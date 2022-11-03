Tips for Playing On Crypto Casinos

Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News
Blockchain tech and cryptocurrencies have changed the game for plenty of different industries - everything from the financial industry to working out how to cure viruses. But one of the biggest changes we’ve seen is in the gambling industry with the rise of crypto casinos.


There are still players who enjoy using traditional payment methods, such as bank transfer and Interac (If you want to play in online casinos with this payment method, check out this guide to Interac casinos to get playing ASAP). But for crypto users, here are a few tips for playing at your favourite crypto casino.

Be sure you’re playing at a legit casino

The first tip is to make sure that the site you’re playing on is totally legitimate. Crypto and crypto casinos are still in their relative infancy and many kinks are still being worked out.

How do you make sure the casino you're looking at playing on is totally legitimate? The first and biggest indicator is the licencing of the casino. Thanks to the anonymity of paying with cryptocurrency, many online casinos that offer it as payment will have to go through stricter anti-money laundering regulations and KYC (Know Your Customer) processes than casinos offering regular payment methods.

You should always have to go through these procedures at any legitimate crypto casino, so it's a good sign if they double-check your identity and take you through the full KYC process. You can also check for relevant licensing on the casino from one of the big governing bodies - such as the MGA or UKGC.

Keep your eye on the price of your crypto

Whether you’re using Bitcoin or Dogecoin, be sure to keep an eye on what it’s currently trading at. If you’re using a more stable coin you still want to keep a tab on the current price, and that is for two reasons:

The main one is for when you withdraw your winnings. You want to withdraw when the price is as high as possible. This can add a bit of profit to your winnings. If you withdraw whilst the price is down, you can end up losing money even if you made a profit in the casino!

The second one is for the timing of bets. Betting with your crypto when the price is down can help with increasing the amount you - you simply want to withdraw any winnings when the price bumps up a bit.

Play on high-odds games

This is a tip that is applicable no matter what payment method you’re using - you want to play the games which give you the best chance of winning. Whilst it’s a super simple tip, it’s often overlooked as players can stray from the high Return To Player (RTP) games to the flashier and newer games that have lower RTP.

You want to take a look at the games on the casino with the lowest house edge - games like variations of Blackjack, European Roulette and variants of poker are often the leaders here. All of these games can use different betting strategies that are easily learned and these strategies will help bump up your chances of winning.

If the crypto casino you play at also offers sports betting, that can be a good option if you know a bit about the sport you want to bet on.

Make use of strategies

As we mentioned in the point above, using some sort of strategy to play is key to getting the maximum returns on any casino game. Of course, there will always be an element of luck, but a sound strategy can help sway the odds slightly in your favour.

Table games offer the most flexibility in betting strategies and there are plenty of tried and tested strategies out there to try. Some are more high-risk and complicated than others, but even rank beginners can implement some of the more basic ones.

Keep your crypto safe!

Lastly, we have a form of good practice, making sure your wallet key is always safe. Make sure you avoid accessing your wallet on any form of public wifi, be careful of phishing and other email scams and only ever play on a crypto or Bitcoin casino with up-to-date security measures! All of these are good practices and should become second nature to you in order to make sure your key never falls into nefarious hands.


