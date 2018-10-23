Top 250 blockchain companies & startups

Ce classement alphabétique est provisoire : une mise à jour sera réalisée régulièrement.
This alphabetical classification is provisional: an update will be carried out regularly.
0, 1, 2, ..., 999, A
2getherbank
BANQUE
Banque ouverte et sécurisée, collaborative et démocratique, transparente et écologique, globale, automatisée, intégrée avec tous les services financiers existants, gérée sur une blockchain...
21
PAIEMENTS - Bitcoin Computer
21 is free software that turns any computer into a Bitcoin Computer. Once installed, it’s possible to get Bitcoin on any device in almost any country without a bank account or credit card.
"Install 21 Beta to quickly get some bitcoin on any device. Then, earn bitcoin on every HTTP request in the 21 Marketplace."
Abra
WALLET - Digital wallet that lives on your smartphone.
Abra is building a global digital asset-management system with retail-banking functionality that can handle payments and savings but doing it on the Bitcoin blockchain. Abra also serves as a mobile wallet that allows you to send and receive money worldwide.
Accenture
CONSULTING - Headquarters: Dublin. Markets served: Global.
Accenture is a leading global professional services company, providing a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations.
ACINQ
BITCOIN Produits & Services - Paris, France
"Founded in 2014, ACINQ is a French startup building products and services for the Bitcoin ecosystem. We are a team of four based in Paris. "
AgriLedger
AGRICULTURE
Blockchain for the Greater Good. Using Distributed Cryptoledger And Mobile Apps To Create A Circle Of Trust For Small Farmer Co-Operatives.
Aid:Tech
PLATEFORME
Airbitz
PLATEFORME
Airbitz is a single-signon security platform for blockchain apps.
Akasha International
RÉSEAU SOCIAL
A Next-Generation Social Media Network. Powered by the Ethereum world computer. Embedded into the Inter-Planetary File System
Align Commerce
PAIEMENTS & TRANSFERTS
We're the next gen #fintech Payment Service Provider. Powered by #blockchain #tech, we help small businesses get international/domestic payment faster & cheaper
AlphaPoint
BLOCKCHAIN STRATÉGIES - New York, PA & San Francisco
AlphaPoint helps institutions and companies to discover and implement blockchain strategies. It powers various exchanges around the world, including those for financial institutions. Alpha Point’s core solutions are a general-purpose permissioned blockchain solution, digital asset exchange, order routing, and an automatic market making exchange.
Antlink
Blockchain Cloud Platform
ANX
SERVICES - Headquarters: Hong Kong. Markets served: Global.
ANX International is a provider of blockchain-based software-as-a-service platforms and solutions.
AppliedBlockchain
CONSULTING
Apptera
SUPPLY CHAIN
Blockchain: The Next Big Thing in the Supply Chain.
ArcadeCity
COVOITURAGE
The ridesharing app running on tokens.
Ardor
BLOCKCHAIN-AS-A-SERVICE
Ardor is the next generation blockchain-as-a-service platform. It has been built on the successful Nxt technology and is designed with unlimited scalability, safe smart contracts, and customizable child chains. These features are designed to increase business profits, efficiency, and security.
Ascribe
PROPRIÉTÉ INTELLECTUELLE - USA
"Ascribe vous aide à enregistrer, archiver et partager vos œuvres numériques. Lorsque vous enregistrez une œuvre sur Ascribe, les conditions de la licence que vous avez sélectionnée seront enregistrées sur le blockchain. Ascribe vous permet de partager vos œuvres librement, tout en maintenant votre attribution."
Augur
PREDICTION
An Open-Source, Decentralized, Peer-to-Peer Prediction Market Platform.
Axoni
FINANCE
Capital Markets Technology.
Azure
BLOCKCHAIN-AS-A-SERVICE - Redmond, WA, USA
Azure is a solution from Microsoft that serves as a blockchain-as-a-service application that allows companies and organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain applications for numerous industries and processes. Azure offers pay-per-use pricing so you can get started with no up-front costs. Azure’s industry specific solutions will allow you to find a custom fit for your business.
B
B9lab is delivering Training, Advisory & Research on blockchain and decentralised applications.
Babb, Bank Account Based Blockchain
Babb: everyone is a bank.
Backfeed
Technology and new economic models to support free, large-scale, systematic collaboration. Based on a distributed governance model, Backfeed protocols make it possible for people to easily deploy and maintain decentralized applications and organizations that rely on the spontaneous and voluntary contribution of hundreds, thousands or millions of people
Bankymoon
Energy
BanQu
At BanQu, we are dedicated to ending extreme poverty. Our platform enables people anywhere in the world to build a secure and comprehensive economic identity on the blockchain, from a small business owner in Guatemala trying to get a microloan to a Syrian refugee desperate to have her skills recognized to rebuild her life.
Better Mortgage
Mortgages are one of the most competitive (if not the most competitive) financial products offered to consumers, and yet, most potential homeowners still have to deal with week-long wait times and a backlog of paper documentation.
BigChainDB
Meet BigchainDB. The scalable blockchain database.
Billon
An e-money platform based on distributed ledger technology that facilitates the secure transfer and holding of funds using a phone based app.
Bitcoin
Bitcoin is a payment system that was created by an unidentified programmer and was introduced in October 2008 and released as open-source software in 2009, serving as a digital asset and starting off the entire system of cryptocurrency and blockchain.
Bitcoin Services
Solution Bitcoin pour les commerçants
Bitfinex.com
Bitfinex is the world's leading bitcoin exchange. We offer platforms for trading and for providing and receiving financing. Try us!
Bitfinitum
Bitfinitum is creating a unique technology enterprise by building a platform to provide leadership and growth to drive the evolution and engagement in the blockchain industry. We will achieve this goal by consolidating a fragmented industry in order to drive marketing efficiency, increase access and improve market credibility.
BitFury
The Bitfury Group is the leading full service Blockchain technology company. We are a global team of experts in technology, business, communications & security.
BitGo
Making Digital Currencies Usable for Business
Bitit
L'achat de Bitcoin en ligne, simplement. Achetez des Bitcoins par carte bancaire en 10 minutes
Bitland
Bitland.World exists to provide the backbone in the effort to unlock land capital through the democratization of real property ownership utilizing leading edge technology.
L’ONG Bitland a annoncé le lancement d’un projet de cadastre numérique au Ghana en permettant aux propriétaires d’arpenter leurs terres via GPS et d’enregistrer leurs actes fonciers sur une blockchain.
Bitmark
The property system for the digital environment.
Bitmark is a distributed ownership registry that enables individuals to claim ownership over personal data and digital assets. Bitmark creates specialized blockchain technology to convert personal data and digital assets into property that can be sold, licensed or transferred peer-to-peer.
Bitpay
Get started with bitcoin payments.
BitPesa
Do business across Africa with easy FX and B2B Payments.
Bitso
El Puente a La Nueva Economía Digital. Compra y vende bitcoins con Pesos Mexicanos.
Bitseed
Bitseed is a plug-and-play Bitcoin full node device built in collaboration with a community of open source contributors.
BitStamp
Plateforme bitcoin.
Bitswift
"Estabilished in 2014, Bitswift Decentralized Applications Inc is a Canadian registered company offering ongoing development, support and business integration to bitswift. The goal of our company is to increase awareness globally about blockchain technologies, to help integrate business partners, support them and empower their platforms."
Bitt
Send and Receive Money. Faster. Cheaper. Smarter.
BitWadge
Remote Job Placement and Wage Management Solutions for Overseas Workers.
BitX
A cross-border money transfer service powered by digital currencies / blockchain technology.
Bity
Fournisseur de services. (ATM, etc.)
Bletchley
Project Bletchley by Microsoft - Blockchain infrastructure made easy.
Blink Innovation Limited
An insurance product with an automated claims process, which allows travellers to instantly book a new ticket on their mobile device in the event of a flight cancellation.
Block.io
"The most versatile and secure wallet for all your coins."
Blockai
COPYRIGHT
Blockapps
BlockApps STRATO is a scalable Ethereum compliant platform for rapid development, deployment and management of enterprise blockchain applications.
Blockchain
"Blockchain is comprised of talented, inspiring, and hardworking individuals from around the world. We share the passion to code, create, and ultimately build an open, accessible and fair financial future, one piece of software at a time. Together, we work hard, brainstorm nonstop, and brew endless coffee."
Blockchain Health
La start up californienne propose d’archiver les données médicales des individus travaillant avec des centres de recherches médicaux.
Blockchain Health is a software company based in San Francisco, California.
Blockchain Helix
Vision: "The blockchain technology represents the future of transactions. Middleman are not going to desappear, but their costs are going to drop, forcing transactions to be much cheaper than they actually are. Cross border transactions will take seconds instead of days to be settled. We are far away from a worldwide single currency. Several different currencies will be still necessary for a long time. Although we believe blockchain is going make a revolution across many intrustries, we believe some things are still missing."
Blockchain Solutions
Blockchain Solutions is a solutions design & development company specialized in blockchain technology. We assist companies willing to develop solutions based on blockchain technology or to explore its potential impact.
Blockchain Source
CONSULTING
Blockchain Tech Corp
We're working to bring increased transparency and efficiency to the election process with our Blockchain voting technology.
Blockchainiz
Blockchainiz simplifie la connexion des process banque et assurance à la blockchain : gestion de titres non cotés, flux interbancaires, cycle de vie de contrats d’assurance-vie ou encore gestion de l’identité numérique sont automatisés.
BlockCypher
BlockCypher is the infrastructure fabric for blockchain applications. Powering blockchains in the cloud. Easily build reliable blockchain applications with our Blockchain Web Services: http://dev.blockcypher.com
Blockness
Blockness: Blockchains For Business. Blockness est une société de services qui apporte des stratégies et des solutions en technologie blockchain.
Blockpharma
Solution blockchain de traçabilité des médicaments et de lutte contre la contrefaçon.
Blockseer
Blockstack
Decentralized Internet. Blockstack is Making the Decentralized Internet Possible.
Blockstack is a movement to build the decentralized internet - a movement of engineers, designers, and entrepreneurs from around the world deeply committed to the future of the internet as a bastion of innovation, freedom, and economic inclusion.
Blockstream
"We believe in the potential of bitcoin and blockchain technology to have a significant, positive social impact." Blockstream focuses on developing and deploying sidechains, which is a technology that was invented to extend the capabilities of Bitcoin’s blockchain. Sidechains are inteded to create new models of trust to extend and improve Bitcoin properties.
Blocktech
Explore the unlimited applications of blockchain technology.
Blockverify
Blockchain Based Anti-Counterfeit Solution. Introducing transparency to supply chains.
Bloq
Bloq maintains a deep open source ethos, built from decades of open source experience. Bloq also strives to lower the cost and operational barriers for companies to build and innovate with blockchain-enabled technology.
Bluzelle
Bluzelle provides blockchain powered applications for banks and insurance companies to improve their business operations. Their platform has real-time payments, smart contracts, and records management built in.
bonify
A startup founded in 2015 by alumni of Zalando and McKinsey. The company offers consumers free access to their credit score, before allowing that user to upload other financial data.
Bokk
Enregistrez sur la blockchain.
BTC-E
Bitcoin/Litecoin exchange
Bud
An online platform and app which allows users to manage their financial products, with personalised insights, on a single dashboard. Bud's marketplace introduces relevant services which users can interact with through API integrations.
Bytecoin
FINANCE
Bytecoin devs specialized in system, network programming, cross-platform development, cryptography, P2P networks. Working on digital assets, smart contracts.
C
Cambridge Blockchain
IDENTITÉ - London, UK
Identity Compliance Simplified. Cambridge Blockchain puts control of personal identity data back in the hands of the end user. Our platform allows financial institutions to meet the strictest new data privacy rules, eliminate redundant identity compliance checks and improve the customer experience.
(le) Cercle du Coin
ASSOCIATION
"Il nous a semblé nécessaire de proposer une Association pour unir et faire résonner des voix audibles et fortes, pour la défense et l’illustration des cryptomonnaies par la publication d’écrits de qualité, l’organisation d’évènements originaux et la multiplication de rencontres fructueuses, mais aussi par une présence médiatique plus importante, représentant vraiment la communauté francophone existante."
Cex
BITCOIN CHANGE
Bitcoin Exchange, Trading BTC USD, BTC EUR
Chain
FINANCE
Enabling a new medium for assets. Chain partners with leading organizations to build blockchain networks that transform markets.
Chainalysis
Chain of Things
ASSOCIATION
Advancing innovation in blockchain & Internet of Things. Chain of Things (CoT) employs research-led Case Studies to explore blockchain and IoT. Our focus is to secure IoT using features in blockchain technology and to identify and develop applications in which blockchain and IoT combined can enhance a particular area of industry.
ChainOrchestra
IOT & BLOCKCHAIN
ChainOrchestra conceives, develops and operates Enterprise Distributed Ledgers (blockchains) for the Internet of Things
ChronoBank
RECRUTEMENT
ChronoBank.io est un projet blockchain ambitieux et de grande envergure visant à perturber les industries RH / recrutement / finance de la même façon qu'Uber a perturbé le secteur des taxis.
CipherTrace
CipherTrace develops forensic tools and security for the Blockchain, Bitcoin, and crypto currency markets.
Circle
PAIEMENTS
Pay friends (& get paid) with a text or email. Free! Download Circle Pay to split the tab, chip in for a gift, ask mom for rent, etc. Tweet @AskCircle for help.
Citizens Advice
PLATEFORME D'AVIS - Londres
A semi-automated advice tool which allows debt advisers and clients to compare the key features of available debt solutions.
Clearmatics
CLEARING
Here is the future of clearingWe are developing the next generation clearing machines using decentralised asset ledgers and programmable assets.
Coinbase
FINANCE - San Francisco, CA
Our mission is to create an open financial system for the world. Coinbase est la plate-forme la plus populaire au monde pour acheter et vendre des bitcoins et des ethereums.
Coinizy
CARTE BANCAIRE VIRTUELLE
"Obtenez votre carte bancaire virtuelle VISA pour 0.5$, en 10 secondes. Pas de papier à fournir, pas de livraison à attendre. Achetez et rechargez votre carte en utilisant la monnaie numérique la plus populaire au monde."
Coinmixer
ANONYMOUS BITCOIN
"CoinMixer.net mixes your Bitcoins with the coins of other users, making them untraceable and anonymous. Even if you are not doing anything illegal, you should always use a mixer to anonymize your coins, or you run the risk of having them connected to unlawful activity by a previous owner of the Bitcoins. We enable you to quickly, safely, and anonymously mix your Bitcoins."
CoinsPH
PAIEMENTS
The easiest way to pay and get paid. Load your phone, pay bills, and receive money from anyone. Take extra time with your morning coffee, and skip the lines. We'll do the rest for you. Coins.ph is on a mission to make your everyday life simpler, more pleasant, and more rewarding.
Coinx
Welcome to a New Age of Financial Technologies.
Colony
DAO
DAO - decentralized autonomous organization, that replicates a company, except instead of being managed by fallible individuals, Colony harnesses the wisdom of the crowd using AI to make sure that the right things get done by the right people, at the right time. Now people can convene and collaborate on large scale projects, even startups, and have a way to manage and measure productivity, as well as provide the means for people to get paid. Colony allows creators to stock value in their own cryptocurrency called “nectar”.
COLU
PAIEMENTS
Colu provides a comprehensive solution for creating local currencies for smart economies using blockchain technology.
ConsenSys
SERVICES
The mission of ConsenSys is to create simplified and automated decentralized applications (dApps) to facilitate peer-to-peer transactions and exchanges.
ContextLabs
SÉCURITÉ
Context Labs sees the next era of Internet commerce enabling a new paradigm of one-on-one supplier-to-consumer relationships.
Copyrobo
NOTARISATION
Create Evidence in Under 60 Seconds. Electronically timestamp and publish your work from your favorite platforms on your favorite websites.
Counterparty
PLATEFORME
Counterparty extends Bitcoin’s functionality by “writing in the margins” of regular Bitcoin transactions, opening the door for innovation and advanced features not possible with ordinary Bitcoin software.
Credits
PLATEFORME
"Now access the full power of Credits through our newly launched cloud-hosted blockchain framework.
Build and launch your blockchain app or service in 3 easy steps."
Crypti
Voir LISK
Crypto4all:crypto4all.com
Consulting, trainings and payment solutions in Blockchain Technology.
Category: Blockchain / Bitcoin
Founded: 2015
Employees: 1 to 10
Headquarters: Paris
Country: France
CryptoCash
BITCOIN
CryptoCompare
CHANGE
We are your entry point into the digital currency space. Live charts & prices, guides, mining, exchanges, wallets, portfolios and much more.
Cubichain Technologies
INDUSTRIE - Headquarters: Cypress, California. Markets served: USA and International.
Blockchain Technologies for the Additive Manufacturing Industry.
Cubichain Technologies are developers of blockchain technologies for the additive manufacturing industry.
CZAM
DIGITAL ASSETS
D, E
D+H
PAIEMENTS - Headquarters: New York. Markets served: Global.
D+H (formerly Fundtech) is a provider of transaction banking software that facilitates global and domestic payments, along with financial messaging, corporate cash management and merchant services.
Dash
PAIEMENTS
Dash [DASH] is a secure blockchain-based global financial network with available private transactions. Quite simply, Dash is Digital Cash.
Decent
PRESSE / MEDIA
DECENT: Blockchain Content Distribution Platform
Digital Asset
BLOCKCHAIN SOLUTIONS - New York, USA
Digital Asset builds distributed, encrypted straight through processing tools. Our technology improves efficiency, security, compliance and settlement speed.
Digix
ASSETS
The Smart Asset Company
Docoon
IDENTITÉ
Technologie unique de validation de pièces d'identité et officielles, et de signature numérique avec saisie de graphie de l'utilisateur, complétée avec un interfaçage bitcoin.
Dogechain
DOGECOIN BLOCKCHAIN EXPLORER
A Block.io company.
Due
PAIEMENTS - Palo Alto, CA
Due offers digital wallet currency capability and a blockchain platform for making secure, zero-cost payments around the world for individuals and businesses. Due also offers numerous other applications through blockchain that records these cryptocurrency transactions including a digital ebank.
DXMarkets
SOLUTIONS - Headquarters: Singapore. Markets served: Europe and Asia.
DXMarkets builds blockchain-based products for the financial services industry in areas covering capital markets, investment, payments and digital identity.
Dynamis
ASSURANCE - UK
Elliptic
The global standard for blockchain intelligence.
e-mProvement
SERVICES
Formation, consulting et applications bitcoin.
e-Vote
VOTE
Ethereum blockchain based. Ukraine.
Earthport
FINANCE - London, England
Global payment services for banks and business at the vanguard of the digital economy.
"Seamlessly manage payments globally through a single relationship with Earthport, reducing cost and complexity to meet your customers evolving expectations of cost, speed and transparency."
electriCChain
ÉNERGIE
An Open Solar energy generation data project with an initial focus on verifying and publishing data from the 7 million solar energy generators globally on an open Blockchain. A public tool to monitor solar energy globally in near real time. The ElectriCChain project supports the development of open standards and tools to publish and read solar electricity generation data using the SolarCoin BlockChain and/or other blockchain technologies.
Elliptic
FRAUDE / BLOCKCHAIN INTELLIGENCE
We identify illicit activity on the Bitcoin blockchain, for financial institutions and law enforcement agencies.
Emercoin
PLATEFORME
Distributed blockchain services for business and personal use. Emercoin is one of the world's leading digital currency and blockchain platforms. Emercoin allows users to exchange money and valuable information, anywhere in the world, at any time, quickly, securely and affordably.
Enerchain
ENERGY TRADE
Enigma
PROTECTION DONNÉES PRIVÉES
Run Code On Encrypted Data. Secure data & protect privacy without compromising functionality.
Enigma is a decentralized cloud platform with guaranteed privacy. Private data is stored, shared and analyzed without ever being fully revealed to any party. Secure multi-party computation, empowered by the blockchain, is the magical technology behind it.
Epigraph
SERVICES
Epigraph: epi: epi – upon, in addition + graph: graphein – to write
Empowering People & Economies. Transparency & trust are the building blocks of society and economics.
"Headquartered in Austin, we are extending the power of blockchain technology to build transparent, tamper-proof, next generation title registration solutions for domestic and international organizations."
Epiphyte
FINANCE INFRASTRUCTURE - London & New York
A payments service provider that aims to provide cross-border payments using blockchain technology.
Eris Industries : voir Monax.
Etherchain
ETHEREUM BLOCKCHAIN EXPLORER
Ethereum Network Stats.
Ethereum
PLATEFORME - Zoug, Suisse
Open source platform to write and distribute decentralized applications. Ethereum uses smart contracts which are essentially applications that are run exactly how they are programmed without any possibilities of fraud, 3rd party interference, or downtime.
Eureka
FORMATION
"Découvrir la blockchain et les crypto-monnaies."
Everex
PLATEFORME
Everex. Blockchain Remittance and Digital Assets Platform. Built on Ethereum
Everledger
TRAÇABILITÉ - UK
Everledger is a permanent, digital, global ledger that tracks and protects diamonds and other valuable items over their life journey.
Everstore
SERVICES
"The distributed database protocol. Blockchains are flipping the script on the financial world, and yet we’re still just scratching the surface of their true technological potential. If it were a student it’s report card would surely read “gifted, but must try harder”. What we have - for the first time in history - is a distributed data store without central authority or a single point of failure; constantly working to reach consensus to continually agree upon a common, permanent, record of immutable open data."
F, G, H, I, J
Factom
PLATEFORME
Factom - Making the World's Systems Honest
Filament
NETWORK
Fintricity
SERVICES / CONSULTING
Flexepin
PLATEFORME PAIEMENTS
Fluent : voir HIJRO
FINANCE
Flux
VOTE
FollowMyVote
VOTE
Fortum
ÉNERGIE
France Blocktech
ASSOCIATION
Association française de l'écosystème blockchain & distributed ledgers.
Galois
SOLUTIONS
Gatecoin
PLATEFORME ECHANGES Bitcoin & Altcoins - Hong-Kong
Gem Health
Healthcare blockchain
Gemini
CHANGE
Goochain
BITCOIN BLOCKCHAIN - SEARCH ENGINE
Govcoin Limited
SMART MONEY SYSTEMS
GridSingularity
ÉNERGY
Guartime
SECURITY
HAshCove
SOLUTIONS
Helperbit
DONATIONS
HIJRO (ex FLUENT)
FINANCE
Hikitag
AUTHENTIFICATION - TRAÇABILITÉ
Horizon
PLATEFORME
Huobi
BITCOIN SERVICES
Hyperledger
PLATEFORME
HYPR
BIOMÉTRIE / SÉCURITÉ
iconomi
PLATEFORME
Identitii
IDENTITÉ
identitii is re-inventing the way that information is exchanged in correspondent
banking using tokens and Distributed Ledger Technology. identitii’s patented
tokenisation technology allows both parties of a payment transaction to be verified
in real-time. Tokenised blockchain is the tamperproof, trusted future of KYC /
AML / CTF.
Identity Mind
IDENTITÉ
iEx.ec
CLOUD
InTech
InTech est une société de conseil, expertise et réalisation de projets IT. Avec plus de 100 ingénieurs, InTech aide ses clients à créer des services innovants basés sur les nouvelles technologies et travaille sur la technologie blockchain depuis 2013. InTech est une société filliale du groupe POST Luxembourg et est confondateur des projets Infrachain et FundsDLT
Inchain
ASSURANCE
InviroHub
ÉNERGIE
iSolve, LLC
Healthcare blockchain
IOTA
IOT BLOCKCHAIN
"Iota is a completely decentralized micro-transactions cryptocurrency developed specifically for the ever-growing Internet-of-Things ecosystem. It's built on top of a new and novel innovation called ‘Tangle’, instead of a regular blockchain. This allows iota to remain extremely lightweight and efficient in the face of scalability issues that affect other platforms."
iprotus
SERVICES
iroha
PLATEFORME BLOCKCHAIN
Issufy
PLATEFORME IPOs
A web-based software platform that streamlines the overall Initial Public Offering (IPO) distribution process for investors, issuing companies and their advisors.
Itbit
CHANGE
Bitcoin Trading Services Built for Financial Institutions and Active Traders.
JAXX
INTERFACE (IHM) & Wallet
Your blockchain interface
K, L, M, N, O
Kadena
Kadena delivers private blockchain technology to industry, with the first scalable BFT-consensus smart-contract solution.
Kaiko
"The Bitcoin data store. Kaiko organizes Bitcoin's information to help businesses succeed by providing data, insights and services."
KeeeX
KeeeX delivers Data & Business Processes Blockchain Trust solutions and Secure Collaboration applications that leave Data on your Side
Komodo
Komodo aims at being the new standard for cryptocurrency security and anonymity.
Kraken Exchange
Join traders from around the world benefiting from our intuitive platform. Tweet @krakensupport for help and email press@kraken.com for media inquiries.
KrypC
KrypC Technologies Pvt, Ltd is a distributed ledger technology solutions and services provider focused on accelerating the implementation of enterprise blockchain solutions. Using a proprietary development stack and customized blockchain implementation framework, KrypC help businesses realize the benefits from blockchain adoption across various protocols.
Labo Blockchain
Recherche, Conseil, Développement, Formation Blockchain.
LaZooz
La’Zooz is a decentralized organization.
"Anyone can contribute towards the establishment of its goals in whatever way he or she believes would be best. Tasks are carried out within autonomous, self-defined circles or teams. Each circle can consist of any number of individuals (including a single person) collaborating together towards well-defined goals, and holding their own (perhaps multisig) wallet to promote the circle’s tasks. Once a circle delivers their contribution, the La’Zooz community as a whole evaluates this contribution and as an expression of appreciation reimburses the circle’s wallet with zooz tokens accordingly. "
Ledger
Ledger - The trust platform bridging the blockchain to the physical world - Hardware wallets - Hardware Security Modules - Hardware Oracles
Ledger Labs
Lemonade
Assurance collaborative
Lexington innovations
Lexington Innovations provides new technology solutions to the capital markets industry.
Lisk
Lisk is a blockchain application and sidechain platform, providing a full stack solution for JavaScript. It is one of the best cryptocurrency user experiences because ti has a manageable user interface and integrated App Directory. It is focused on becoming the standard for blockchain apps and custom blockchains developed in JavaScript.
lo3energy
Energy
LoyyalCorp
The Internet of Loyalty. loyyal is the universal loyalty and rewards platform, built with blockchain and smart contract technology. It introduces interoperability to the currently fragmented industry, multi-branded coalitions, superior program liability management and dynamic issuance/redemption options customized for each unique relationship.
Luxoft
Leveraging Blockchain technology. Blockchain is one of the most dynamic and disruptive forces in the technology landscape today. As it continues to develop, there are clear opportunities for our clients to streamline their systems, from identity management, back office/trade settlement and reconciliation to reference data, financial instruments and supply chain management.
Lykke
Trade FX and Digital Assets.
MaidSafe
The New Decentralized Internet. Create your first SAFE website, store private data, host websites and share public data!
MedRec
Electronic Medical Records on the Blockchain
Mieux gérer et sécuriser l’accès au dossier médical partagé (DMP), grâce au système de « smart contracts »
Mercatox
"We are planning to provide not just a service with different abilities, but create a new financial market in the digital world.
Nowadays we surrounded by different kinds and types of electronic money systems. We connected them all on a single platform."
Mesosphere
Building the operating system for datacenters, based on @ApacheMesos.
Moin
MOIN was founded in 2016 and is a blockchain-enabled global money transfer service.
Monax
Monax leverages a distributed application platform that incorporates blockchain technology to help companies create modular applications that meet the high demands of enterprise-grade ecosystem applications.
Monero
Monero Stack Exchange is a question and answer site for developers and users of the secure, private and untraceable cryptocurrency Monero.
Monetas
Monetas is building the infrastructure for a free and prosperous world.
The Monetas platform connects everyone — including the world’s billions of unbanked — to the global economy, and provides access to the full spectrum of financial services from a mobile phone — thereby boosting wealth creation and quality of life.
The Monetas platform enables financial institutions and central banks to roll out the most advanced, efficient financial infrastructure and services — thereby boosting financial inclusion and economic growth.
Moneytis
The best way to send money abroad. Compare, choose, transfer.
Motivian
Motivian S.A. is a trusted software integrator serving customers in the financial services, telecom operator markets, retail and FMCG, and in the government sector. Motivian also participates in many EU Research & Development projects along with academic and enterprise partners.
Mount10
Mphasis
Mphasis Ltd is a USD 1.25 billion global service provider, delivering technology-based solutions across industries, including Banking & Capital Markets, Insurance, Manufacturing, Communications, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Transportation & Logistics, Retail & Consumer Goods, Energy & Utilities and Governments around the world. Mphasis’ integrated service offerings in Applications, Infrastructure Services and Business Process Outsourcing help organizations adapt to changing market conditions and derive maximum value from IT investments.
Multichain
Multichain helps organizations to rapidly build applications on blockchains and shared ledgers for a number of applications and processes across a wide range of industries.
MUSE Blockchain
The Foundation of the Music Industry’s New Eco System. A Blockchain specifically tailored for the Music Industry.
Nem
NEM is a cryptocurrency and a peer-to-peer platform that provides services like payments, messaging, asset trading and smart contracts.
Netki
Netki's Wallet Name Service translates easy to remember names like 'myname.wallet.bit' into Bitcoin (and other digital currency) wallet addresses.
Neuroware
From our offices in Kuala Lumpur, Neuroware is a team of technologists that helps organisations and individuals explore, adopt, and implement distributed ledger technology. Graduates from Batch 9 of the infamous 500 Startups accelerator, we also develop tools, training, and protocols for businesses that want to benefit from the blockchains.
New banking
NewBanking is centralising Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering
(AML) compliance, adding more security and protection of personal consumer data,
accessing 3.8 billion payment cards worldwide. Customers are companies receiving
payments under the Anti-Money Laundry and fight against terror legislation, such as
e-money companies, gaming and payment solutions.
Nimbrix
"Asset management companies spend hundreds of millions of pounds on software to run their business. Working with an industry consortium, Nimbrix is building a cheaper, more efficient alternative using the latest technology, including blockchain, enterprise cloud hosting and an open, API-driven architecture."
Nivaura
A platform that uses automation and blockchain for issuance and lifecycle management of private placement securities.
Noble
The Next Generation Bank.
Numerai
Taking financial data, aggregating it, regularizing it via machine learning, and then providing it to anonymous data scientists paid in bitcoin sounds a bit like science fiction. Numerai has been doing it for two years.
Nutmeg
Changing consumer behavior when it comes to finances is not particularly easy (there’s a reason there are about a dozen personal finance management and investment apps vying for the top slot), but startups like Nutmeg are making pretty decent strides.
Nxt
NXT is an open source, decentralized crypto platform that is innovative, can be used for many applications through its blockchain ledger framework, and is secure and easy to use.
OmniLayer
The OMNI Foundation standardizes, protects, and promotes the use of the Omni Protocol to benefit Bitcoin protocol users all over the world.
Onename
Onename permet de se créer une « identité virtuelle » sur internet via la blockchain : cela ressemble à un compte Facebook qui permet d’ouvrir des comptes sans avoir à renseigner d’adresse e-mail, d’identifiant ou de mot de passe, mais l’identité n’est pas centralisée sur les serveurs d’une société, mais sur la blockchain. Seul son propriétaire peut y accéder au moyen d’une clé privée.
Onename built on Blockstack. Blockstack is a new decentralized internet where users own their data and apps run on their devices. Get a Blockstack identity today.
OpenBazaar
"OpenBazaar is a different way to do online commerce. Instead of visiting a website, you download and install a program on your computer that directly connects you to other people looking to buy and sell goods and services with you. This peer to peer network isn't controlled by any company or organization - it's a community of people who want to engage in trade directly with each other."
Openchain
Openchain is an open source distributed ledger technology that helps organizations that want to issue and manage digital assets in a secure, scalable way. Every transaction on the ledger is digitally signed like with Bitcoin.
Othera
Redefining the way financial services providers minimise risk and increase leverage of credit and asset backed securities
Otonomos
A platform that represents private companies’ shares electronically on the blockchain, enabling them to manage shareholdings, conduct bookbuilding online and facilitate transfers.
Oval
An app which helps users to build up savings by putting aside small amounts of money. These savings can then be used to pay off existing loans early. Oval will be working with Oakam, a consumer credit firm, and a number of their customers during the test period.
OXT
OXT is a tool designed for Exploratory Blockchain Analysis of the bitcoin ledger. OXT is the "Other eXploration Tool" and it should become the "Open eXploration Tool" in the future.
P, Q, R
Patria Digitalis
COOPÉRATIVE
Patientory
Healthcare blockchain
Paymium
BITCOIN BANQUE
Paystand
PAIEMENTS
Business Payments for the Digital Age.
PeerNova
SERVICES
Plex
PLATEFORME
Poloniex
CHANGE
PokitDok
Healthcare blockchain
PowerLedger
ÉNERGIE
Provenance
TRAÇABILITÉ
Pufin
AUTHENTIFICATION
Purse
COMPARATEUR
Quantoz
PAIEMENTS
Qubit
QuBitcoin is a free, open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized.
Raisin
Making the right investments is a key part of financial health for consumers, but so are savings — making the choosing of the right savings product quite important. Raisin (previously SavingsGlobal) is working on it.
R3CEV
CONSORTIUM
Revelator
MUSIQUE - Industrie musicale
Ripple
FINANCE - PAIEMENTS
Regio IT
SERVICES
RSK - Rootstock
Internet of Value
COOPÉRATIVE
Patientory
Healthcare blockchain
Paymium
BITCOIN BANQUE
Paystand
PAIEMENTS
Business Payments for the Digital Age.
PeerNova
SERVICES
Plex
PLATEFORME
Poloniex
CHANGE
PokitDok
Healthcare blockchain
PowerLedger
ÉNERGIE
Provenance
TRAÇABILITÉ
Pufin
AUTHENTIFICATION
Purse
COMPARATEUR
Quantoz
PAIEMENTS
Qubit
QuBitcoin is a free, open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized.
Raisin
Making the right investments is a key part of financial health for consumers, but so are savings — making the choosing of the right savings product quite important. Raisin (previously SavingsGlobal) is working on it.
R3CEV
CONSORTIUM
Revelator
MUSIQUE - Industrie musicale
Ripple
FINANCE - PAIEMENTS
Regio IT
SERVICES
RSK - Rootstock
Internet of Value
S, T
Safeshare
ASSURANCE - UK
Saldo
ASSURANCE - Mexique
Scorechain
BITCOIN ANALYSE
Analyse de la Blockchain Bitcoin
Setl
FINANCE - Real-time blockchain settlement.
Setl permet de remplacer les dépositaires centraux de titres, les chambres de compensation et les systèmes de règlement livraison.
Settlemint
SERVICES - Headquarters: Belgium. Markets served: Worldwide
SettleMint helps organizations to take advantage of the benefits of blockchain and adjacent technologies, whether they are looking to create efficiency gains, to extend existing products and services to new clients or to completely reinvent an existing business model from the ground up.
ShapeShift.io
CHANGE
Exchange between digital assets instantly, no account required.
ShoCard
IDENTITÉ - Carte d'identité digitale
Enregistrement des données issues des documents d’identité pour les besoins des contrôles aux aéroports ou autres moyens de transport.
ShoCard is a digital identity card you use through a mobile app.
It's the one identity verification system that works the way consumers and businesses need it to for security, privacy, and always-on fraud protection.
Skuchain
FINANCE & B2B
SKUChain builds blockchain based products for B2B trade and supply chain finance. In today's supply chain, buyers and sellers have relationships with each other and their bank. Banks have relationships with each other. Tomorrow's supply chain maintains the same direct connections, plus complete trustable visibility into the flow of goods and the flow of money.
Skry
BLOCKCHAIN INTELLIGENCE
The Convergence of Blockchain, Big Data and Artificial Intelligence.
Slock.it
IOT Solutions
For Blockchain + IoT Solutions. "Slock.it brings the benefits of the Blockchain - transparency, security and auditablity - to real-world objects. Our technology can be embedded in almost any device and the first prototypes are already in the hands of developers."
Smart Ledger
SMART CONTRACTS
Distributed Ledger stack for Intelligent Smart Contracts.
Solarcoin
ÉNERGIE
Solcrypto
DIGITAL ASSETS
"Digital assets for a future earth. Imagine a future where people produce solar energy, then they trade the value of that energy at the click of a button. Additionally, they earn interest on that value. Solar energy becomes even more valuable, a virtuous cycle starts."
SolidX
FINANCE
Blockchain Financial Instruments.
www.sofocle.com
Custom Blockchain Application Development
Skuchain
SUPPLY CHAIN
Blockchain Technology for Collaborative Commerce
Steem
PLATEFORME RÉSEAU SOCIAL
Steem is a blockchain-based social media platform where anyone can earn rewards.
Stellar
RESEAU
Money could move like email. Stellar is a free, open-source network that lets anyone build low-cost financial products for their community. Stellar is a platform that connects banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost.
Storj
CLOUD
Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform based on Bitcoin's blockchain technology where anyone can sell their extra hard drive space.
Stratis
Stratis is a powerful and flexible Blockchain Development Platform designed for the needs of real world financial services and businesses.
Stratumn
SERVICES - Paris, France
Introducing Trusted Workflows. Secure processes between partners through blockchain technology.
Our mission is to help people and businesses trust each other by using the power of cryptography and distributed networks.
Streami
PLATEFORME
Blockchain remittance middleware and infra provider for financial service providers.
Swave
A micro savings app that provides an across-account view; enables a round-up service every time a user spends money and calculates an affordable savings amount based on the user’s spending behaviour.
Symbiont
ARCHIVAGE
Symbiont is bridging the gap between the emerging blockchain ecosystem and Wall Street, with the first issuance and trading platform for Smart Securities®
Synereo
SERVICES
Synereo | We're fundamentally redesigning the way the Internet works – so that it works for everyone.
T0
CRYPTO-FINANCE
The Trade IS the settlement.
Tascet
IDENTITÉ
Private Blockchain Number™
Teambrella
ASSURANCE - Russie
Get insurance that is fair and transparent.
Tendermint
PLATEFORME
Bringing simplicity, security, and speed to the world's blockchains.
Tezos
PLATEFORME
Tezos is the first and only blockchain implementation operating with decentralized governance.
Thingchain------ Voir SKUCHAIN
SUPPLY CHAIN
Tierion
MEDICAL / PREUVE
Blockchain proof engine. Create a universally verifiable proof of any data, file, or business process.
TradeBlock
OUTILS
Blockchain Enterprise Tools.
Tradle
An app and web-based service that creates personal or commercial identity and verifiable documents on a distributed ledger. In partnership with Aviva they will provide a system for automated customer authentication.
Tramonex
An e-money platform based on distributed ledger technology that facilitates the use of “smart contracts” to transfer donations to a charity.
TransActive Grid
ÉNERGIE - Peer-to-Peer Energy Transaction & Distributed Energy Resource Control
TransActive Grid is a community energy market enabled by the blockchain. It is a joint venture between LO3 Energy and ConsenSys.
Le projet, basé sur l'énergie renouvelable et l'économie du partage, utilise la blockchain pour acheter et vendre de l'énergie solaire. Il s’agit de donner la possibilité aux citoyens de se réapproprier leur production énergétique, par l’établissement de mini communautés énergétiques autonomes.
Torwallet
WALLET - ANONYMOUS BITCOIN WALLET
TORWallet features a built-in Bitcoin tumbler for automatically anonymizing any Bitcoins in your wallet. TorWallet never stores logs or client information. IP addresses are deleted every 30 seconds. We do not respond to any request for information from any authority under any circumstances. TORWallet offers fast load times, state-of-the-art Bitcoin security features, multisig offline cold storage, and much more.
U, V, W, X, Y, Z
Ubitquity
UBITQUITY - The Blockchain-Secured Platform for Real Estate Transactions
UJO
"We’re building a home for artists that allows them to own and control their creative content and be paid directly for sharing their musical talents with the world."
Unocoin
Start buying and selling bitcoin through your Indian bank account.
uphold
Join the world's fastest growing platform for moving, transacting and holding any form of money or commodity. Instantly and securely.
Vanbex
Vanbex Group is a blockchain professional services firm established in 2013, delivering innovative application development, product strategy, management consulting, and investment marketing.
Veem
Creating the next generation of cross-border payments isn’t easy, but luckily, we have cryptocurrency. Startups like Veem are using it to allow small businesses to send or receive payments across the globe using local currency.
Veredictum
Sydney startup Veredictum has launched a blockchain-based manuscript protection platform, aiming to shield creatives from having their ideas stolen before they sign on the dotted line.
Voatz
Vote
VoteWatcher
Vote
Wave
Blockchain for Supply Chains
Waves
Wavesplatform - Blockchain for the people.
Wekeep
"Mutuelle décentralisée. Avec wekeep.io, les assureurs c'est vous"
Woleet
Blockchain Everything. La puissance de la Blockchain au service de vos données.
"L'objectif de Woleet est de construire des outils accessibles à tous qui permettent de profiter pleinement des énormes avantages qu'offre la technologie Bitcoin. Pour cela, nous nous attachons à effectuer une veille technologique constante afin d'assimiler les évolutions de protocole pour les transformer en cas d'usages concrets chez nos clients."
Xapo
Interested in getting started with Bitcoin? Make a smooth transition from fiat to digital money! Xapo provides the tools you need to purchase bitcoins, then manage them through our easy-to-use online wallet, spend them with a swipe of the Xapo Debit Card, or store them in Xapo's free, ultra-secure Vault.
Xentaurs
Next-Gen Consulting and Systems Integrator for the Digital World.
Zcash
Privacy technology for blockchains. Zcash is the first open, permissionless financial system employing zero-knowledge security.
Zcash offers total payment confidentiality, while still maintaining a decentralized network using a public blockchain. Unlike Bitcoin, Zcash transactions automatically hide the sender, recipient, and value of all transactions on the blockchain. Only those with the correct view key can see the contents. Users have complete control and can opt-in to provide others with their view key at their discretion.
Zcash transactions do not depend on the cooperation of other parties.
Zerado
Zerado enables clients to address challenges within their legacy infrastructure, develop new customer proposition and enter new markets. Our solutions reduce risk and achieve radical improvements in cost- performance; the approach is reinforced with a focus on regulation and governance.
CRYPTO-MONNAIES, MONNAIES NUMERIQUES, CRYPTOCURRENCIES
CRYTOCURRENCIES - TOP 100
Anoncoin
Anoncoin is a peer-to-peer proof-of-work cryptocurrency that was launched in 2013 to focus on offering privacy and anonymity for its users. Anoncoin is primarily used in “Darknets” which are often associated with illegal substances. Anoncoin claims that it will be available “no matter what the authorities do”. It is probably in your best interest to avoid this digital currency.
AsicCoin
A cryptocurrency, made for Asics. It is a coin made for ASICs! Do you have some Asiccoin to spare? Then please donate at A65eADgKgHvM1iVz6c4xnKypR3HNWX2dNz
Atencoin
Atencoin is a first-generation, identity-based compliant digital currency. It is headed up by the National Aten Coin (NAC) Foundation, an organization that supports the identification of based block chain technology and digital currencies.
AuraroCoin
Auroracoin: a cryptocurrency for Iceland - a community effort toward economic freedom.
Bitfoo
Bitfoo is a Bitcoin technology company that is based in Hong Kong. The company’s mission is to make cryptocurrency accessible and useful for everyone, offering digital wallet capabilities for storing and using cryptocurrency.
BitPagos
La primera plataforma de pagos en Bitcoin de América Latina.
BitPagos is designed for the Latin American financial markets, offering a way to accept and use Bitcoins as another cryptocurrency for merchants and businesses throughout the region.
BlackCoin
BlackCoin is a peer-to-peer digital currency with a distributed, decentralized public ledger, which unlike those of traditional banks is viewable and easily audited by anyone.
Blakecoin
Blakecoin is an experimental cryptographic digital currency that enables payments to anyone around the world. It uses peer-to-peer technology to manage transactions and issue coins.
Cloakcoin
CloakCoin is a cryptocurrency that’s designed to facilitate anonymous and trustless decentralized transfers with Proof-of-Stake-Anonymous transfers (PoSA). In addition, CloakCoin provides a super secure and anonymous platform for decentralized marketplace trading with OneMarket.
CryptoBullion
Crypto Bullion is a second generation crypto-currency designed to emulate the properties and supply of gold. It’s the first crypto-currency to display all of the properties of money, while providing the bearer with interest for holding it. Crypto Bullion is also the first to employ its pioneering Proof-of-Stake-Participation (PoSP) algorithm which has taken the strength of traditional proof-of-stake implementations, extreme energy efficiency, and injected revolutionary designs to configure the algorithm for maximum security and function.
Curecoin
CureCoin is a CryptoCurrency based on coupling SHA-256 Mining and Folding@Home Protein Folding.
Decred
An open, progressive, and self-funding cryptocurrency with a system of community-based governance integrated into its blockchain.
Deutsche eMark
Deutsche eMark is a German-based cryptocurrency. Die eMark ist eine digitale Währung welche mit Hilfe der sogenannten "Blockchain" arbeitet. Eine Blockchain ist zunächst ein digitales Netzwerk. In diesem Netzwerk können sich zwei Menschen direkt Werte übermitteln, bspw Geld gegen Aktien.
Digitalcoin
Digitalcoin is a decentralized peer-to-peer cryptographic medium of exchange that is not controlled by any central authority. Digitalcoin is designed for security, stability, and ease of use. This regard for stability is inherent in the design of the economy and in the spirit of the community.
Digitalnote
Privacy protected decentralized open source cryptocurrency. Encrypted untraceable messages and 1st blockchain deposits. Ahead of Bitcoin.
Dogechain
DOGECOIN BLOCKCHAIN EXPLORER
A Block.io company.
Dogecoin
Dogecoin is an open source peer-to-peer cryptocurrency, favored by shibas worldwide.
Le Dogecoin est la monnaie numérique open source et peer-to-peer préférée de tous les Shibas Inus du monde entier.
ekrona
Ekrona is a p2p digital cryptocurrency. Scrypt PoW, fast transactions.
FastCoin
Completely Peer 2 Peer based on the Bitcoin principles. A viable alternative to paper Fiat, when time is of essence, FastCoin may be your best option. Faster complement to Bitcoin and poised for explosive growth.
Feathercoin
Feathercoin is a global internet currency independent of any central bank or institution. We are open source.
Freicoin
The digital currency with demurrage. With faith in free market. For sustainable economy
Goldcoin
GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency.
Gridcoin
GridCoin is a blockchain digital currency that aims to benefit humanity by having miners crunching BOINC science projects.
IOcoin
IOcoin is a digital currency that offers very low inflation, borderless transactions, blockchain pruning, fully decentralized currency, veteran currency and stable service along with 90-second confirmations.
I/O Digital Currency, an innovative, secure and user friendly crypto currency. IOC works from the PoS system 'Proof of Stake' using less energy than Bitcoin, which in turn, makes us more environmentally friendly to our planet.
Infinitecoin
Infinitecoin is the future of peer-to-peer payments. With low fees and near instant transactions. Get real money with infinite possibilities.
Litecoin
Litecoin is a peer-to-peer Internet currency that enables instant, near-zero fee payments to anyone in the world. It is an open source, global payment network that is fully decentralized and use mathematics to secure the network.Litecoin features faster transaction confirmation times and improved storage efficiency.
LiteCoin
Litecoin is a peer-to-peer Internet currency that enables instant, near-zero fee payments to anyone in the world. It is an open source, global payment network that is fully decentralized and use mathematics to secure the network.Litecoin features faster transaction confirmation times and improved storage efficiency.
LuckyCoin
Luckycoin is an open-source peer-to-peer cryptocurrency that is protected by advanced cryptographic algorithms. It is easy and secure to use and has wallet software, which is necessary to send and receive coins.
MaxCoin
Maxcoin is one of the most secure cryptocurrencies because it’s based on next generation encryption and is open source. It’s open, transparent, and free of charge.
MazaCoin
MazaCoin is the national currency of the Oglala Lakota Nation and is used in place of a national currency, opting for a digital currency format.
Mediterranean Coin
MediterraneanCoin is cryptographically safer and more resistant then Bitcoin and Litecoin to blockchain attacks and malleability problems thanks to its new, cryptographically stronger Proof of Work algorithm known as hybridscrypthash256.
MegaCoin
Megacoin is a peer-to-peer decentralized currency that is open source, anonymous, irreversible and free of any transaction charges.
MidasCoin
Midascoins is a cryptocurrency company that can be bought and sold as well as redeemed as certain national currencies.
Mincoin
MinCoin is a peer-to-peer cryptocurrency that uses scrypt as a proof-of-work algorithm. It was released April 2013 with zero premine.
MonetaryUnit
MonetaryUnit is a self-sustainable cryptocurrency project that offers secure, fast, and near instant transactions.
MyriadCoin
MyriadCoin is considered to be the pioneer of the multi-algorithm blockchain, giving it many advantages over other cryptocurrency.
NameCoin
Namecoin is a buuilding a censorshp free web that uses blockchain, which is part of Bitcoin technology.
NAVCoin
NAVcoin is X13 POW/POS cryptocurrency that uses subchains and Community’s Foundation. When a transaction takes place, it is recorded on a decentralized public ledger called a block chain. These transactions are peer verified by other users of NAV Coin through a process called mining. Anyone who opts into mining is rewarded with NAV Coin for their efforts.
Novacoin
Novacoin is a decentralized digital network that is based on an open-source peer-to-peer Internet protocol. It was introduced in 2013.
PandaCoin
Pandacoin is the first cryptocoin with block rewards that decrease every day so the emission of coins will be very smooth.
PeerCoin
Peercoin is the first digital currency to use Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus. It was developed by Sunny King and seeks to be the most secure cryptocoin at the lowest cost. Their strategy is to reward all users by giving them a 1% return on their investment.
PhuketCoin
PhuketCoin is the world’s first digital currency that can be mined and managed with smartphone app. The Phuket platform features its own exchange, forums and wallets. Users can mine and spend their coins in games and apps hosted on the Phuket platform.
PotCoin
PotCoin is a digital currency that serves the cannabis industry and community.
PrimeCoin
Primecoin is an experimental ASIC hostile altcoin that also introduces the first scientific computing proof of work to cryptocurrency technology.
Protoshares
Protoshares is a new Bitcoin-derived cryptocurrency from Invictus Innovations. It is unique in that instead of being a currency that trades on the merits of the currency or its network, it trades on the future value of the products that Invictus will deliver to whomever holds them. It is unique among coins because it has a tangible reason to hold it, such as periodic and significant payouts of new cryptocurrency.
Qora
QORA is a second -generation cryptocurrency that has been designed from the ground up to solve Bitcoin’s biggest problems and was developed in Java. It does not rely on any other cryptocurrency. Instead, it uses a new proof of stake algorithm, making it future-proof. There are 10 billion coins in circulation.
SecureCoin
Securecoin is the first multi-algorithm cryptocurrency. It uses six different algorithsm to guarantee the security of the network against code-breaking attacks. It also uses Bitcoin’s economic principles.
SkeinCoin
SkeinCoin is a cryptographic currency that uses the Skein hashing algorithm combined with SHA256 hashing.
Solarcoin
SolarCoin is an alternative digital currency that works like air-miles for Solar electricity generation. SolarCoin is claimed by individuals living in homes with Solar Energy panels on their roof or large solar electricity farms. Solar energy, unlike fossil fuels, does not place excess heat or carbon into the atmosphere. The long term intent is to provide an incentive to produce more solar electricity globally over the next 40 years by rewarding the generators of solar electricity.
Swiscoin
SwisCoin isa leading cryptocurrency that allows users to make instant payments and money transfers securely through the Internet.
Tag Coin
Tagcoin is the world’s first universal rewards currency where you can use it to pay friends, pay for goods and services, or exchange it for cash. Similar to Bitcoin, it is created using a cryptographic process by computers solving complex mathematical problems with a creation limit of approximately 3,000 coins a day.
Terracoin
Terracoin is an open source cryptocurrency available on numerous cryptocurrency exchanges.
Titcoin
Titcoin is the official cryptocurrency of the porn and adult entertainment industry.
Unobtanium
Unobtanium is the fair-launch rare altcoin with only 250,000 in existence.
WorldCoin
Worldcoin is a digital currency that is helping to empower more consumers, investors, and entrepreneurs with an alternative method for global transactions.
Yacoin
Yacoin is considered the original Scrypt-N coin. It is a secure, stable, and ASIC proof cryptocurrency that allows anyone with a computer to mine and earn interest.
Zetacoin
Zetacoin is a revolutionary type of cryptocurrency that claims it is faster than Bitcoin and offers an amazing community.
Finyear - Daily News
Lisez gratuitement :
Le quotidien Finyear
- Sa newsletter quotidienne :
Recevez chaque matin par mail la newsletter Finyear, une sélection quotidienne des meilleures infos et expertises en Finance innovation, Finance Digitale, Cryptofinance.
Read for free :
The daily newspaper Finyear
- Its daily newsletter :
Receive the Finyear's newsletter every morning by email, a daily snapshot of the best news and expertise in Finance innovation, Digital Finance, Cryptofinance.
