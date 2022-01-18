Corporate Finance News, Hybrid Finance News
              


Mardi 18 Janvier 2022

The Red Village and Umbria Partner to Create a Seamless Gaming Experience


The Red Village and Umbria Partner to Create a Seamless Gaming Experience - highly anticipated blockchain game integrates Narni bridge widget into platform -



articles liés
The Red Village and Umbria Partner to Create a Seamless Gaming Experience
Umbria Network is providing The Red Village community with a fast, cheap and easy way to bridge ETH to the Polygon network (WETH) via its new bridge widget.

The Red Village is the first dark-fantasy Play-to-Earn (P2E) multiplayer NFT game on the Polygon network (formerly MATIC). NFT ‘Champions’ - characters played within the game - exist on Polygon. In order to purchase Champions, gamers will need to convert their Ether ($ETH) from the Ethereum mainnet to wrapped ETH on the Polygon network. Players will also require WETH to pay the buy-in when competing in the game’s flagship fighting Tournaments. Umbria’s Narni bridge widget will enable them to do this faster, and at approximately a 90% discount to other solutions.

Umbria’s Narni Bridge - https://bridge.umbria.network/ - has already been heavily adopted by the NFT community. The widget has all the core functionality of Narni and can be fully integrated into third party sites. Umbria developers have worked closely with The Red Village to help design a custom, rebranded bridge for its platform whereby players remain within the game’s ecosystem and can easily migrate their assets to the correct chain to enjoy a superior, frictionless user experience.

“The widget brings the huge speed and cost-saving advantages of the Narni bridge to end users inconspicuously within their native environment,” said Oscar Chambers, Co-founder/lead developer of Umbria Network. “We’re delighted to have The Red Village as the premier test case for the widget and are excited to be bringing the Narni experience to this wider gaming audience.”

Lucien Dorman, Co-founder of The Red Village, commented: “We’ve seen the Narni bridge used elsewhere in blockchain gaming to great success, and are thrilled to now have our own custom ‘The Red Village’ branded widget built for in-game use. Not only will this make our player experience easier, but also greatly reduce costs for players. It’s a win-win!”

The Red Village Mystic token drop (consisting of R4-R6 Champion Genotypes) will be on January 24th (Presale) and 25th (Public sale) - https://theredvillage.com/

About Umbria
https://umbria.network/
https://bridge.umbria.network/
Operating within the DeFi and NFT space, Umbria Network enables anyone to migrate cryptocurrency assets across chain cheaply and quickly and earn high APYs on those assets with no impermanent loss.
Umbria’s flagship Narni cross-chain bridge is solving current blockchain interoperability issues. Narni removes the difficulty and expense of moving assets between blockchains and is the fastest and cheapest cross-chain liquidity bridge between the Ethereum and Polygon networks. Narni eliminates the barriers to entry for engaging with DeFi applications and NFTs making them much more accessible to a wider audience.
The Umbria ecosystem, built on Polygon, has three major protocols:
A Cross-chain Asset Bridge: enables the fast and cheap transfer of assets between otherwise incompatible blockchains and cryptocurrency networks.
A Staking Pool: users can earn interest on their crypto assets by providing liquidity to the Narni bridge
A Decentralised Exchange (DEX): an automated liquidity protocol powered by a constant product formula, deployed using smart contracts and governed entirely on-chain. Provides fast and cheap token swapping

UK-publicly listed Online Blockchain plc (LSE: OBC) acts as Umbria's coordinator, administrator and advisor. This provides a level of transparency rare in the DeFi space.

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.
L'émetteur est seul responsable du contenu de cette annonce.


SEND / ENVOYER
dernières opinions & actus / latest opinions & news
 

    No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice, or Recommendations. This website is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by Finyear©. No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security. Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction. Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor. This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors. Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change. All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances. Cryptocurrencies: It is important to remember that all cryptocurrencies carry risks due to their volatile and speculative nature. Financial experts warn investors should only invest what they can afford to lose. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part in any form or medium without express written permission of Finyear© is prohibited
    Les meilleurs placements | Investir en bourse | Pierre Leloup - Graphiste - Webdesigner - Freelance |
    Finyear : ISSN 2114-5369 (Copyright 2005-2022). Finyear, une marque et une publication de Calmon Partners Media & Events SAS, 34b rue Guillaume Tell, 75017 Paris.