-consuming. Fortunately, TrendSpider is one of the software solutions that can help you find success in your day-to-day trading activities. How so? Let’s take a look and find out!

What is TrendSpider?

TrendSpider is a technical analysis platform that’s designed to help day, swing, and other types of active traders efficiently track market trends. The platform can provide live data as well as time-specific charts, making it extremely useful for investors. Unlike other popular platforms such as TopStepTrader, TrendSpider’s basic plan capabilities are limited to analytics only: you can’t use TrendSpider to make orders unless you upgrade to a higher-tier plan.

Since TrendSpider didn’t spend as much time implementing trading capabilities, it focused mainly on using AI to analyze market trends in the most effective manner possible. As such, the data and analytics you’ll have access to will generally be of higher quality than you might find from the competition. Nonetheless, automated trading is possible via the “Trade Bot” feature.

The Ideal Investor

As mentioned at the beginning of this TrendSpider review, TrendSpider is designed specifically for active traders. Of course, that doesn’t mean long-term investors can’t use the platform, but many features—such as real-time trading data—will be of little use to them. Long-term investors would be better off considering alternative services if they want to get the most value for their money.

Offers & Plans

New users can take advantage of TrendSpider’s free 7-day trial offer. This should give them adequate time to test out the platform and see if it meets their needs. If so, they have three plans to choose from once the trial runs out: Premium, Elite, and Advanced. Every plan offers both monthly and yearly rates, although the latter billing option can offer significant savings over time.

Premium - “Premium” is the most basic TrendSpider plan. Costing $33 per month (or $297 annually), this plan gives users access to real-time data, a wide variety of charting features, two workspaces, 25 alerts, and automated analysis. However, this plan is lacking some of the platform's best features (such as trade bots or backtesting).

Elite - Jumping up slightly in price, an “Elite” membership will cost you $65 per month (or $585 annually). For this price increase, users enjoy access to three trading bots, unlimited monthly backtests, 100 alerts, phone support (with priority service), four workspaces, and more. TrendSpider describes the Elite plan as “Best for serious active traders and investors.”

Advanced - Although TrendSpider Advanced still costs far less than competitors like PowerX Optimizer, there’s no reason to spend more than you have to! You can save 25% of the monthly costs if you opt for the Advanced plan. On monthly billing, you’ll be spending $97 every month, but you can reduce this to $72.75 per month ($873 per year) by opting for annual billing. For this price, you’ll have access to the aforementioned features plus a variety of additional services including up to 250 alerts, six workspaces, 250 results per scan, and five trading bots.

Features

TrendSpider has a plethora of features. In fact, there are simply too many to cover in this simple TrendSpider review, so let’s take a look at a few of the main ones! If you’re interested in discovering each and every feature that the platform has to offer, TrendSpider has features listed (by plan) on its website.

- Real-time Data - TrendSpider provides real-time data of all your assets, which is included in every plan.
- Alerts - Different plans have different limitations, but TrendSpider will automatically alert you when there’s an important change on an asset you’re watching.
- Charting - Trendspider has a wide variety of charting capabilities so you’ll have plenty of ways to view data. Some options include logarithmic scale, standard, and RainDrop charts.
- Backtesting - This feature allows you to test out potential investment strategies over time periods as small as a minute (or months at a time!).
- Trading Bots - Once you’ve determined the trades you’d like to make, trading bots can do the rest for you. By setting specific trading requirements for the bots, you’ll be able to enjoy automated trading (and avoid missing out on important opportunities).

Summary

For active traders, TrendSpider is no doubt an invaluable trading tool. The platform allows you to process data effectively, research past performances, receive trading alerts, and even automate trading to an extent. Although monthly prices leave a little to be desired, we think that the annual rates are more than justified (especially when you consider the potential performance improvements!). If you’re a day or swing trader who’s looking for a way to get an edge over the competition, search no further: head over to TrendSpider and start your

Mercredi 2 Novembre 2022




SEND / ENVOYER

OFFRES D'EMPLOI

Offre : Manager TS - Rennes - Big 4

Offre : Analyste Sénior/Associate - Restructuring/Asset Backed Finance - Paris

Offre : Analyste M&A - Boutique spécialisée en FIG - Londres

Offre : Associate M&A - MidCap - Paris (Profil TS/VBM)

Offre : Sénior/AM/Manager/SM - Transaction Services - Paris et Régions

Voir plus >

OFFRES DE STAGES

Offre de Stage Private Equity (6 mois dès que possible)

Stagiaire Corporate Finance – Fusions - Acquisitions H/F

Venture Capital - Operating Analyst (6months) @Serena - September 2022

H/F ALTERNANCE EN COMMUNICATION - SEPTEMBRE 2022

Stage : Quantitative Analyst (M/F)

Voir plus >

NOMINATIONS

Jia Wang nommée Directrice Financière Déléguée du Groupe PAREF

Killian Vermersch nommé CEO de Golem.ai

Grégoire Cléry rejoint Libeo, leader européen des paiements entre entreprises, en tant que Directeur du marché Expertise Comptable

Le serial entrepreneur Cyril Ferey rejoint l’équipe d’I&S Adviser

Jeantet renforce son département Corporate M&A avec Quentin Mette

Voir plus >

DERNIERES ACTUALITES

Les investisseurs privés se réfugient dans le capital-investissement, en quête d’une couverture contre l'inflation, de rendements nets et d’une volatilité moindre.

TrendSpider Review: When AI & Active Trading Collide

Sage signe en France un partenariat stratégique avec Supervizor pour accompagner ses clients dans l’identification des risques financiers

Jia Wang nommée Directrice Financière Déléguée du Groupe PAREF

Payments Infrastructure Provider Mercuryo Expands Crypto Asset Offering Through Fireblocks Integration

4 Tips for First-Time Cryptocurrency Traders: How to Get Started Safely and Easily

Résultats de l’enquête CPME sur la situation économique et financière des TPE-PME en période de crise énergétique

La crypto-monnaie est-elle utile comme méthode de paiement ?

Motley Fool Epic Bundle

Motley Fool vs Zacks

Voir plus >

POPULAIRES

Axelar & Polygon to Deliver Secure Cross-Chain Communication to Polygon Supernets

ChainPort announces first permissionless bridge to Cardano

BitPay Adds Polygon Network Expanding Crypto Payment Options

Les attaques par rançongiciel restent le premier risque cyber, mais de nouvelles menaces font leur apparition

Interview | Fincome suit la performance des startups

    Les meilleurs placements | Investir en bourse | Investir SCPI
    Finyear© - All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part in any form or medium without express written permission of Finyear© is prohibited
    Finyear : ISSN 2114-5369 (Copyright 2005-2022). Finyear, une marque et une publication de Calmon Partners Media & Events SAS, 34b rue Guillaume Tell, 75017 Paris.