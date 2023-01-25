Trade Ideas is a financial technology company that specializes in providing innovative tools to traders, investors, and financial professionals. One of their most popular products is the Trade Ideas Stock Scanner, a powerful and user-friendly tool that helps traders identify profitable trades and make better investment decisions. In this review, we will take a closer look at the features of the Trade Ideas Stock Scanner, including its use of AI technology, pricing options, and integration with other platforms. We will also discuss the Holly AI algorithm and its capabilities, as well as the customer support offered by Trade Ideas. Whether you're a seasoned trader or just getting started in the market, this review will help you decide if the Trade Ideas Stock Scanner is the right tool for you.
What is Trade Ideas Stock Scanner?
Trade Ideas Stock Scanner is not your average scanner, it is a cutting-edge tool that uses artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to scan the market for profitable trades. The scanner includes a wide range of pre-built scans that can be used to identify stocks that meet certain criteria, such as stocks that are breaking out of a trading range or those that are showing unusual volume or volatility. Additionally, the scanner also allows users to create custom scans to suit their individual needs.
Features
The scanner also includes a powerful backtesting feature that allows users to test their strategies against historical market data. This allows traders to see how their strategies would have performed in the past, giving them a better understanding of how they may perform in the future.
One of the key features of the Trade Ideas Stock Scanner is the Holly AI, which is a proprietary artificial intelligence algorithm that is designed to identify profitable trades by analyzing market data in real-time. The Holly AI is able to identify patterns and trends that humans would not be able to detect, which allows traders to make more informed investment decisions.
Trade Ideas Stock Scanner also offers a wide range of other features such as real-time alerts, watchlists, and integrated charting tools. The alerts feature allows traders to receive notifications when a stock meets certain criteria, such as breaking out of a trading range or showing unusual volume. The watchlists feature allows traders to create and manage lists of stocks that they are interested in, while the charting tools allow traders to view and analyze price and volume data for specific stocks.
Another great feature of Trade Ideas Stock Scanner is its ability to integrate with other platforms such as thinkorswim, NinjaTrader, and eSignal. This allows traders to access the scanner's features directly from their preferred trading platform, eliminating the need to switch between multiple applications.
Pricing
In terms of pricing, Trade Ideas Stock Scanner offers several options to meet the needs of different traders. The Basic plan starts at $149 per month and includes access to the pre-built scans, backtesting feature, and Holly AI. The Pro plan, which starts at $249 per month, includes all the features of the Basic plan, as well as real-time alerts, watchlists, and charting tools. The Premium plan, which starts at $349 per month, includes all the features of the Pro plan, as well as dedicated support, and additional scans and alerts.
Final Thoughts
In conclusion, Trade Ideas Stock Scanner is a powerful and user-friendly tool that can help traders identify profitable trades and make better investment decisions. Its combination of pre-built scans, custom scanning capabilities, and the Holly AI algorithm allows traders to quickly and easily find profitable trades in the market. Additionally, the backtesting feature, real-time alerts, and integration with other platforms make it a valuable tool for traders of all levels. The pricing options also make it accessible to traders with different budgets.
One of the major advantages of Trade Ideas Stock Scanner is its use of AI technology, which allows it to analyze market data in real-time and identify patterns and trends that humans would not be able to detect. The Holly AI algorithm is a proprietary technology that is unique to Trade Ideas, making it a valuable tool for traders who want to gain an edge in the market.
The integration with other platforms also makes it a convenient tool for traders who prefer to use a specific trading platform. The ability to access the scanner's features directly from their preferred platform eliminates the need to switch between multiple applications, saving time and increasing efficiency.
Finally, the customer support offered by Trade Ideas is exemplary, providing traders with dedicated support and assistance. They also offer a 30-day money-back guarantee, which gives traders the opportunity to try the scanner and see if it meets their needs before committing to a subscription.
In summary, Trade Ideas Stock Scanner is a comprehensive and innovative tool that offers a wide range of features to help traders find profitable trades in the market. Its use of AI technology and integration with other platforms make it a valuable tool for traders of all levels, while the pricing options and dedicated customer support make it accessible and easy to use. It's definitely worth considering for traders looking to enhance their trading abilities.
