Tokenized Venture Capital

Source: Wikipedia



But regardless of the competition and the high risk involved, billions of dollars are poured into VC funds around the world, because of those few, big wins.



The biggest problem that venture capital industry faces is that VC funds are not liquid.



When it comes to investing in private companies, putting money into a venture is often the easy part. It’s getting the money out, hopefully more than what was originally invested, that’s the problem. Limited Partners are locked in for several years and in most cases are restricted from trading or selling their investments to other parties. Invested companies are expected to execute flawlessly for 5–7 years, and provide appreciation on the invested capital, through multiple fundraising rounds. An “exit” through merger or an acquisition is usually the most common way startup investors are able to liquidate their positions. After an exit event, VCs pass back the returns to the Limited Partners.



In the “The Business of Venture Capital”, Mahendra Ramsinghani describes the problem as follows: “A VC partnership is a 10-year blind- pool, a long relationship in which investors have limited ability to exit, and no clarity of outcomes.”



Making VC funds liquid can and will transform the entire industry.



Venture capital funds will become more inclusive, within regulatory frameworks, and potentially attract billions of new dollars. Liquid VC funds, will not only give qualified investors the option to exit early. It may also provide opportunities to increase IRR (Internal Rate of Return). Liquidity can provide a faster feedback loop. If people believe in the fund, the token price will go up. When a company exits, the returns go back into the fund. Smart contracts can seamlessly transfer money and ensure LPs and GPs receive the correct returns instantly. With increased IRR, General Partners will be in a better position to raise a new fund.



Liquidity opens venture capital to new audiences, making funds more inclusive. This is a huge advantage because more investors can afford to participate, without the need to forget about their money for 7-10 years. Tokens will be easily tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. While secondary markets exist for LP positions, they are illiquid and the process can be very slow. In a tokenized fund, an investors can enter, exit and re-enter a fund as many times as they want. If an investor decides they would rather invest elsewhere, they sell their tokens at the current market price.



Venture capital is a powerful investment vehicle that allows emerging technologies to grow and develop. Tokenizing funds removes rigid positions of GP’s & LPs and allows them to collaboratively map investment efforts, with more liquidity to invest in even more startups. Tokenizing venture capital is even more powerful, and lets early-stage startups, not only survive but thrive.