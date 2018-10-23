Top 250 blockchain companies & startups

Anoncoin is a peer-to-peer proof-of-work cryptocurrency that was launched in 2013 to focus on offering privacy and anonymity for its users. Anoncoin is primarily used in “Darknets” which are often associated with illegal substances. Anoncoin claims that it will be available “no matter what the authorities do”. It is probably in your best interest to avoid this digital currency.A cryptocurrency, made for Asics. It is a coin made for ASICs! Do you have some Asiccoin to spare? Then please donate at A65eADgKgHvM1iVz6c4xnKypR3HNWX2dNzAtencoin is a first-generation, identity-based compliant digital currency. It is headed up by the National Aten Coin (NAC) Foundation, an organization that supports the identification of based block chain technology and digital currencies.Auroracoin: a cryptocurrency for Iceland - a community effort toward economic freedom.Bitfoo is a Bitcoin technology company that is based in Hong Kong. The company’s mission is to make cryptocurrency accessible and useful for everyone, offering digital wallet capabilities for storing and using cryptocurrency.La primera plataforma de pagos en Bitcoin de América Latina.BitPagos is designed for the Latin American financial markets, offering a way to accept and use Bitcoins as another cryptocurrency for merchants and businesses throughout the region.BlackCoin is a peer-to-peer digital currency with a distributed, decentralized public ledger, which unlike those of traditional banks is viewable and easily audited by anyone.Blakecoin is an experimental cryptographic digital currency that enables payments to anyone around the world. It uses peer-to-peer technology to manage transactions and issue coins.CloakCoin is a cryptocurrency that’s designed to facilitate anonymous and trustless decentralized transfers with Proof-of-Stake-Anonymous transfers (PoSA). In addition, CloakCoin provides a super secure and anonymous platform for decentralized marketplace trading with OneMarket.Crypto Bullion is a second generation crypto-currency designed to emulate the properties and supply of gold. It’s the first crypto-currency to display all of the properties of money, while providing the bearer with interest for holding it. Crypto Bullion is also the first to employ its pioneering Proof-of-Stake-Participation (PoSP) algorithm which has taken the strength of traditional proof-of-stake implementations, extreme energy efficiency, and injected revolutionary designs to configure the algorithm for maximum security and function.CureCoin is a CryptoCurrency based on coupling SHA-256 Mining and Folding@Home Protein Folding.An open, progressive, and self-funding cryptocurrency with a system of community-based governance integrated into its blockchain.Deutsche eMark is a German-based cryptocurrency. Die eMark ist eine digitale Währung welche mit Hilfe der sogenannten "Blockchain" arbeitet. Eine Blockchain ist zunächst ein digitales Netzwerk. In diesem Netzwerk können sich zwei Menschen direkt Werte übermitteln, bspw Geld gegen Aktien.Digitalcoin is a decentralized peer-to-peer cryptographic medium of exchange that is not controlled by any central authority. Digitalcoin is designed for security, stability, and ease of use. This regard for stability is inherent in the design of the economy and in the spirit of the community.Privacy protected decentralized open source cryptocurrency. Encrypted untraceable messages and 1st blockchain deposits. Ahead of Bitcoin.DOGECOIN BLOCKCHAIN EXPLORERA Block.io company.Dogecoin is an open source peer-to-peer cryptocurrency, favored by shibas worldwide.Le Dogecoin est la monnaie numérique open source et peer-to-peer préférée de tous les Shibas Inus du monde entier.Ekrona is a p2p digital cryptocurrency. Scrypt PoW, fast transactions.FastCoinCompletely Peer 2 Peer based on the Bitcoin principles. A viable alternative to paper Fiat, when time is of essence, FastCoin may be your best option. Faster complement to Bitcoin and poised for explosive growth.Feathercoin is a global internet currency independent of any central bank or institution. We are open source.The digital currency with demurrage. With faith in free market. For sustainable economyGoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency.GridCoin is a blockchain digital currency that aims to benefit humanity by having miners crunching BOINC science projects.IOcoin is a digital currency that offers very low inflation, borderless transactions, blockchain pruning, fully decentralized currency, veteran currency and stable service along with 90-second confirmations.I/O Digital Currency, an innovative, secure and user friendly crypto currency. IOC works from the PoS system 'Proof of Stake' using less energy than Bitcoin, which in turn, makes us more environmentally friendly to our planet.Infinitecoin is the future of peer-to-peer payments. With low fees and near instant transactions. Get real money with infinite possibilities.LitecoinLitecoin is a peer-to-peer Internet currency that enables instant, near-zero fee payments to anyone in the world. It is an open source, global payment network that is fully decentralized and use mathematics to secure the network.Litecoin features faster transaction confirmation times and improved storage efficiency.LiteCoinLitecoin is a peer-to-peer Internet currency that enables instant, near-zero fee payments to anyone in the world. It is an open source, global payment network that is fully decentralized and use mathematics to secure the network.Litecoin features faster transaction confirmation times and improved storage efficiency.LuckyCoinLuckycoin is an open-source peer-to-peer cryptocurrency that is protected by advanced cryptographic algorithms. It is easy and secure to use and has wallet software, which is necessary to send and receive coins.MaxCoinMaxcoin is one of the most secure cryptocurrencies because it’s based on next generation encryption and is open source. It’s open, transparent, and free of charge.MazaCoinMazaCoin is the national currency of the Oglala Lakota Nation and is used in place of a national currency, opting for a digital currency format.Mediterranean CoinMediterraneanCoin is cryptographically safer and more resistant then Bitcoin and Litecoin to blockchain attacks and malleability problems thanks to its new, cryptographically stronger Proof of Work algorithm known as hybridscrypthash256.MegaCoinMegacoin is a peer-to-peer decentralized currency that is open source, anonymous, irreversible and free of any transaction charges.MidasCoinMidascoins is a cryptocurrency company that can be bought and sold as well as redeemed as certain national currencies.MincoinMinCoin is a peer-to-peer cryptocurrency that uses scrypt as a proof-of-work algorithm. It was released April 2013 with zero premine.MonetaryUnitMonetaryUnit is a self-sustainable cryptocurrency project that offers secure, fast, and near instant transactions.MyriadCoinMyriadCoin is considered to be the pioneer of the multi-algorithm blockchain, giving it many advantages over other cryptocurrency.NameCoinNamecoin is a buuilding a censorshp free web that uses blockchain, which is part of Bitcoin technology.NAVCoinNAVcoin is X13 POW/POS cryptocurrency that uses subchains and Community’s Foundation. When a transaction takes place, it is recorded on a decentralized public ledger called a block chain. These transactions are peer verified by other users of NAV Coin through a process called mining. Anyone who opts into mining is rewarded with NAV Coin for their efforts.NovacoinNovacoin is a decentralized digital network that is based on an open-source peer-to-peer Internet protocol. It was introduced in 2013.PandaCoinPandacoin is the first cryptocoin with block rewards that decrease every day so the emission of coins will be very smooth.PeerCoinPeercoin is the first digital currency to use Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus. It was developed by Sunny King and seeks to be the most secure cryptocoin at the lowest cost. Their strategy is to reward all users by giving them a 1% return on their investment.PhuketCoinPhuketCoin is the world’s first digital currency that can be mined and managed with smartphone app. The Phuket platform features its own exchange, forums and wallets. Users can mine and spend their coins in games and apps hosted on the Phuket platform.PotCoinPotCoin is a digital currency that serves the cannabis industry and community.PrimeCoinPrimecoin is an experimental ASIC hostile altcoin that also introduces the first scientific computing proof of work to cryptocurrency technology.ProtosharesProtoshares is a new Bitcoin-derived cryptocurrency from Invictus Innovations. It is unique in that instead of being a currency that trades on the merits of the currency or its network, it trades on the future value of the products that Invictus will deliver to whomever holds them. It is unique among coins because it has a tangible reason to hold it, such as periodic and significant payouts of new cryptocurrency.QoraQORA is a second -generation cryptocurrency that has been designed from the ground up to solve Bitcoin’s biggest problems and was developed in Java. It does not rely on any other cryptocurrency. Instead, it uses a new proof of stake algorithm, making it future-proof. There are 10 billion coins in circulation.SecureCoinSecurecoin is the first multi-algorithm cryptocurrency. It uses six different algorithsm to guarantee the security of the network against code-breaking attacks. It also uses Bitcoin’s economic principles.SkeinCoinSkeinCoin is a cryptographic currency that uses the Skein hashing algorithm combined with SHA256 hashing.SolarCoin is an alternative digital currency that works like air-miles for Solar electricity generation. SolarCoin is claimed by individuals living in homes with Solar Energy panels on their roof or large solar electricity farms. Solar energy, unlike fossil fuels, does not place excess heat or carbon into the atmosphere. The long term intent is to provide an incentive to produce more solar electricity globally over the next 40 years by rewarding the generators of solar electricity.SwiscoinSwisCoin isa leading cryptocurrency that allows users to make instant payments and money transfers securely through the Internet.Tag CoinTagcoin is the world’s first universal rewards currency where you can use it to pay friends, pay for goods and services, or exchange it for cash. Similar to Bitcoin, it is created using a cryptographic process by computers solving complex mathematical problems with a creation limit of approximately 3,000 coins a day.TerracoinTerracoin is an open source cryptocurrency available on numerous cryptocurrency exchanges.TitcoinTitcoin is the official cryptocurrency of the porn and adult entertainment industry.UnobtaniumUnobtanium is the fair-launch rare altcoin with only 250,000 in existence.WorldCoinWorldcoin is a digital currency that is helping to empower more consumers, investors, and entrepreneurs with an alternative method for global transactions.YacoinYacoin is considered the original Scrypt-N coin. It is a secure, stable, and ASIC proof cryptocurrency that allows anyone with a computer to mine and earn interest.ZetacoinZetacoin is a revolutionary type of cryptocurrency that claims it is faster than Bitcoin and offers an amazing community.