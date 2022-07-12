The bridge between TradFi (Traditional Finance) and DeFi (Decentralized Finance)

The Most Pro-Crypto Nations In The World





The way that many people do business is being revolutionized by cryptocurrency and blockchain technology, prompting governments worldwide to react to the phenomenon.



This reaction has not always been positive; in other instances, it has been negative, with national governments putting regulations to limit cryptocurrency trading or outright prohibiting it.



On the other hand, many other nations have shown their support for it by establishing laws intended to encourage its ongoing growth. Several nations have recently approved laws that are intended to stimulate investment in cryptocurrencies and other types of virtual tokens. These laws were enacted to facilitate the continued development of blockchain technology.



Switzerland



Switzerland, which is home to what is known as Europe's "Crypto Valley," is a center for a wide variety of blockchain-based organizations, stores, and businesses. Swiss banks were the world's first to provide crypto enterprises business accounts. This was primarily owing to an attempt by the banks in Switzerland to combat fraud while simultaneously encouraging honest business practices.



The law in Switzerland recognizes cryptocurrencies as assets, and in certain cantons and municipalities, Bitcoin is even acknowledged as a kind of legal money. However, filing taxes on cryptocurrency transactions is not required.



Individuals are not required to pay capital gains taxes on profits made from trading cryptocurrencies. However, businesses should be aware that their transactions using virtual currencies are nevertheless still liable to income taxes.



Germany



Because Germany considers cryptocurrency to be "private money," the country's citizens don't have to pay value-added tax on it, nor do they have to pay the long-term capital gains tax on it.



This is one way in which Germany's stance on cryptocurrency differs from that of other countries in the European Union. Gains on investments held for a shorter period are subject to taxation, but only on sums exceeding €600 (around US$700).



It is important to remember that the aforementioned guidelines only apply to individual taxpayers. When it comes to cryptocurrencies, businesses that operate inside the nation are subject to the same corporate income taxes that they would be liable to when dealing with any other asset.



Singapore



It is frequently said that Singapore is the financial technology powerhouse of Southeast Asia, and the fact that it supports blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies is undoubtedly evidence of this claim.



In addition, the absence of a capital gains tax in the country already minimizes the amount of tax liability that must be borne by investors who want to earn from Bitcoin trading.



For many, Bitcoin is seen as a kind of immaterial property, and monetary transactions are viewed as equivalent to regular exchanges. Because of this, people are often exempt from having to pay taxes on the proceeds of their Bitcoin transactions.



On the other hand, companies that engage in trading or that take virtual tokens as payment are still required to pay income taxes.



Malta



Binance chose to locate its headquarters in Malta because of the country's generally positive attitude toward cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum.



In addition, the government of Malta has recently enacted a series of rules intended to make cryptocurrency trading more accessible inside the nation (despite resistance from the banks operating within its shores).



In Malta, long-term investments are not subject to income or capital gains taxes, and the tax rate applied to cryptocurrency transactions by stock trading laws may be lowered using various structuring choices.



However, it is important to keep in mind that, according to this country's rules, Bitcoin is considered distinct from financial tokens and that income taxes apply to financial tokens but not to Bitcoin.

