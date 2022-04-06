Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News
The international summit MetaVentures Phuket will be held in Thailand on May 7-9, 2022

MetaVentures Phuket.


MetaVentures  is a unique event where you can immerse yourself in the unforgettable atmosphere
of Metaverse, Digital Art and NFTs, keep up with the latest developments in the world of digital assets,
decentralized finance, DAOs, different types of Blockchains, tokens, DAOs and Regulatory Compliance
in Southern Asia.

The Metaverse-focused program will bring together the international business leaders, government
agencies, investors, technical specialists and developers to discuss the most interesting innovations
in the Web3/Metaverse world. Find out how NFTs together with cryptocurrencies are creating a ne
global economy, and how Metaverse/WEB3 businesses are changing the world.

The most famous NFT- artists and collectors will present their works and collections on the screens at
the main stage. The summit participants will be able to compete at a hackathon where creative teams
will develop MVPs during a short period of time, and the winners will receive sponsorship prizes up to
$50.000. Also, there will be the  Startup  and  Metaverse  contests held. Everyone will get a chance
to meet and chat with friendly and funny robots and watch an unforgettable drone night show,
and even more!

At  MetaVentures  summit everyone will be able to book a meeting with mentors, investors
and partners, listen to lectures and participate in live-group discussions, exchange experiences, enjoy
high-class service, and fruitful networking at the afterparty.
For VIP guests, speakers and WEB3 influencers there will be a VIP dinner and a VIP party organized
in a unique place by the MetaVentures team.

The  MetaVentures  summit creates a bridge connecting the world's Blockchain leaders with the
professional community and Blockchain leaders in Thailand and Southeast Asia. This is a significant
and unique event in Thailand!

Don’t miss a chance to join our event as our dear guest!

Organizers of  MetaVentures:
• The largest event agency - Art of Events;
• Mikhail Savchenko, blockchain enthusiast and serial entrepreneur with more than 20 years
of experience in fintech and blockchain;
• Alexander Nakhapetov, CEO of Art of Events. Designer of international events and entrepreneur.

Venue address  MetaVentures Phuket : 10 Moo 4, Srisoonthorn Road, Cherngtalay, Talang, Phuket 83110 Thailand

Our contacts:
Global: www.metaventures.global
Telegram: https://t.me/metaventuresphuket
Twitter: https://twitter.com/metaventures11?s=21
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/metaventuresphuket/
Instagram: https://instagram.com/meta.ventures
e-mail: info@metaventures.global


Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.
L'émetteur est seul responsable du contenu de cette annonce.

Mercredi 6 Avril 2022




