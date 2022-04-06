The international summit MetaVentures Phuket will be held in Thailand on May 7-9, 2022

The bridge between TradFi (Traditional Finance) and DeFi (Decentralized Finance)

MetaVentures is a unique event where you can immerse yourself in the unforgettable atmosphereof Metaverse, Digital Art and NFTs, keep up with the latest developments in the world of digital assets,decentralized finance, DAOs, different types of Blockchains, tokens, DAOs and Regulatory Compliancein Southern Asia.The Metaverse-focused program will bring together the international business leaders, governmentagencies, investors, technical specialists and developers to discuss the most interesting innovationsin the Web3/Metaverse world. Find out how NFTs together with cryptocurrencies are creating a neglobal economy, and how Metaverse/WEB3 businesses are changing the world.The most famous NFT- artists and collectors will present their works and collections on the screens atthe main stage. The summit participants will be able to compete at a hackathon where creative teamswill develop MVPs during a short period of time, and the winners will receive sponsorship prizes up to$50.000. Also, there will be the Startup and Metaverse contests held. Everyone will get a chanceto meet and chat with friendly and funny robots and watch an unforgettable drone night show,and even more!At MetaVentures summit everyone will be able to book a meeting with mentors, investorsand partners, listen to lectures and participate in live-group discussions, exchange experiences, enjoyhigh-class service, and fruitful networking at the afterparty.For VIP guests, speakers and WEB3 influencers there will be a VIP dinner and a VIP party organizedin a unique place by the MetaVentures team.The MetaVentures summit creates a bridge connecting the world's Blockchain leaders with theprofessional community and Blockchain leaders in Thailand and Southeast Asia. This is a significantand unique event in Thailand!Don’t miss a chance to join our event as our dear guest!Organizers of MetaVentures:• The largest event agency - Art of Events;• Mikhail Savchenko, blockchain enthusiast and serial entrepreneur with more than 20 yearsof experience in fintech and blockchain;• Alexander Nakhapetov, CEO of Art of Events. Designer of international events and entrepreneur.Venue address MetaVentures Phuket : 10 Moo 4, Srisoonthorn Road, Cherngtalay, Talang, Phuket 83110 ThailandOur contacts:Global: www.metaventures.global Telegram: https://t.me/metaventuresphuketTwitter: https://twitter.com/metaventures11?s=21Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/metaventuresphuket/Instagram: https://instagram.com/meta.venturese-mail: info@metaventures.global

------------------------------------------------------------------------



Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.

L'émetteur est seul responsable du contenu de cette annonce.











