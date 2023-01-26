Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News
Fintech, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 Daily News by Finyear

Tokenise Europe 2025: Initiative aims to drive tokenisation

The importance of tokenisation for Europe – the issuance of a digital representation of a real asset in the form of a token on a distributed ledger infrastructure – is generally underestimated. This is the conclusion of the report of the Tokenise Europe 2025 initiative, co-founded by the European Commission and the German Banking Association with the support of the management consultancy Roland Berger and the participation of more than 20 member organisations from France, Germany, Portugal, Italy, Liechtenstein, Sweden and Spain.


Tokenise Europe 2025: Initiative aims to drive tokenisation
- Europe must become more attractive for digital business models that strengthen European competitiveness
- A simple regulatory framework and better digital skills can boost innovation
- The European Commission and the Association of German Banks have co-founded an initiative on the importance of tokensation with the participation of over 20 member organisations

The initiators emphasise the importance of a tokenised economy for Europe in global competition and the need to understand how the new technology creates potential for new services and business models across Europe. However, awareness of this fact has not yet been very pronounced, partly because a uniform legal and regulatory framework has been lacking up to now. Knowledge must be enhanced across the public and private sectors alike to exploit the available potential. Europe has some catching up to do here.

Tokenisation will be a key factor in making the EU more competitive and manifesting its strategic resilience in the coming years. Supply chains, trade finance, logistics and public services can all be transformed into seamless and efficient processes. Introducing a token economy to financial markets will lead to greater efficiency, increased security and trust, while significantly reducing complexity.

Together with more than 20 high-profile partners from the private, industrial, financial and digital sectors, the European Commission and the Association of German Banks collaborated with Roland Berger to produce the Tokenise Europe 2025 initiative report.

You can find the report here.


Jeudi 26 Janvier 2023




Articles similaires
< >

Jeudi 26 Janvier 2023 - 12:45 Interview | Jonathan Llamas, co-fondateur Fondation VETRI

Lundi 23 Janvier 2023 - 10:36 Crypto Valley announces Top 50 entities valued at $185B & steady growth

Vendredi 20 Janvier 2023 - 06:00 Gestion des actifs on-chain


SEND / ENVOYER

OFFRES D'EMPLOI

Gérant SCPI - Tertiaire – F/H

H/F Consultant en Recrutement FINANCE

Chief Financial Officer - Infrastructure Fund

Analyste Sénior en Evaluation Financière

Avocat(e) junior - M&A / Private Equity - Contentieux

Voir plus >

OFFRES DE STAGES

Offre de Stage : Consultant(e)s stagiaires en évaluation financière - Lyon (F/H)

Offer: Mergers and Acquisitions Intern

Offre de Stage : Analyste Private Equity (Essling Expansion - Lead Investments)

Offre de Stage Private Equity (6 mois dès que possible)

Stagiaire Corporate Finance – Fusions - Acquisitions H/F

Voir plus >

NOMINATIONS

Khalid Dannish, Former CEO of Bahrain Fintech Bay, Joins Fasset to Lead Its Ambitions in the Middle East

Government Blockchain Announces Dino Cataldo Dell'Accio to Lead The GBA Identity Management Working Group

Money20/20 appoints Ken Gibbs as Editor-in-Chief

L’alliance formée par Universign et Signaturit annonce la nomination de son Group CEO : Pierre Feligioni

OVHcloud annonce la nomination de Stéphanie Besnier comme Directrice Financière du Groupe et son intégration au comité exécutif

Voir plus >

DERNIERES ACTUALITES

Tokenise Europe 2025: Initiative aims to drive tokenisation

Cornet Vincent Ségurel lance avec Ziplo une offre de constitution de preuve numérique, horodatée par blockchain

Aegis Custody and Lido Partner to Offer Qualified Custodial Services for Liquid Staking

Les sportifs qui investissent dans la finance décentralisée

Est-il viable d'ajouter le bitcoin au commerce du pétrole ?

WISeKey Takes Steps to Implement its Semiconductors Quantum Technology

ZenGo Becomes First Non-Custodial Wallet on Polygon with no Seed Phrase Vulnerability

Le web 3.0 élargira-t-il les opportunités avec l'aide de la 5G

TopStep Funded Account

Interview | Jonathan Llamas, co-fondateur Fondation VETRI

Voir plus >

POPULAIRES

Government Blockchain Announces Dino Cataldo Dell'Accio to Lead The GBA Identity Management Working Group

Crypto Valley announces Top 50 entities valued at $185B & steady growth

Khalid Dannish, Former CEO of Bahrain Fintech Bay, Joins Fasset to Lead Its Ambitions in the Middle East

Interview | Organismes financiers : relever le défi de la cybersécurité

SEBA Bank launches an innovative offering

    Les meilleurs placements | Investir en bourse | Investir SCPI
    Finyear© - All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part in any form or medium without express written permission of Finyear© is prohibited
    Finyear : ISSN 2114-5369 (Copyright 2005-2022). Finyear, une marque et une publication de Calmon Partners Media & Events SAS, 34b rue Guillaume Tell, 75017 Paris.