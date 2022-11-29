Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News
The Tezos Foundation has entered in to a Professional Services Agreement with Unity for Web3 Blockchain SDK Development

Today, the Tezos Foundation has announced that in May 2022, it entered into a professional services agreement with Unity’s Accelerate Solutions group for the creation of a Web3 Blockchain SDK. The Tezos Foundation and Tezos Ecosystem teams aim to offer the SDK as a Verified Solution upon approval, as an optional plug-in via the Unity Asset Store for Web3 game development.


The Tezos SDK intends to support Desktop, Android, iOS and browsers. Beyond allowing game developers to interact with the Tezos blockchain, this SDK will be a helpful resource for developing any Tezos decentralized application (dApp).

“We are thrilled to see the creation of a Tezos SDK in collaboration with Unity’s Professional Services team, bringing the option of Web3 gaming to the most popular game development platform. This is the first comprehensive blockchain SDK co-developed with Unity, providing game developers with an easy-to-use, complete solution for adding a wide range of Web3 features that will make the game more fun for players,” stated Jeremy Foo, Global Head of Gaming, Trilitech.

Unlike traditional Proof of Work blockchains, Tezos’ pioneering Proof of Stake mechanism is an energy-efficient approach to securing its network, ensuring that new applications and games built on Tezos don’t drive unnecessarily high energy consumption. Tezos is one of the few blockchains in existence with on-chain governance, allowing community members to propose upgrades to the protocol to constantly evolve and meet the needs of its users without disrupting or splitting the network.

Popular gaming companies and organizations that have built on Tezos include Ubisoft, CCP Games (Eve Online), esports teams Team Vitality and Misfits Gaming Group, and many more.

About Tezos:
Tezos is smart money, redefining what it means to hold and exchange value in a digitally connected world. A self-upgradable and energy-efficient Proof of Stake blockchain with a proven track record, Tezos seamlessly adopts tomorrow's innovations without network disruptions today. For more information, please visit https://tezos.com

