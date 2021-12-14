Corporate Finance, Hybrid Finance News
              


Threedium and OVR Announce Strategic Partnership to Create 3D Assets in the Metaverse


Threedium, an award-winning 3D and AR platform today announced it has partnered with OVR, a decentralized metaverse platform creating geolocalized AR experiences, which will include 3D integration with existing OVR users to build and request 3D assets using the Threedium 3D engine.



With Facebook’s recent rebranding to Meta, the spotlight is now on the metaverse, a shared digital experience bringing the real and the virtual worlds closer together. Taking into account Big Tech’s outsize influence over our current digital lives, privacy advocates fear large corporations could take advantage of the budding metaverse by entrenching themselves in this new digital landscape early on. Full decentralization of the metaverse could fend off any player trying to wield too much power, guaranteeing the participation and ownership of individual users.

OVR tackles this challenge head-on by constructing the decentralized infrastructure for the community-owned spatial web, merging physical and virtual worlds through Augmented Reality. With Threedium’s 3D engine, OVR is able to expand its 3D creation capabilities, enabling users to take photos and distribute them across the OVR metaverse while building a 3D-global map and interactive AR experiences.

“Our collaboration with OVR is an important step in building the future of the 3D internet,” says Mike Charalambous, CEO of Threedium. “This feature will continue to guide brands into the metaverse and will allow for immersive experiences using 3D and AR.”

“As we move into the metaverse, it's clear that user participation must become one of its most fundamental staples,” says Davide Cuttini, CEO of OVR. “By welcoming users to contribute to our project, helping us build out the geospatial infrastructure for a whole universe of experiences, and rewarding them with our tokens, we are making sure inclusivity is at the very foundation of our digital future.”

Threedium’s 3D & AR solution provides software that is changing the future of e-commerce. Using a low-code and no-code 3D engine, Threedium’s service allows users to turn photos into 3D images, which can be then made into an interactive AR experience. Threedium works with dozens of global brands including Adidas, Bulgari, Diageo, Dior & FARFETCH to publish thousands of 3D solutions for their products. Threedium also supported ASICS in the launch of the first-ever NFT drop for a global sportswear brand and was recently selected as the first and only Amazon Advertising tech provider for the creation and publishing of 3D display ads.

About OVR
OVR is a cutting-edge AR platform powered by the Ethereum Blockchain. OVR makes it possible for users provided with a mobile device or a smart glass to live interactive augmented reality experiences customized in the real world. OVR can be defined as a new standard in augmented reality where geographical experiences are based on the user’s position.
ovr.ai

About Threedium
Threedium is a powerful 3D/AR engine. We believe that democratizing the creation and distribution of 3D and AR experiences represents our greatest opportunity to improve the way people buy and sell products.
threedium.co.uk

