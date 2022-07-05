Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News
Trakx and Vinter Team Up to Bring to Market the Vinter Trakx Top Blockchains Smart Contract Certificate

Trakx, an emerging global fintech company providing thematic Crypto Tradable Indices (“CTIs”) through its registered Tier-1 trading platform, today announced that it has partnered with Vinter, a regulated index provider specialised in crypto assets.


The partnership will commence with the launch of the Vinter Trakx Top Blockchains Certificate, which replicates the Vinter Trakx Top Blockchains Index. The index invests in tokens issued by the ten largest smart contract platforms and rebalances the allocation monthly. This new certificate allows asset managers to seamlessly diversify their portfolios by getting exposed to the broader crypto markets beyond bitcoin.

Lionel Rebibo, CEO and founder of Trakx stated, “We are always looking for solid partners that share our vision and help us build niche, differentiated solutions the market needs. Vinter has built a strong reputation as an index provider for crypto assets, working with companies to provide investors with broader crypto exposure. We look forward to collaborating with them to raise awareness of smart contract platforms, while exploring other avenues for growth.”

Jacob Lindberg, CEO of Vinter, commented on the partnership, “We are pleased to partner and launch this index with Trakx. The key to building attractive blockchain investment products is innovation. Indexes that leverage smart contracts are a strong proposition for institutional investors, as this innovative technology removes the need for third-party intermediaries, offering frictionless payments and lower fees than other traditional products. It’s great to combine our expertise and continue bridging the gap between institutions and crypto-assets.”

About Trakx
Trakx is a global fintech company creating new standards for digital asset investments. Through its trading platform, we offer thematic Crypto Tradable Indices (CTIs) and customised solutions, providing sophisticated investors a high degree of compliance, custody and liquidity. Trakx is registered with the French regulator (AMF). For more information, please visit us online at www.trakx.io.

About Vinter
Vinter is Europe’s fastest-growing index provider specialised in crypto assets, playing a key role in the emerging crypto ETF industry. The firm collects digital asset data from hundreds of sources, transforming proprietary strategies into investable products. For more information, please visit www.vinter.co.

Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.
L'émetteur est seul responsable du contenu de cette annonce.

