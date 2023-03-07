The Race To Develop dApps Gives Fantom (FTM) (FTM) and Optimism (OP) (OP) An Edge. Could TMS Network's (TMSN) Presale Event Overtake Them?

With its aims to revolutionize trading, TMS Network (TMSN) is rapidly gaining popularity with constantly rising demand during its presale. Can TMS Network (TMSN)'s presale event overtake the growth of Fantom (FTM) and Optimism (OP)? Read on to learn more.
TMS Network (TMSN) Decentralized Trading Platform
TMS Network (TMSN) is a decentralized revolutionary trading platform built for traders of all levels. It is a first-of-its-kind, one-stop shop for trading both digital and real-world assets such as cryptocurrencies, Forex, assets, CFDs, and stocks. Unlike centralized trading platforms, TMS Network (TMSN) is powered by blockchain technology, ensuring users can trade in an efficient, scalable, and decentralized way.
TMS Network (TMSN) is based on the Ethereum blockchain. This allows users to seamlessly and efficiently trade without middlemen, enhancing security and transparency. TMS Network (TMSN) aims to solve problems and lingering issues of traditional trading platforms by providing advanced and sophisticated trading tools, educational programs, automated trading, social trading, and risk management tools.
Another exciting aspect of TMS Network (TMSN) is its massive scalability. This allowed the platform to accommodate a growing number of traders. TMS Network (TMSN)'s innovative approach has come into the spotlight - piquing the attention of traders looking to take part in the bright future if decentralized TMS Network (TMSN) has raised $2 million in private seed sales with over $500,000 in public presale.
TMS Network (TMSN) token is selling fast in presale stage 2 for $0.025. The token has gained more than 8000% in presale price due to growing demand and excellent utility. TMS Network (TMSN) tokens also allow holders to access the platform's premium services, passive revenue-sharing system, and voting rights.
Fantom (FTM) - Building the Future for Decentralized Apps
Fantom (FTM) was built on a simple but important use case - providing an enabling platform for dApps. Fantom (FTM) is an open-source, high-performance, scalable, and secure smart contract network. Aside from providing its massive scalability for decentralized apps, Fantom (FTM)'s Directed Acyclic Graph enables the network to host and deploy EVM-enabled apps and smart contracts compatible with the Ethereum network.
Fantom (FTM) is widely regarded as a network of networks. It runs off a bespoke, asynchronous BFT Proof of Stake algorithm, the Lachesis. With Fantom (FTM), each decentralized app has its blockchain network with independent governance rules, economies, and custom tokens. Fantom (FTM)'s native token, FTM, is currently trading at $0.4 - about 88.5% below the all-time high price of $3.8. Still, Fantom (FTM) remains one of the best dApp platforms. Its TVL stands at $461 million with over $1.2 billion in valuation.
Optimism (OP) - The Scalable Layer Two Solution for dApps
Optimism (OP) is a layer two Ethereum-based solution that features one of the most advanced roll-up technologies - Optimistic roll-ups. Optimism (OP) was created to help scale dApps and smart contracts. Its roll-up tech works like many others - it helps roll up transactions in a single batch while cutting off excessive, unnecessary transaction data. Rolled-up transactions are sent from Optimism (OP)'s chain to mainnet Ethereum for validation.
Like Fantom (FTM), Optimism (OP) has enjoyed a lot of traction for providing an ingenious solution to the scalability problem that plagued the Ethereum network. Since rolled-up transactions are quicker to process, Optimism (OP) is inherently faster, cheaper, and more effective than Ethereum. Optimism (OP) token is trading at $2.47 with a fully diluted market cap of $10.7 billion. The network holds a whopping $990 million TVL - signifying its success and popularity for hosting dApps.
Can TMS Network (TMSN) Presale Overtake Fantom (FTM) and Optimism (OP)
As blockchain evolves, new players like TMS Network (TMSN) will continue to emerge with innovative solutions. While Fantom (FTM) and Optimism (OP) are already established networks for dApp development, TMS Network (TMSN)'s revolutionary approach to decentralized trading is gaining traction, reflected in huge demand across its presale. Overall, TMS Network (TMSN) is poised to become a superstar in asset trading and may soon overtake Fantom (FTM) and Optimism (OP).
Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.
L'émetteur est seul responsable du contenu de cette annonce.
Les avis financiers et/ou économiques présentés par les contributeurs de Finyear.com (experts, avocats, observateurs, bloggers, etc...) sont les leurs et peuvent évoluer sans qu’il soit nécessaire de faire une mise à jour des contenus. Les articles présentés ne constituent en rien une invitation à réaliser un quelconque investissement.
The financial and/or economic opinions presented by Finyear.com contributors (experts, lawyers, observers, bloggers, etc.) are their own and may change without the need to update the content. The articles presented do not constitute an invitation to make any investment.
