One of the most popular funded account programs on the market today is the "TopStep Funded Account" by TopStepTrader. In this blog, we'll take a closer look at the TopStep Funded Account and see if it's the right choice for you.
What is TopStepTrader?
TopStepTrader is a prop firm with a trading evaluation program that helps individuals become funded traders. The program is designed to identify and fund traders who have the knowledge, skills, and discipline to consistently make profitable trades in the market.
One of the standout features of TopStepTrader is its Trading Combine, a series of trading simulations that test a trader's ability to make profitable trades while managing risk. The evaluation process is rigorous and only traders who demonstrate consistent profitability and risk management skills will be considered for funding.
Eligibility Criteria
The TopStep Funded Account is designed for traders who have already demonstrated a certain level of skill and expertise. To be eligible for the program, traders must first pass a series of rigorous evaluation tests and assessments. These evaluations are designed to ensure that traders have the necessary knowledge, skills, and discipline to trade with real money.
The evaluation process includes the "Trading Combine," which is a series of simulated trading scenarios that test a trader's ability to execute trades, manage risk, and stay within a predefined set of rules. Traders must pass the Trading Combine with a certain level of profitability and consistency before they are eligible to participate in the funded account program.
Funding and Withdrawals
Once a trader has passed the evaluation process and been accepted into the program, they will be provided with a funded account. The amount of funding provided will vary depending on the program, but traders can expect to have access to a significant amount of capital.
Withdrawals from the funded account can be made at any time, and traders can keep 100% of their profits up to $5,000 or $10,000 depending on their account type, and 80% of profits beyond. However, traders are also responsible for any losses incurred in the account, so it is important for traders to have a well-defined risk management strategy in place.
Education and Support
One of the standout features of the TopStep Funded Account is the education and support provided to traders. TopStepTrader provides a variety of coaching tools to help traders improve their skills and performance during the evaluation process. These tools include:
● Video Lessons: TopStepTrader provides a series of video lessons that cover various aspects of trading, including technical analysis, risk management, and trade management. These lessons are designed to provide traders with a comprehensive understanding of the concepts they need to know to pass the evaluation process and become a funded trader.
● Webinars: TopStep Trader also offers live webinars where traders can participate in interactive sessions with experienced traders. These webinars cover various topics such as market analysis, risk management, and trade management.
● Online Forums: TopStep Trader provides a community platform for traders to ask questions and share ideas and strategies with other traders. The platform is moderated by experienced traders who can provide guidance and advice.
● Mentoring Program: TopStep Trader offers a mentorship program where traders can get personalized guidance and advice from experienced traders. This can be done through one-on-one sessions or through small group sessions.
● Trade Review and Feedback: traders will be able to receive feedback on their trades and performance during the evaluation process, this feedback will help the traders to improve their performance.
● Risk Management Tools: TopStepTrader provides a series of risk management tools that traders can use to manage their trades and minimize potential losses.
The support provided is excellent, and traders can always get help when they need it. The customer support team is available via phone, email, and live chat, and they are always happy to help traders with any questions they may have.
Conclusion
The TopStep Funded Account is an excellent choice for aspiring traders who are looking to take their trading career to the next level. The program offers a significant amount of capital, and traders can keep 100% of their profits. The evaluation process is rigorous, ensuring that only traders with the necessary knowledge, skills, and discipline are accepted into the program.
The education and support provided by TopStepTrader is also excellent, and traders will have access to a community of other traders, and can receive guidance and support from experienced traders. Overall, the TopStep Funded Account is a great choice (check out our review of all the best funded stock trading accounts for traders who are looking to trade with real money and potentially earn real profits.
